Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Sept. 23-29
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
557 Slippery Rock Way, $262,500
550 Slippery Rock Way, $249,900
38 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $133,900
84 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $184,800
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
426 Not Specified, $379,900
141 Talbot Court, $274,900
700 Bermuda Walk, $269,900
1072 Sea Bourne Way, $262,800
Condo/Townhouse
137 Avian Dr., $159,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
928 Brewster Ct. Sw, $285,990
1643 Kennedy St. Sw, $159,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 3 Whitehall Ave., $269,000
Aynor 29511
Home
408 Green Park Ct., $262,500
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 12 Lendrim Lake Dr., $160,000
Lot 18 Bear Bluff Dr., $99,500
Tbd Estate Dr., $59,900
1021 Limpkin Dr., $37,500
108 Rivers Edge Dr., $21,999
Home
1605 Four Mile Rd., $574,900
1001 Whooping Crane Dr., $330,300
109 3 Oak Ln., $275,900
3960 Long Avenue Ext., $254,900
4205 Woodcliffe Dr., $222,400
1002 Main St., $209,900
109 Jessica Lakes Dr., $189,900
100 Dunbarton Ln., $179,900
749 Weston Dr., $175,900
219 Autry Ave., $159,900
505 Woodholme Dr., $150,000
627 Lesia Ln., $68,900
Condo/Townhouse
1014 Fairway Ln., $149,900
1149 Fairway Ln., $143,000
2720 Marengo Ln., $99,900
3109 Mercer Ave., $95,000
500-B Myrtle Greens Dr., $82,900
1025 Carolina Rd., $82,900
1025 Carolina Rd., $60,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $59,900
380-I Myrtle Greens Dr., $59,900
805 17th Ave., $54,000
805 17th Ave., $54,000
Commercial
1571 Not Specified, $490,000
Conway 29527
Land
308 Wild Blueberry Ln., $35,000
Home
1059 Rosehaven Dr., $217,000
260 Macarthur Dr., $189,900
1304 Mandarin Drive, $172,490
829 Kershaw Rd., $172,000
288 Macarthur Dr., $171,900
3469 Holly Loop, $166,851
6230 Chinaberry Dr., $161,400
1009 Macala Dr., $159,900
332 Carolina Springs Ct., $149,900
240 Hickory Springs Ct., $144,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
311 Floyd Page Rd., $148,900
Little River 29566
Home
4530 Landing Rd., $429,900
3267 Hermitage Dr., $334,900
612 Ginger Lily Way, $289,879
404 Palm Lakes Blvd., $279,990
1361 Reflection Pond Dr., $278,029
1376 Reflection Pond Dr., $258,029
1021 Arboretum Dr., $254,902
162 Woodlyn Ave., $249,900
901 Witherbee Way, $247,772
701 Twinflower St., $244,000
318 Palm Lakes Blvd., $231,900
4171 Friendfield Trace, $218,500
189 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $215,000
314 Meadowside Dr., $210,000
173 Bendick Ct., $199,990
3716 Livingston Circle, $189,990
4345 Grande Harbour Blvd., $189,900
161 Bendick Ct., $174,990
1065 Hickory Trail, $159,900
95 Channing Dr., $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $179,999
4522 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $160,000
158 Parkway Ln., $135,000
103-5 Barnacle Ln., $126,000
4634 Greenbriar Dr., $114,000
4234 Pinehurst Circle, $98,500
4350 Baker St., $49,500
Longs 29568
Land
4465 Old Buck Creek Rd., $45,000
Home
611 Burnt Ash Drive, $202,510
567 Mossbank Loop, $183,330
235 Cupola Dr., $165,800
313 Oak Crest Circle, $154,999
619 Charter Dr., $150,800
755 Trap Shooter Circle, $148,490
Condo/Townhouse
248 Sun Colony Blvd., $97,500
246 Sun Colony Blvd., $82,500
Loris 29569
Home
881 Gold Rush Ct., $362,500
203 Perrin Rd., $154,990
1472 Race Track Rd., $60,000
210 Quail Run Rd., $22,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7896 Porcher Dr., $504,900
6339 Cascata Not Specified, $496,120
6433, $440,049
403 Pinecrest Dr., $435,000
6424 Torino Lane, $425,000
6400 Torino Lane, $405,865
961 Old Bridge Rd., $350,000
Condo/Townhouse
122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $990,000
8500 Margate Circle, $599,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $479,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $449,900
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $439,900
331 Wendover Ct., $289,900
100 Lands End Blvd., $248,900
7003 Porcher Dr., $225,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $185,000
9581 Shore Dr., $165,900
1100 Commons Blvd., $149,900
9760 Leyland Dr., $135,000
212 Maison Dr., $134,500
501 Maison Dr., $129,900
158 Seawatch Dr., $116,500
406 75th Ave N, $114,900
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $114,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $91,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900
201 77th Ave. N, $80,975
158 Seawatch Dr., $75,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1475 Coventry Rd., $380,000
905 Abernathy Place, $364,800
130 Harbor Lights Dr., $359,000
913 Abernathy Place, $344,990
1017 S Myrtle Dr., $340,000
571 Hickman St., $313,800
607 Hickman St., $311,925
929 Abernathy Place, $303,900
711 S 16th Ave. S, $295,000
1027 S Poplar Dr., $259,900
1741 Baytree Ln., $219,900
1724 Brandenberry Dr., $219,800
1472 Avalon Dr., $214,500
1600 Commadores Ct., $174,900
205 Misty Pine Dr., $162,000
509 Mallard Lake Circle, $145,000
6001 South Kings Hwy., $269,900
1643 Crystal Lake Dr., $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
515 N Ocean Blvd., $359,500
1480 Turkey Ridge Rd., $89,999
2265 Huntingdon Dr., $89,900
1890 Golf Colony Dr., $84,900
207 Double Eagel Dr., $79,900
1890 Auburn Dr., $55,900
2050 Cross Gate Blvd., $135,900
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Tbd22 Creek Harbour Circle, $79,000
Home
11161 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $579,000
757 Cherry Blossom Dr., $318,995
1105 Worchester Ct., $318,898
293 Splendor Circle, $299,750
259 Simplicity Dr., $284,900
313 Splendor Circle, $279,713
116 Fox Den Dr., $275,000
9667 Troon Ct., $229,000
2204 Skimmer Ct., $224,921
128 Deer Tree Dr., $199,000
848 King James Ct., $179,900
7996 Short Needle Ct., $149,900
110 Woodland Dr., $399,900
918 Dock Pl., $309,900
10 Ocean Reef Ln., $47,000
Condo/Townhouse
125b Parmelee Dr., $252,000
710-B Pickering Dr., $208,000
450 Rock Bed Ct., $194,900
300 Marsh Pl., $179,000
4649 Fringetree Dr., $174,900
123 D Chenoa Dr., $159,900
655 Woodmoor Circle, $142,900
104 Knightsbury Ct., $139,900
4373 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $132,500
4101 Sweetwater Blvd., $99,900
1487 S Waccamaw Dr., $199,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $167,500
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,900
Commercial
3140 Highway 17 South, $3,750
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5721 N Ocean Blvd., $850,000
4404 Boxwood St., $399,900
5907 Haskell Circle, $399,000
710 Yucca Ave., $389,900
1783 Suncrest Dr., $363,240
1536 Parish Way, $353,990
1429 Parish Way, $353,763
1583 Parish Way, $351,763
2414 Goldfinch Dr., $346,835
2396 Goldfinch Dr., $342,905
2435 Goldfinch Dr., $341,810
Bluff Dr., $335,900
1725 Maplecress Way, $335,230
897 Berkshire Ave., $329,000
1937 Suncrest Dr., $322,900
759 Berkshire Ave., $319,900
1156 Yorkshire Pkwy., $317,440
2360 Goldfinch Dr., $312,185
2390 Goldfinch Dr., $304,535
4208 Little River Rd., $299,900
853 Berkshire Ave., $299,900
1401 Beaumont Way, $299,900
2356, $295,645
2751 Zenith Way, $244,395
2789 Zenith Way, $241,500
2854 Ophelia Way, $227,565
515 N 38th Ave. N, $189,900
1650 Stuart Square Circle, $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $629,999
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $359,000
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $344,999
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $264,900
790 Howard Ave., $260,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $258,900
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $218,999
390 Snorkel Way, $199,990
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $195,900
412 S 1st Ave. S, $188,000
4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $183,900
3891 Spruce Dri Spruce Dr., $163,000
4505 N Kings Hwy., $149,900
3908 Fairway Lakes Dr., $129,900
3762 N Citation Way, $129,900
4683 Wild Iris Dr., $110,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $109,500
601 Mitchell Dr., $106,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $98,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900
4839 Carnation Circle, $88,900
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $68,500
612 35th Ave. N, $64,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $64,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900
620 River Oaks Dr., $59,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $49,900
6015 Flowerdale Ct., $89,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
1510 Serena Dr., $985,000
1005 Shipmaster Ave., $414,000
2953 Moss Bridge Ln., $388,000
8713 Coosaw Ct., $375,000
5413 Sunset Lake Ln., $350,000
543 Caribbean Way, $349,990
638 Indigo Bay Circle, $343,578
8212 Caddis Ct., $338,500
104 Abcaw Blvd., $319,900
7992 Swansong Circle, $306,694
1036 Caprisia Loop, $299,900
2808 Scarecrow Way, $295,000
4809 New Haven Ct., $294,900
519 Ellsworth Dr., $285,000
2874 Scarecrow Way, $280,000
621 Barona Dr., $275,000
4127 Alvina Way, $264,990
850 Bluefish Ct., $264,900
2375 Clandon Dr., $263,000
2650 Great Scott Dr., $261,900
2828 Scarecrow Way, $260,000
5554 Plantersville Pl., $256,048
3722 White Wing Circle, $255,900
2124 Buxton Dr., $254,600
5447 Sunset Lake Ln., $250,000
1043 Caprisia Loop, $249,900
628 Slash Pine Ct., $239,900
5562 Plantersville Pl., $238,105
978 Willowbend Dr., $229,900
151 Quail Hollow Rd., $224,900
1656 Palmetto Palm Dr., $219,900
1636 Palmetto Palm Dr., $212,900
275 Greenleaf Circle, $199,900
732, $194,200
347 Thistle Ln., $189,900
263 Bellegrove Dr., $189,900
232 Bittersweet Ln., $189,900
4578 Hidden Creek Ln., $174,900
126 Brookgate Dr., $162,500
414 Persimmon Ln., $110,000
Condo/Townhouse
797 Salerno Circle, $239,435
797 Salerno Circle, $238,985
797 Salerno Circle, $207,000
797 Salerno Circle, $201,000
797 Salerno Circle, $200,320
784 Salerno Circle, $196,000
772 Salerno Circle, $189,900
310 Lockerbie Ct., $168,500
821 Sheridan Rd., $139,900
1274 River Oaks Dr., $124,900
4425-B Montrose Ln., $119,900
4541 Girvan Dr., $118,900
2073 Silvercrest Dr., $117,900
5030 Windsor Green Way, $114,900
517 White River Dr., $108,000
504 River Oaks Dr., $89,900
3686 Claypond Village Ln., $81,000
481 White River Dr., $64,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
N 20th Ave. N, $479,000
Home
5906 N Ocean Blvd., $799,999
1103 Wind Chase Ct., $640,000
610 Johnstone Pl., $549,000
5046 White Iris Dr., $436,190
331 N Not Specified, $415,000
4658 Ironwood Dr., $400,000
2312 Pointe Marsh Ln., $399,900
813 Morrall Dr., $379,000
1404 Cottage Cove Circle, $349,500
5800 Bridlewood Rd., $329,000
4809 Greenhaven Dr., $319,900
1317 Clipper Rd., $299,900
825 Arbor Ln., $289,900
1114 Oak Marsh Dr., $273,500
610 22nd Ave. N, $259,900
5718 Coquina Pt., $244,900
1124 Oak Marsh Ln., $241,600
1512 A Hillside Dr. S, $224,900
508-B Rosemary Ln., $209,900
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $75,900
1100 Seagull Blvd., $54,900
Condo/Townhouse
102 N Ocean Blvd., $379,900
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $299,999
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $299,000
2013 S Ocean Blvd., $279,900
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $259,900
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900
2241 Waterview Dr., $229,999
6203 Catalina Dr., $229,900
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $229,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900
404 N Not Specified, $214,999
312 N 42nd Ave. N, $210,000
503 N 20th Ave. N, $194,900
3701 S Ocean Blvd., $194,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $187,500
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
1000 N 11th Ave. N, $165,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $158,900
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $155,500
703 S, $149,900
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $144,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $139,900
207 North Ocean Blvd., $139,900
1919 Spring St., $123,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $117,900
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $55,000
Commercial
1525 N 13th Ave. N, $1,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
23 Winnowing Way, $79,000
37 Winnowing Way, $73,000
Home
14 Wood Creek Loop, $549,000
74 Winnowing Way, $447,000
60 Birkdale Loop, $374,000
361 Petigru Dr., $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
14300 Ocean Hwy., $249,900
225 Da Gullah Way, $229,900
1041 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900
1659 Club Circle, $152,000
195 Egret Run, $109,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
400 Waccamaw River Rd., $129,900
Home
2536 Ellerbe Circle, $549,500
4940 Oat Fields Ct., $329,990
2339 Myerlee Dr, $294,350
1952 La Playa Dr., $285,000
329 Cardita Loop, $285,000
1958 La Playa Dr., $278,828
114 Ashton Circle, $269,900
438 Battey Dr., $259,900
349 Cardita Loop, $240,100
417 Springwater Loop, $239,900
544 Affinity Dr., $235,945
364 Cardita Loop, $230,895
341 Cardita Loop, $230,452
380 Whipple Run Loop, $224,000
401 Caspian Tern Dr., $216,900
156 Harmony Ln., $213,515
117 Ashton Circle, $199,900
299 Burchwood Ln., $197,500
125 Black Bear Rd., $194,500
556 Affinity Dr., $189,110
329 Hidden Ct., $183,900
157 Belmonte Dr., $179,900
324 Southern Branch Dr., $169,900
305 Southern Branch Dr., $162,900
8947 Alexander Ct., $109,900
105 Intracoastal Village Ct., $79,900
9082 Baywood Circle, $63,000
Condo/Townhouse
1558 Palmina Loop, $196,000
403 Tree Top Ct., $56,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $54,500
Commercial
1211 3rd Ave. S, $849,000
Comments