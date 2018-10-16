Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

October 16, 2018 08:23 PM

Sept. 2-8

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

133 Seals St, $137,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

733 Heather Glen Dr., $234,900

Condo/Townhouse

230 Pilot House Pl., $167,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

140 Bellwood Circle, $249,800

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

925 Harwick Ct. Sw, $264,990

Georgetown 29440

Land

423 Bayview Ave., $32,000

Aynor 29511

Land

4207 Valley Forge Rd., $72,000

Home

176 Highmeadow Ln., $229,000

431 7th Ave. N, $97,000

Conway 29526

Land

0 Not Specified, $125,000

Lts 1-6 West Homewood Rd., $111,000

137 Hillmont Ct., $22,000

0 Lees Landing Circle, $13,000

Home

4977 Not Specified, $489,000

428 Katie Drive, $282,375

170 Stonehinge Ct., $239,900

208 Carmello Circle, $190,000

1313 Woody Ln., $189,900

3324 Highway 90, $175,000

1404 Riverport Dr., $168,900

3013 Slade Dr., $163,900

1960 Henry Rd., $159,900

2420 Not Specified, $159,900

809 Ogeechee Ct., $157,900

Condo/Townhouse

304 Kiskadee Loop, $84,900

Commercial

2159 Not Specified, $2,200

Conway 29527

Home

105 Vineyard Lake Circle, $199,900

912 Eaglet Circle, $189,900

3368 Merganser Dr, $187,005

238 Oak Landing Dr., $174,900

185 Springtide Dr., $162,745

3365 Merganser Drive, $158,374

154 Springtide Dr., $142,820

133 Bancroft Dr., $142,000

6201 Green Meadow, $139,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

2557 Bud Graham Rd., $289,900

Little River 29566

Land

424 Waterfall Circle, $140,000

4855 Williams Island Dr., $135,000

Home

4391 Bayshore Dr., $990,000

1322 Reflection Pond Dr., $293,615

1349 Reflection Pond Dr., $276,660

145 Bendick Ct., $190,990

1971 Not Specified, $65,900

Condo/Townhouse

4200 Coquina Harbor Dr., $189,900

775 Plantation Dr., $129,900

4634 Greenbriar Dr., $114,000

10970 Not Specified, $112,500

4282 Pinehurst Circle, $94,500

4103 Pinehurst Circle, $86,900

4254 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900

4337 Spa Dr., $59,900

3700 Golf Colony Dr., $35,000

Longs 29568

Home

1731 Holly Ridge Dr., $299,000

633 Burnt Ash Drive, $200,000

600 Burnt Ash Drive, $192,280

608 Burnt Ash Drive, $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

435 Colonial Trace Dr., $134,900

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Not Specified, $238,200

Home

2941 Red Bluff Rd., $186,999

657 Timber Creek Dr., $160,990

130 Allsbrook Rd., $160,560

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

1 Chapin Circle, $519,000

6444 Torino Lane, $459,140

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $399,900

215 77th Ave. N, $148,500

9780-06 Leyland Dr., $132,000

9501 Shore Dr., $118,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

311 N Myrtle Dr., $224,900

Lot 8 Azalea Dr., $28,500

Lot 9 Azalea Dr., $28,500

Home

414 6th Ave. N, $649,899

1414 Spruce Dr., $529,900

119-A S 15th Ave. S, $469,000

214 S Ocean Blvd., $469,000

654 2nd Ave. N, $215,000

1118 Plantation Dr., $187,000

156 Palladium Dr., $218,000

2716 Moonlight Dr., $39,900

Condo/Townhouse

915 N Ocean Blvd., $279,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $149,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $134,900

2060 Cross Gate Blvd., $120,000

Commercial

780 Not Specified, $1,967

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

191 Low Country Loop, $89,500

Lot #79 Highwood Circle, $69,000

Home

4432 Richmond Hill Dr., $519,000

5092 Spanish Oaks Ct., $489,900

507 Chanted Dr., $361,388

1059 W Longwood Bluffs Circle, $354,550

1139 N Blackmoor Dr., $324,900

346 Southern Breezes Circle, $309,900

302 Not Specified, $284,731

4274 Murrells Inlet Rd., $279,900

1249 Merion Ct., $219,000

1102 Fox Sparrow Dr., $198,000

8095 Bark Ct., $159,900

7 Crooked Island Circle, $52,900

37 Seaway Lln., $45,000

11140 Mcdowell Shortcut Rd., $35,900

Condo/Townhouse

38 Shady Moss Loop, $298,000

226 Governors Landing Rd., $249,900

642 Misty Hammock Dr., $249,900

1052 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $247,462

3844 Flagg St., $210,000

5834 Longwood Dr., $132,900

801 Indian Wellls Ct., $129,900

4280 Santolina Way, $115,900

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $199,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $168,900

120 N Dogwood Dr., $84,900

Commercial

5200 Not Specified, $1,788

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

3rd Not Specified, $329,000

572 Dania Beach Dr., $192,900

Home

4105 Ditchford Ct., $695,000

410 46th Ave. N, $572,500

913 Shine Ave., $457,921

1755 Edgewood Dr., $425,106

1645 Parish Way, $365,000

1160 Yorkshire Pkwy., $304,990

1743 Suncrest Dr., $300,394

1852-C Culbertson Ave., $257,900

2773 Zenith Way, $252,020

Condo/Townhouse

2834 Howard Ave., $295,000

1785 Culbertson Ave., $245,000

2568 Heritage Loop, $244,400

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $159,900

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $157,500

1745 Low Country Pl., $149,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $124,900

900 Palmetto Trail, $123,500

4725 Wild Iris Dr., $119,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $99,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $74,900

1202 Benna Dr., $72,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $48,000

Commercial

1717 N Kings Hwy., $750,000

1361 21st Ave. N, $185,000

1200 N 48th Ave. N, $3,250

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

3750 Claypond Rd., $200,000

345 Babylon Pine Dr., $65,000

925 Crystal Water Way, $51,800

617 Barona Dr., $50,000

203 Shipmaster Ave., $43,000

Home

9465 Carrington Dr., $629,900

8420 Fiano Ct., $569,999

2616 Painted Trillium Ct., $549,000

5230 Mount Pleasant Dr., $459,000

1774 Burcale Rd., $399,900

3200 Saddlewood Circle, $325,000

265 Deep Blue Dr., $314,900

2821 Scarecrow Way, $270,000

5711 Cottonseed Ct., $253,868

752 Wigston Ct., $222,999

2425 Whetstone Ln., $220,000

Condo/Townhouse

109 Fulbourn Pl., $210,000

773 Salerno Circle, $198,000

1522 Lanterns Rest Rd., $163,500

610 Waterway Village Blvd., $132,900

600 Heathrow Dr., $112,900

4842 Meadowsweet Dr., $108,500

105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $99,999

1113 Peace Pipe Pl., $99,900

755 Burcale Rd., $69,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 2 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

2310 Bentbill Circle, $97,500

Home

1501 N Ocean Blvd., $799,999

4204 N Ocean Blvd., $695,000

502 21st Ave. N, $469,000

215 N 28th Ave. N, $329,900

305 N 22nd Ave. N, $256,000

716 Live Oak Circle, $251,500

501 2nd Ave. N, $249,900

332 54th Ave. N, $249,900

Condo/Townhouse

3802 N Ocean Blvd., $848,800

3400 N Ocean Blvd., $645,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd., $399,999

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $359,900

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $299,999

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $294,000

4605 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $264,900

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $264,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $254,900

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900

2345 Hill St., $233,000

1806 N Ocean Blvd., $223,900

503 N Not Specified, $189,900

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

1305 South Ocean Blvd., $168,500

901 W Port Dr., $164,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $154,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $130,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $129,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $128,900

1101 Possum Trot Dr., $99,900

3001 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $73,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $53,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

43 Lancer Ln., $895,000

156 Windover Dr., $577,500

4 Spot Tail Ln., $379,000

933 Tradition Club Dr., $349,000

642 Tyson Dr., $319,900

799 S Causeway Dr., $314,900

34 Wildflower Trail, $239,875

71 Weatherboard Ct., $225,000

300 Saint Christopher Circle, $85,000

Condo/Townhouse

145 S Dunes Dr., $595,000

124 Pembroke Ln., $179,900

215 Pinehurst Ln., $134,400

999 Algonquin Dr., $128,000

Myrlte Beach 29588

Land

Lot 165 Chamberlin Rd., $79,900

Home

3060 Forestbrook Rd., $650,000

8809 Shady Branch Rd., $385,000

3720 Kennison Dr., $279,000

273 Harbison Circle, $264,230

464 Tiburon Dr., $249,900

316 Whipple Run Loop, $244,900

342 Sea Turtle Dr., $229,900

203 Harmony Ln., $227,710

4116 Steeple Chase Dr., $209,000

603 Hatteras River Rd., $179,900

7040 Blade Beak Ln., $164,500

704 Gleneagles Dr., $157,900

5011 Watergate Dr., $142,999

5700 Leonard Loop, $134,800

9502 Leeds Circle, $109,900

6541 Amberwood Ct., $61,500

7590 Aubrey Ln., $38,900

Condo/Townhouse

111 Maddux Ln., $124,900

3806 Maypop Circle, $99,000

305 Resort Dr., $89,900

1450-C Green Tree Dr., $78,900

Commercial

3931 Mega Dr., $1,350

