Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By

Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 04, 2018 03:53 PM

Sept. 23-29

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

557 Slippery Rock Way, $262,500

550 Slippery Rock Way, $249,900

38 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $133,900

84 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $184,800

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

426 Not Specified, $379,900

141 Talbot Court, $274,900

700 Bermuda Walk, $269,900

1072 Sea Bourne Way, $262,800

Condo/Townhouse

137 Avian Dr., $159,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

928 Brewster Ct. Sw, $285,990

1643 Kennedy St. Sw, $159,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 3 Whitehall Ave., $269,000

Aynor 29511

Home

408 Green Park Ct., $262,500

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 12 Lendrim Lake Dr., $160,000

Lot 18 Bear Bluff Dr., $99,500

Tbd Estate Dr., $59,900

1021 Limpkin Dr., $37,500

108 Rivers Edge Dr., $21,999

Home

1605 Four Mile Rd., $574,900

1001 Whooping Crane Dr., $330,300

109 3 Oak Ln., $275,900

3960 Long Avenue Ext., $254,900

4205 Woodcliffe Dr., $222,400

1002 Main St., $209,900

109 Jessica Lakes Dr., $189,900

100 Dunbarton Ln., $179,900

749 Weston Dr., $175,900

219 Autry Ave., $159,900

505 Woodholme Dr., $150,000

627 Lesia Ln., $68,900

Condo/Townhouse

1014 Fairway Ln., $149,900

1149 Fairway Ln., $143,000

2720 Marengo Ln., $99,900

3109 Mercer Ave., $95,000

500-B Myrtle Greens Dr., $82,900

1025 Carolina Rd., $82,900

1025 Carolina Rd., $60,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $59,900

380-I Myrtle Greens Dr., $59,900

805 17th Ave., $54,000

805 17th Ave., $54,000

Commercial

1571 Not Specified, $490,000

Conway 29527

Land

308 Wild Blueberry Ln., $35,000

Home

1059 Rosehaven Dr., $217,000

260 Macarthur Dr., $189,900

1304 Mandarin Drive, $172,490

829 Kershaw Rd., $172,000

288 Macarthur Dr., $171,900

3469 Holly Loop, $166,851

6230 Chinaberry Dr., $161,400

1009 Macala Dr., $159,900

332 Carolina Springs Ct., $149,900

240 Hickory Springs Ct., $144,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

311 Floyd Page Rd., $148,900

Little River 29566

Home

4530 Landing Rd., $429,900

3267 Hermitage Dr., $334,900

612 Ginger Lily Way, $289,879

404 Palm Lakes Blvd., $279,990

1361 Reflection Pond Dr., $278,029

1376 Reflection Pond Dr., $258,029

1021 Arboretum Dr., $254,902

162 Woodlyn Ave., $249,900

901 Witherbee Way, $247,772

701 Twinflower St., $244,000

318 Palm Lakes Blvd., $231,900

4171 Friendfield Trace, $218,500

189 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $215,000

314 Meadowside Dr., $210,000

173 Bendick Ct., $199,990

3716 Livingston Circle, $189,990

4345 Grande Harbour Blvd., $189,900

161 Bendick Ct., $174,990

1065 Hickory Trail, $159,900

95 Channing Dr., $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $179,999

4522 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $160,000

158 Parkway Ln., $135,000

103-5 Barnacle Ln., $126,000

4634 Greenbriar Dr., $114,000

4234 Pinehurst Circle, $98,500

4350 Baker St., $49,500

Longs 29568

Land

4465 Old Buck Creek Rd., $45,000

Home

611 Burnt Ash Drive, $202,510

567 Mossbank Loop, $183,330

235 Cupola Dr., $165,800

313 Oak Crest Circle, $154,999

619 Charter Dr., $150,800

755 Trap Shooter Circle, $148,490

Condo/Townhouse

248 Sun Colony Blvd., $97,500

246 Sun Colony Blvd., $82,500

Loris 29569

Home

881 Gold Rush Ct., $362,500

203 Perrin Rd., $154,990

1472 Race Track Rd., $60,000

210 Quail Run Rd., $22,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7896 Porcher Dr., $504,900

6339 Cascata Not Specified, $496,120

6433, $440,049

403 Pinecrest Dr., $435,000

6424 Torino Lane, $425,000

6400 Torino Lane, $405,865

961 Old Bridge Rd., $350,000

Condo/Townhouse

122 Vista Del Mar Ln., $990,000

8500 Margate Circle, $599,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $479,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $449,900

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $439,900

331 Wendover Ct., $289,900

100 Lands End Blvd., $248,900

7003 Porcher Dr., $225,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $185,000

9581 Shore Dr., $165,900

1100 Commons Blvd., $149,900

9760 Leyland Dr., $135,000

212 Maison Dr., $134,500

501 Maison Dr., $129,900

158 Seawatch Dr., $116,500

406 75th Ave N, $114,900

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $114,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $91,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900

201 77th Ave. N, $80,975

158 Seawatch Dr., $75,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1475 Coventry Rd., $380,000

905 Abernathy Place, $364,800

130 Harbor Lights Dr., $359,000

913 Abernathy Place, $344,990

1017 S Myrtle Dr., $340,000

571 Hickman St., $313,800

607 Hickman St., $311,925

929 Abernathy Place, $303,900

711 S 16th Ave. S, $295,000

1027 S Poplar Dr., $259,900

1741 Baytree Ln., $219,900

1724 Brandenberry Dr., $219,800

1472 Avalon Dr., $214,500

1600 Commadores Ct., $174,900

205 Misty Pine Dr., $162,000

509 Mallard Lake Circle, $145,000

6001 South Kings Hwy., $269,900

1643 Crystal Lake Dr., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

515 N Ocean Blvd., $359,500

1480 Turkey Ridge Rd., $89,999

2265 Huntingdon Dr., $89,900

1890 Golf Colony Dr., $84,900

207 Double Eagel Dr., $79,900

1890 Auburn Dr., $55,900

2050 Cross Gate Blvd., $135,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Tbd22 Creek Harbour Circle, $79,000

Home

11161 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $579,000

757 Cherry Blossom Dr., $318,995

1105 Worchester Ct., $318,898

293 Splendor Circle, $299,750

259 Simplicity Dr., $284,900

313 Splendor Circle, $279,713

116 Fox Den Dr., $275,000

9667 Troon Ct., $229,000

2204 Skimmer Ct., $224,921

128 Deer Tree Dr., $199,000

848 King James Ct., $179,900

7996 Short Needle Ct., $149,900

110 Woodland Dr., $399,900

918 Dock Pl., $309,900

10 Ocean Reef Ln., $47,000

Condo/Townhouse

125b Parmelee Dr., $252,000

710-B Pickering Dr., $208,000

450 Rock Bed Ct., $194,900

300 Marsh Pl., $179,000

4649 Fringetree Dr., $174,900

123 D Chenoa Dr., $159,900

655 Woodmoor Circle, $142,900

104 Knightsbury Ct., $139,900

4373 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $132,500

4101 Sweetwater Blvd., $99,900

1487 S Waccamaw Dr., $199,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $167,500

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,900

Commercial

3140 Highway 17 South, $3,750

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5721 N Ocean Blvd., $850,000

4404 Boxwood St., $399,900

5907 Haskell Circle, $399,000

710 Yucca Ave., $389,900

1783 Suncrest Dr., $363,240

1536 Parish Way, $353,990

1429 Parish Way, $353,763

1583 Parish Way, $351,763

2414 Goldfinch Dr., $346,835

2396 Goldfinch Dr., $342,905

2435 Goldfinch Dr., $341,810

Bluff Dr., $335,900

1725 Maplecress Way, $335,230

897 Berkshire Ave., $329,000

1937 Suncrest Dr., $322,900

759 Berkshire Ave., $319,900

1156 Yorkshire Pkwy., $317,440

2360 Goldfinch Dr., $312,185

2390 Goldfinch Dr., $304,535

4208 Little River Rd., $299,900

853 Berkshire Ave., $299,900

1401 Beaumont Way, $299,900

2356, $295,645

2751 Zenith Way, $244,395

2789 Zenith Way, $241,500

2854 Ophelia Way, $227,565

515 N 38th Ave. N, $189,900

1650 Stuart Square Circle, $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $629,999

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $359,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $344,999

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $264,900

790 Howard Ave., $260,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $258,900

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $218,999

390 Snorkel Way, $199,990

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $195,900

412 S 1st Ave. S, $188,000

4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $183,900

3891 Spruce Dri Spruce Dr., $163,000

4505 N Kings Hwy., $149,900

3908 Fairway Lakes Dr., $129,900

3762 N Citation Way, $129,900

4683 Wild Iris Dr., $110,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $109,500

601 Mitchell Dr., $106,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $98,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900

4839 Carnation Circle, $88,900

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $68,500

612 35th Ave. N, $64,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $64,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900

620 River Oaks Dr., $59,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $49,900

6015 Flowerdale Ct., $89,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

1510 Serena Dr., $985,000

1005 Shipmaster Ave., $414,000

2953 Moss Bridge Ln., $388,000

8713 Coosaw Ct., $375,000

5413 Sunset Lake Ln., $350,000

543 Caribbean Way, $349,990

638 Indigo Bay Circle, $343,578

8212 Caddis Ct., $338,500

104 Abcaw Blvd., $319,900

7992 Swansong Circle, $306,694

1036 Caprisia Loop, $299,900

2808 Scarecrow Way, $295,000

4809 New Haven Ct., $294,900

519 Ellsworth Dr., $285,000

2874 Scarecrow Way, $280,000

621 Barona Dr., $275,000

4127 Alvina Way, $264,990

850 Bluefish Ct., $264,900

2375 Clandon Dr., $263,000

2650 Great Scott Dr., $261,900

2828 Scarecrow Way, $260,000

5554 Plantersville Pl., $256,048

3722 White Wing Circle, $255,900

2124 Buxton Dr., $254,600

5447 Sunset Lake Ln., $250,000

1043 Caprisia Loop, $249,900

628 Slash Pine Ct., $239,900

5562 Plantersville Pl., $238,105

978 Willowbend Dr., $229,900

151 Quail Hollow Rd., $224,900

1656 Palmetto Palm Dr., $219,900

1636 Palmetto Palm Dr., $212,900

275 Greenleaf Circle, $199,900

732, $194,200

347 Thistle Ln., $189,900

263 Bellegrove Dr., $189,900

232 Bittersweet Ln., $189,900

4578 Hidden Creek Ln., $174,900

126 Brookgate Dr., $162,500

414 Persimmon Ln., $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

797 Salerno Circle, $239,435

797 Salerno Circle, $238,985

797 Salerno Circle, $207,000

797 Salerno Circle, $201,000

797 Salerno Circle, $200,320

784 Salerno Circle, $196,000

772 Salerno Circle, $189,900

310 Lockerbie Ct., $168,500

821 Sheridan Rd., $139,900

1274 River Oaks Dr., $124,900

4425-B Montrose Ln., $119,900

4541 Girvan Dr., $118,900

2073 Silvercrest Dr., $117,900

5030 Windsor Green Way, $114,900

517 White River Dr., $108,000

504 River Oaks Dr., $89,900

3686 Claypond Village Ln., $81,000

481 White River Dr., $64,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

N 20th Ave. N, $479,000

Home

5906 N Ocean Blvd., $799,999

1103 Wind Chase Ct., $640,000

610 Johnstone Pl., $549,000

5046 White Iris Dr., $436,190

331 N Not Specified, $415,000

4658 Ironwood Dr., $400,000

2312 Pointe Marsh Ln., $399,900

813 Morrall Dr., $379,000

1404 Cottage Cove Circle, $349,500

5800 Bridlewood Rd., $329,000

4809 Greenhaven Dr., $319,900

1317 Clipper Rd., $299,900

825 Arbor Ln., $289,900

1114 Oak Marsh Dr., $273,500

610 22nd Ave. N, $259,900

5718 Coquina Pt., $244,900

1124 Oak Marsh Ln., $241,600

1512 A Hillside Dr. S, $224,900

508-B Rosemary Ln., $209,900

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $75,900

1100 Seagull Blvd., $54,900

Condo/Townhouse

102 N Ocean Blvd., $379,900

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $299,999

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $299,000

2013 S Ocean Blvd., $279,900

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $259,900

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900

2241 Waterview Dr., $229,999

6203 Catalina Dr., $229,900

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $229,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900

404 N Not Specified, $214,999

312 N 42nd Ave. N, $210,000

503 N 20th Ave. N, $194,900

3701 S Ocean Blvd., $194,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $187,500

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

1000 N 11th Ave. N, $165,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $158,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $155,500

703 S, $149,900

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $144,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $139,900

207 North Ocean Blvd., $139,900

1919 Spring St., $123,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $117,900

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $55,000

Commercial

1525 N 13th Ave. N, $1,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

23 Winnowing Way, $79,000

37 Winnowing Way, $73,000

Home

14 Wood Creek Loop, $549,000

74 Winnowing Way, $447,000

60 Birkdale Loop, $374,000

361 Petigru Dr., $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

14300 Ocean Hwy., $249,900

225 Da Gullah Way, $229,900

1041 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900

1659 Club Circle, $152,000

195 Egret Run, $109,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

400 Waccamaw River Rd., $129,900

Home

2536 Ellerbe Circle, $549,500

4940 Oat Fields Ct., $329,990

2339 Myerlee Dr, $294,350

1952 La Playa Dr., $285,000

329 Cardita Loop, $285,000

1958 La Playa Dr., $278,828

114 Ashton Circle, $269,900

438 Battey Dr., $259,900

349 Cardita Loop, $240,100

417 Springwater Loop, $239,900

544 Affinity Dr., $235,945

364 Cardita Loop, $230,895

341 Cardita Loop, $230,452

380 Whipple Run Loop, $224,000

401 Caspian Tern Dr., $216,900

156 Harmony Ln., $213,515

117 Ashton Circle, $199,900

299 Burchwood Ln., $197,500

125 Black Bear Rd., $194,500

556 Affinity Dr., $189,110

329 Hidden Ct., $183,900

157 Belmonte Dr., $179,900

324 Southern Branch Dr., $169,900

305 Southern Branch Dr., $162,900

8947 Alexander Ct., $109,900

105 Intracoastal Village Ct., $79,900

9082 Baywood Circle, $63,000

Condo/Townhouse

1558 Palmina Loop, $196,000

403 Tree Top Ct., $56,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $54,500

Commercial

1211 3rd Ave. S, $849,000

