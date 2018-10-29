Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

October 29, 2018 03:26 PM

Sept. 16-22

Georgetown 29440

Home

565 George Washington Trail, $249,000

49 Johnstone Ln., $199,950

283 Mallard Circle, $189,900

Land

Lot 74 Wallace Pate Dr., $125,000

67 West Virginia Rd., $25,000

247 Meredith Ct., $10,000

254 Meredith Ct., $10,000

Conway 29526

Home

350 Trestle Way, $307,440

8208 Timber Ridge Rd., $279,900

207 Jessica Lakes Dr., $269,500

4072 Ridgewood Dr., $245,000

1305 Dirty Branch Rd., $239,900

7291 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $199,950

401 Gatehouse Ct., $179,900

138 Hamilton Way, $154,900

1216 Alcazar Ct., $154,500

2452 Community Dr., $149,900

Land

432 River Pine Dr., $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

3555 Not Specified, $54,000

Commercial

415 Wright Blvd., $3,500

Conway 29527

Home

3254 Holly Loop, $196,500

3472 Holly Loop, $177,325

222 Macarthur Dr., $169,900

1829 Westridge Blvd., $55,000

Hemingway 29554

Home

1709 Hemingway Hwy., $119,500

203 S Mcdaniel St., $62,000

Little River 29566

Home

883 Cypress Way, $235,990

748 Callant Dr., $235,900

226 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $209,900

153 Bendick Ct., $196,990

365 Nature Trail, $179,900

58 Laurel Dr., $129,500

Condo/Townhouse

4751 Lightkeepers Way, $350,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $235,000

1436 Baldwin Ct., $129,999

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $39,900

Longs 29568

Home

176 Tomoka Trail, $212,945

Forest Dr., $149,900

Condo/Townhouse

112 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

Loris 29569

Home

3396 Highway 348, $299,999

1482 Holly Hill Rd., $155,000

3504 Hwy 366, $49,900

Land

Lot 9 Old Savannah Ln., $30,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

404 Pine Circle, $799,000

8139 Sandlapper Way, $621,388

7358 Catena Ln., $500,000

6203 Garda Lane, $453,415

6420 Cascata Drive, $388,190

831 Night Heron Ln., $217,900

5906 Longleaf Dr., $189,900

9700 Kings Rd., $49,900

Condo/Townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd., $379,000

205 74th Ave. N, $224,900

223 Maison Dr., $116,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $99,900

7000 N North Ocean Blvd., $44,500

Mullins 29574

Home

712 W Marion St., $36,000

402 N Park St., $29,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1411 A S Ocean Blvd., $729,000

14 Palmas Dr., $389,900

513 Pine Dr., $384,900

161 Ocean Commons Dr., $254,990

7 Lone Oak Ln., $219,900

1360 Inverness Ct., $374,800

6001 S Kings Hwy., $249,900

Condo/Townhouse

630 S 13th Ave. S, $399,900

345 Deerfield Links Dr., $199,900

118 Not Specified, $92,000

1500 Deer Creek Rd., $58,500

507 Pipers Ln., $173,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

86 Woody Point Dr., $559,000

805 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $359,900

29 Bear Creek Loop, $275,000

401 Upland Ave., $140,000

9445 Chicory Ln., $129,900

572 Lagrande Avenue, $67,900

15 Seaway Lln., $64,900

4 Buccaneer St., $39,900

Land

Tbd Not Specified, $525,000

TBD Tournament Blvd., $89,900

Condo/Townhouse

1970 Governors Landing Dr., $230,000

703 Shearwater Ct., $179,900

4283 Santolina Way, $129,900

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $152,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

6049 Trieste St., $469,040

1689 Westminster Dr., $399,900

2767 Zenith Way, $225,990

1530 Landing Rd., $190,000

Condo/Townhouse

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

650 Swallow Ave., $198,000

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $154,900

3647 Cactus St., $145,000

1002 Pinnacle Ln., $140,000

4811 Magnolia Lake Dr., $139,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $139,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $135,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $114,900

306 21st Ave. S, $97,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $92,500

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

5001 Little River Rd., $69,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $44,900

Commercial

310 79th Ave. N, $275,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

497 Harbour View Dr., $799,500

300 West Palms Drive, $702,629

1953 Cresswind Blvd., $463,274

1211 Bentcreek Ln., $375,000

7049 Woodsong Dr., $349,000

4006 Chalmers Ct., $345,000

2013 Potomac Ct., $328,900

2804 Scarecrow Way, $305,000

3404 Picket Fence Ln., $304,900

4060 Alvina Way, $261,365

5429 Sunset Lake Ln., $255,000

5457 Sunset Lake Ln., $250,000

613 Old Castle Loop, $244,900

524 Bagley Dr., $189,900

205 Loblolly Ln., $170,000

2606 Riverside Dr., $169,900

4700 Southgate Pkwy., $159,000

464 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $114,900

Land

1650 Terra Verde Dr., $189,000

541 Oxbow Dr., $149,900

2021 Crow Field Ct., $44,000

Condo/Townhouse

900 Barn Owl Ct., $169,900

413 Black Smith Ln., $167,999

1148 Harvester Circle, $142,900

813 Sheridan Rd., $126,000

801 Burcale Rd., $58,786

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

502 55th Ave. N, $899,900

1704 25th Ave. N, $449,000

4508A S Ocean Blvd., $435,900

2405 Royal Oak Circle, $424,900

1414 Cottage Cove Circle, $309,900

501 Rosemary Ln., $274,900

206 N Not Specified, $259,900

Land

935 Morrall Dr., $88,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., #1110, $414,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $409,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $389,900

6244 Catalina Dr., $379,900

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $369,900

517 South Ocean Blvd., $320,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $299,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $299,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

1706 South Ocean Blvd., $244,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $229,900

1820 North Ocean Blvd., $224,900

1221 Teal Lake Dr., $211,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

145 Parker Dr., $695,000

4127 Vanderbilt Blvd., $674,900

56 Oakmont Dr., $479,000

296 Camden Circle, $354,500

159 Parkglen Dr., $259,990

894 Martin Luther King Rd., $171,000

Land

50 Wildberry Way, $219,000

Lot 83 Streater Ln., $175,000

305 Lumbee Circle, $59,348

Condo/Townhouse

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $489,000

63 Mckissick Dr., $324,900

914 Algonquin Dr., $149,900

24 Beaver Pond Loop, $84,500

Commercial

10225 Ocean Hwy., $3,200

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2473 Hunters Trail, $299,900

360 Cardita Loop, $288,620

325 Cardita Loop, $265,000

213 Cabots Creek Dr., $250,000

340 Whipple Run Loop, $247,400

353 Cabo Loop, $199,900

3849 Camden Dr., $192,500

138 Red Cedar Ave., $189,000

981 Dunrobin Ln., $178,900

325 Hidden Ct., $169,900

Peachtree Rd., $59,900

Condo/Townhouse

117 Ella Kinley Circle, $134,900

148 Olde Towne Way, $129,000

200 Portsmith Dr., $111,900

455 Sunnehanna Dr., $82,500

500 Fairway Village Dr., $39,900

Commercial

333 Bush Dr., $3,500

4691 Dick Pond Rd., $1,125

