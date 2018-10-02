Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Aug. 19-25
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
16 Myrtlewood Dr., $165,000
223 Nw Beachwood Drive, $75,000
Condo/Townhouse
260 Crow Creek Dr., $162,900
Sun Set Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
877 Sw Great Egret Circle, $128,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 54 Lantana Circle, $139,000
Home
727 Prince St., $549,000
2445 Wedgefield Rd., $299,999
424 Forest Avenue, $249,900
179 Timber Run Dr., $151,990
4850 Saint Delight Rd., $129,000
2709 Old Charleston Rd., $109,000
Condo/Townhouse
108 Summer Haven Ct., $699,000
Aynor 29511
Land
1259 Boykin Dr., $69,900
Home
397 Farmtrac Dr., $246,900
217 Fox Hunt Pl., $199,000
335 Farmtrac Dr., $189,900
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Not Specified, $250,000
Home
3957 Long Avenue Ext., $375,000
1111 Wigeon Dr., $328,665
700 Elm St., $325,000
387 Carmello Circle, $243,750
622 Beaver Pond Rd., $229,500
819 Lalton Dr., $224,500
260 Dunbarton Ln., $222,468
249 Royals Circle, $196,900
1200 16th Ave. N, $180,000
1013 Dunraven Ct., $172,900
533 Larkspur Drive, $172,645
176 Glenwood Dr., $169,900
267 Copperwood Loop, $169,870
210 Blinkhorn Road, $169,000
2120 Kirkland Dr., $158,900
1212 Midtown Village Dr., $154,900
1500 Stilley Circle, $152,455
1524 Stilley Circle, $134,900
517 Cardinal Drive, $127,900
341 Walden Lake Rd., $125,000
4226 Estate Dr., $112,000
3839 Stern Dr., $100,000
5176 Hunting Swamp Rd., $224,900
168 Vineyard Lake Circle, $192,170
3245 Holly Loop, $186,950
3441 Holly Loop, $179,000
305 Middle Bay Dr., $173,900
227 Oak Landing Dr., $169,900
162 Ecum Secum Pl., $158,900
476 Warren Springs Dr., $154,900
817 Benchmade Road, $153,900
130 Springtide Drive, $149,490
138 Springtide Drive, $148,850
189 Springtide Drive, $147,300
816 Benchmade Road, $145,000
710 Johnson St., $142,000
Condo/Townhouse
1819 Barberry, $189,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Bud Graham Rd, $39,000
Home
145 Penn Circle, $308,000
5210 Not Specified, $158,900
Little River 29566
Land
725 Not Specified, $49,900
Home
1380 Reflection Pond Dr., $339,460
1381 Reflection Pond Dr., $311,515
428 Palm Lakes Blvd., $295,990
1315 Reflection Pond Dr., $273,680
1209 Wind Swept Court, $265,000
641 Lafayette Park Dr., $259,000
2800 Desert Rose St., $249,915
1304 Reflection Pond Dr., $243,615
847 Cypress Way Ct., $239,990
4049 Golf Ave, $229,000
3712 Livingston Circle, $228,990
4225 Horseshoe Dr. N, $209,900
162 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $204,900
661 Twinflower St., $199,900
166 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $179,900
4333 Grande Harbour Blvd., $179,900
470 Nature Trail, $170,000
489 Cordgrass Lane, $163,900
2150 Gamecock Cir, $79,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $194,900
4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $179,000
951 Plantation Dr., $114,900
4251 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900
500 Eagle Way, $95,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $39,990
Longs 29568
Land
Parcel B Loop Circle, $37,500
Home
1216 Foxtail Drive, $289,999
1744 Fairwinds Dr., $229,999
328 Sun Colony Blvd., $216,890
121 Oak Leaf Dr., $209,999
601 Burnt Ash Drive, $202,410
628 Burnt Ash Drive, $200,000
1750 Duke Rd., $199,900
632 Burnt Ash Drive, $196,730
Loris 29569
Land
Lot D-2 South Bend St., $24,900
Lot E-1 South Bend St., $22,900
Home
1681 Colts Neck Rd., $415,000
905 Futrell Street, $179,900
525 Carolina Hickory St., $169,500
1000 Westgate Pl., $121,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
8707 N Ocean Blvd., $849,999
7805 Monarch Dirve, $504,900
6340 Cascata Drive, $433,374
6348 Torino Lane, $423,424
6457 Cascata Drive, $397,374
Condo/Townhouse
9840 Queensway Blvd., $429,900
9500 Shore Dr., $425,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $419,900
1330 Villa Marbella Ct., $389,900
201 74th Ave. N, $219,900
205 74th Ave. N. #910, $209,900
215 N 77th Avenue, $175,000
300 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $164,900
9661 Shore Dr., $157,700
306 N 76th Avenue, $155,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $112,000
309 N 74th Avenue, $89,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1312 N Cherry Dr., $149,000
6001 South Kings Hwy., $46,000
Home
112 B S 8 Th Ave South, $489,500
125-B S 12th Ave. S, $434,900
1019 S Myrtle Dr., $349,900
1311 S Hollywood Dr., $234,900
218 Lynco Ln., $179,999
129 Dusty Trail Lane, $169,000
1760 Volunteer Dr., $150,000
452 Sandlewood Dr., $118,000
254 Harbison Circle, $226,960
1745 Crystal Lake Drive, $44,000
Condo/Townhouse
423 Surfside Dr., $199,800
610 S 15th Avenue, $154,900
118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $149,900
1821 Fairway Ridge Rd., $99,900
1880 Auburn Dr., $99,000
Unit 1960l Bent Grass Drive, $85,000
2230 Andover Drive, $65,000
500 Deercreek Road, $54,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $108,900
Commercial
2055 Glenns Bay Rd., $299,900
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
10160 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $800,000
739 Elmwood Circle, $350,050
755 Dreamland Drive, $334,900
327 Scottsdale Ct., $318,698
1485 Riceland Ct., $274,900
1452 Sedgefield Dr., $225,000
1277 Pollen Loop, $164,500
1145 Pollen Loop, $149,250
322 Misty Breeze Ln., $80,000
744 S Waccamaw Dr., $499,900
Condo/Townhouse
1069 Williston Loop, $164,000
120 E Veranda Way, $145,000
4436 Lady Banks Ln., $104,900
437 Old South Circle, $103,500
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,000
Commercial
12082 Not Specified, $1,400
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
325 Piedmont Ave., $180,000
Lot 29 Pilot House Dr., $159,000
Lot 67 Dividend Loop, $118,000
Tbd Dividend Loop, $93,900
Lot 2 & 3 Alder St., $85,000
Home
5208 Ocean Village Dr., $649,000
1577 Parish Way, $390,055
1218 Prescott Circle, $365,465
1905 Mccord St., $336,900
1932 Parish Way, $329,900
2399 Goldfinch Drive, $323,810
1598 Parish Way, $285,000
1221 Brown Pelican Dr, $229,900
4305 Frontier Dr., $187,500
939 Pinner Pl., $179,900
2100 Not Specified, $54,900
Condo/Townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd #1251, $444,500
617 37th Ave N, $330,000
1737 Culbertson Ave., $254,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $219,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $218,500
4834 Carnation Circle, $171,900
3873 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $149,999
2925 Carriage Row Lane, $112,000
830 44h Ave N., $99,900
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $86,000
3015 Old Bryan Rd., $83,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
508 63rd Ave. N, $69,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $57,900
2611 S Ocean Blvd., $52,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $51,900
Commercial
326 Bush Dr., $465,000
2411 N Oak St., $7,800
3901 N Kings Hwy., $3,120
3901 N Kings Hwy., $2,772
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1803 Serena Dr., $149,900
9042 Belvidere Dr., $59,900
450 Harbor View Dr., $41,900
422 Megan Ann Ln., $30,000
Home
8544 Rosano Circle, $599,000
4029 Captiva Row, $489,900
7021 Woodsong Dr., $384,900
4436 Tralee Pl., $335,000
2809 Scarecrow Way, $335,000
2850 Farmer Brown Ct., $319,999
2864 Scarecrow Way, $315,000
4397 Marshwood Dr., $315,000
1183 Coinbow Ln., $309,999
2878 Scarecrow Way, $290,000
5105 Country Pine Dr., $283,763
4510 Marshwood Dr., $282,500
507 Thorton Ct., $264,900
2817 Scarecrow Way, $260,000
5400 Dunblane Court, $256,950
304 Turning Pines Loop, $251,220
4400 Utsey Drive, $250,893
2330 Ordsall Ct., $249,900
6117 Chadderton Circle, $249,900
2326 Ordsall Ct., $236,900
324 Firenze Loop, $236,000
401 Carolina Farms Blvd., $232,900
279 Turning Pines Loop, $221,635
408 Blackberry Ln., $215,100
4914 Southgate Pkwy., $199,900
105 Quail Hollow Rd., $197,500
969 Burcale Rd., $180,000
423 Dandelion Ln., $179,900
8546 San Marcello Dr.,$539,900
117 Mountain Ash,$169,900
1001 World Tour Blvd 306,$160,000
632 Waterway Village Blvd.,$129,900
615 Waterway Village Blvd.,$124,900
277 Seabert Rd.,$124,500
4854 Meadowsweet Drive Apt 1907,$115,450
4842 Meadowsweet Dr.,$110,000
4545-F Girvan Dr.,$104,900
201 Wando River Rd.,$98,900
640 River Oaks Dr.,$92,900
682 Riverwalk Dr.,$85,000
3694 Clay Pond Village Ln.,$69,000
950 Forestbrook Rd.,$65,000
Commercial
4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.,$1,416
North Myrtle Beach
Land
1004 Ridgewood Dr.,$275,000
Tbd Lot#52 Park St.,$57,900
1309 Wading Heron Rd.,$38,000
Home
4943 Salt Creek Ct.,$654,900
206 S 9th Ave.,$479,899
5801 Long Creek Rd.,$389,900
5300 Sea Coral Way,$329,900
1321 Lighthouse Dr.,$324,900
514 S 6th Ave.,$309,900
945 Bronwyn Circle,$259,900
2707-B Edge Dr.,$249,900
804 Lorenzo Dr.,$245,000
502 A S 22nd Ave,$219,000
1812 Hillside Dr.,$180,000
2402 Bryan St.,$120,000
1507 Festival Not Specified,$65,000
Condo/Townhouse
400 N Hillside Dr.,$399,950
601 Hillside Dr, N. #2301,$286,000
601 N Hillside Dr,$279,900
601 Hillside Dr. N #1403,$279,900
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr.,$274,900
5508 N Ocean Blvd.,$264,900
207 54th Ave North,$249,900
206 54th Ave. N,$249,900
601 Hillside Dr. N,$249,900
6203 #525 Catalina Dr.,$242,900
601 Hillside Dr. N,$239,900
615 Wave Rider Ln.,$239,000
601 Hillside Dr. N,$229,900
601 Hillside Dr. N,$225,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd.,$204,900
3901 S Ocean Blvd.,$184,900
804 Myrtle Ct.,$146,000
1221 Tidewater Dr.,$137,500
401 N Hillside Dr.,$129,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 78 Streater Ln.,$165,000
Lot 3 Old Cypress Circle,$149,900
Home
10 Sea Oats Circle,$948,000
200 Cayman Loop,$589,000
119 Olde Canal Loop,$445,000
248 Berwick Dr,$437,000
30 Parish Rd.,$330,000
54 Oak Hampton Place,$308,349
49 Parkglen Drive,$246,990
141 Parkglen Drive,$239,990
130 Safe Harbor Ave.,$209,000
117 Saint Christopher Circle,$130,000
Condo/Townhouse
Lot 6 Golf Club Circle,$467,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
3284 Plattmoor Dr.,$59,900
Home
2712 Henagan Ln.,$399,250
1948 La Playa Dr.,$378,380
2500 Bear Stand Trail,$295,000
252 Marsh Tacky Loop,$295,000
207 Prestwick Rd.,$279,000
429 Mooreland Dr.,$269,000
352 Cardita Loop,$262,860
321 Cardita Loop,$262,070
193 Camrose Way,$232,500
148 Harmony Ln.,$229,415
135 Harmony Ln.,$226,495
1408 Registry Dr.,$225,000
508 Affinity Dr.,$214,900
310 Winslow Ave.,$214,900
189 Harmony Ln.,$214,866
517 Affinity Dr.,$211,000
293 Cabo Loop,$209,999
329 Cabo Loop,$198,525
164 Maggie Way,$194,900
3897 Balmoral Court,$189,000
415 Ashwood Lane,$169,900
155 Fountain Pointe Lane,$159,000
6408 Royal Pine Dr.,$149,900
5531 Creon St,$149,000
5798 Dogwood Circle,$77,500
Condo/Townhouse
739 Riverward Dr.,$192,000
747 Riverward Dr.,$182,000
743 Riverward Dr.,$156,000
120 Olde Towne Way,$155,000
1021 Dinger Ct,$149,493
3923 Gladiola Ct.,$110,450
200 Port Smith Dr.,$109,800
3969 Forsythia Ct.,$78,700
511 Fairwood Lakes Dr.,$69,900
16g Fairwood Lakes Ln.,$59,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Drive,$57,900
1460 Saint George Ln.,$55,900
924-N Not Specified,$45,900
Comments