Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Sept. 2-8
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
133 Seals St, $137,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
733 Heather Glen Dr., $234,900
230 Pilot House Pl., $167,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
140 Bellwood Circle, $249,800
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
925 Harwick Ct. Sw, $264,990
Georgetown 29440
423 Bayview Ave., $32,000
Aynor 29511
4207 Valley Forge Rd., $72,000
176 Highmeadow Ln., $229,000
431 7th Ave. N, $97,000
Conway 29526
0 Not Specified, $125,000
Lts 1-6 West Homewood Rd., $111,000
137 Hillmont Ct., $22,000
0 Lees Landing Circle, $13,000
4977 Not Specified, $489,000
428 Katie Drive, $282,375
170 Stonehinge Ct., $239,900
208 Carmello Circle, $190,000
1313 Woody Ln., $189,900
3324 Highway 90, $175,000
1404 Riverport Dr., $168,900
3013 Slade Dr., $163,900
1960 Henry Rd., $159,900
2420 Not Specified, $159,900
809 Ogeechee Ct., $157,900
304 Kiskadee Loop, $84,900
2159 Not Specified, $2,200
Conway 29527
105 Vineyard Lake Circle, $199,900
912 Eaglet Circle, $189,900
3368 Merganser Dr, $187,005
238 Oak Landing Dr., $174,900
185 Springtide Dr., $162,745
3365 Merganser Drive, $158,374
154 Springtide Dr., $142,820
133 Bancroft Dr., $142,000
6201 Green Meadow, $139,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
2557 Bud Graham Rd., $289,900
Little River 29566
424 Waterfall Circle, $140,000
4855 Williams Island Dr., $135,000
4391 Bayshore Dr., $990,000
1322 Reflection Pond Dr., $293,615
1349 Reflection Pond Dr., $276,660
145 Bendick Ct., $190,990
1971 Not Specified, $65,900
4200 Coquina Harbor Dr., $189,900
775 Plantation Dr., $129,900
4634 Greenbriar Dr., $114,000
10970 Not Specified, $112,500
4282 Pinehurst Circle, $94,500
4103 Pinehurst Circle, $86,900
4254 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900
4337 Spa Dr., $59,900
3700 Golf Colony Dr., $35,000
Longs 29568
1731 Holly Ridge Dr., $299,000
633 Burnt Ash Drive, $200,000
600 Burnt Ash Drive, $192,280
608 Burnt Ash Drive, $150,000
435 Colonial Trace Dr., $134,900
Loris 29569
Tbd Not Specified, $238,200
2941 Red Bluff Rd., $186,999
657 Timber Creek Dr., $160,990
130 Allsbrook Rd., $160,560
Myrtle Beach 29572
1 Chapin Circle, $519,000
6444 Torino Lane, $459,140
9994 Beach Club Dr., $399,900
215 77th Ave. N, $148,500
9780-06 Leyland Dr., $132,000
9501 Shore Dr., $118,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
311 N Myrtle Dr., $224,900
Lot 8 Azalea Dr., $28,500
Lot 9 Azalea Dr., $28,500
414 6th Ave. N, $649,899
1414 Spruce Dr., $529,900
119-A S 15th Ave. S, $469,000
214 S Ocean Blvd., $469,000
654 2nd Ave. N, $215,000
1118 Plantation Dr., $187,000
156 Palladium Dr., $218,000
2716 Moonlight Dr., $39,900
915 N Ocean Blvd., $279,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $149,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $134,900
2060 Cross Gate Blvd., $120,000
780 Not Specified, $1,967
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
191 Low Country Loop, $89,500
Lot #79 Highwood Circle, $69,000
4432 Richmond Hill Dr., $519,000
5092 Spanish Oaks Ct., $489,900
507 Chanted Dr., $361,388
1059 W Longwood Bluffs Circle, $354,550
1139 N Blackmoor Dr., $324,900
346 Southern Breezes Circle, $309,900
302 Not Specified, $284,731
4274 Murrells Inlet Rd., $279,900
1249 Merion Ct., $219,000
1102 Fox Sparrow Dr., $198,000
8095 Bark Ct., $159,900
7 Crooked Island Circle, $52,900
37 Seaway Lln., $45,000
11140 Mcdowell Shortcut Rd., $35,900
38 Shady Moss Loop, $298,000
226 Governors Landing Rd., $249,900
642 Misty Hammock Dr., $249,900
1052 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $247,462
3844 Flagg St., $210,000
5834 Longwood Dr., $132,900
801 Indian Wellls Ct., $129,900
4280 Santolina Way, $115,900
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $199,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $168,900
120 N Dogwood Dr., $84,900
5200 Not Specified, $1,788
Myrtle Beach 29577
3rd Not Specified, $329,000
572 Dania Beach Dr., $192,900
4105 Ditchford Ct., $695,000
410 46th Ave. N, $572,500
913 Shine Ave., $457,921
1755 Edgewood Dr., $425,106
1645 Parish Way, $365,000
1160 Yorkshire Pkwy., $304,990
1743 Suncrest Dr., $300,394
1852-C Culbertson Ave., $257,900
2773 Zenith Way, $252,020
2834 Howard Ave., $295,000
1785 Culbertson Ave., $245,000
2568 Heritage Loop, $244,400
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $159,900
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $157,500
1745 Low Country Pl., $149,900
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $124,900
900 Palmetto Trail, $123,500
4725 Wild Iris Dr., $119,900
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $99,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $74,900
1202 Benna Dr., $72,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $48,000
1717 N Kings Hwy., $750,000
1361 21st Ave. N, $185,000
1200 N 48th Ave. N, $3,250
Myrtle Beach 29579
3750 Claypond Rd., $200,000
345 Babylon Pine Dr., $65,000
925 Crystal Water Way, $51,800
617 Barona Dr., $50,000
203 Shipmaster Ave., $43,000
9465 Carrington Dr., $629,900
8420 Fiano Ct., $569,999
2616 Painted Trillium Ct., $549,000
5230 Mount Pleasant Dr., $459,000
1774 Burcale Rd., $399,900
3200 Saddlewood Circle, $325,000
265 Deep Blue Dr., $314,900
2821 Scarecrow Way, $270,000
5711 Cottonseed Ct., $253,868
752 Wigston Ct., $222,999
2425 Whetstone Ln., $220,000
109 Fulbourn Pl., $210,000
773 Salerno Circle, $198,000
1522 Lanterns Rest Rd., $163,500
610 Waterway Village Blvd., $132,900
600 Heathrow Dr., $112,900
4842 Meadowsweet Dr., $108,500
105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $99,999
1113 Peace Pipe Pl., $99,900
755 Burcale Rd., $69,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Lot 2 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
2310 Bentbill Circle, $97,500
1501 N Ocean Blvd., $799,999
4204 N Ocean Blvd., $695,000
502 21st Ave. N, $469,000
215 N 28th Ave. N, $329,900
305 N 22nd Ave. N, $256,000
716 Live Oak Circle, $251,500
501 2nd Ave. N, $249,900
332 54th Ave. N, $249,900
3802 N Ocean Blvd., $848,800
3400 N Ocean Blvd., $645,000
2200 N Ocean Blvd., $399,999
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $359,900
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $299,999
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $294,000
4605 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $264,900
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $264,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $254,900
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900
2345 Hill St., $233,000
1806 N Ocean Blvd., $223,900
503 N Not Specified, $189,900
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
1305 South Ocean Blvd., $168,500
901 W Port Dr., $164,900
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $154,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $130,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $129,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $128,900
1101 Possum Trot Dr., $99,900
3001 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $73,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $53,500
Pawleys Island 29585
43 Lancer Ln., $895,000
156 Windover Dr., $577,500
4 Spot Tail Ln., $379,000
933 Tradition Club Dr., $349,000
642 Tyson Dr., $319,900
799 S Causeway Dr., $314,900
34 Wildflower Trail, $239,875
71 Weatherboard Ct., $225,000
300 Saint Christopher Circle, $85,000
145 S Dunes Dr., $595,000
124 Pembroke Ln., $179,900
215 Pinehurst Ln., $134,400
999 Algonquin Dr., $128,000
Myrlte Beach 29588
Lot 165 Chamberlin Rd., $79,900
3060 Forestbrook Rd., $650,000
8809 Shady Branch Rd., $385,000
3720 Kennison Dr., $279,000
273 Harbison Circle, $264,230
464 Tiburon Dr., $249,900
316 Whipple Run Loop, $244,900
342 Sea Turtle Dr., $229,900
203 Harmony Ln., $227,710
4116 Steeple Chase Dr., $209,000
603 Hatteras River Rd., $179,900
7040 Blade Beak Ln., $164,500
704 Gleneagles Dr., $157,900
5011 Watergate Dr., $142,999
5700 Leonard Loop, $134,800
9502 Leeds Circle, $109,900
6541 Amberwood Ct., $61,500
7590 Aubrey Ln., $38,900
111 Maddux Ln., $124,900
3806 Maypop Circle, $99,000
305 Resort Dr., $89,900
1450-C Green Tree Dr., $78,900
3931 Mega Dr., $1,350
