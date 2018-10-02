Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

October 02, 2018 09:15 PM

Aug. 19-25

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

16 Myrtlewood Dr., $165,000

223 Nw Beachwood Drive, $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

260 Crow Creek Dr., $162,900

Sun Set Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

877 Sw Great Egret Circle, $128,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 54 Lantana Circle, $139,000

Home

727 Prince St., $549,000

2445 Wedgefield Rd., $299,999

424 Forest Avenue, $249,900

179 Timber Run Dr., $151,990

4850 Saint Delight Rd., $129,000

2709 Old Charleston Rd., $109,000

Condo/Townhouse

108 Summer Haven Ct., $699,000

Aynor 29511

Land

1259 Boykin Dr., $69,900

Home

397 Farmtrac Dr., $246,900

217 Fox Hunt Pl., $199,000

335 Farmtrac Dr., $189,900

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Not Specified, $250,000

Home

3957 Long Avenue Ext., $375,000

1111 Wigeon Dr., $328,665

700 Elm St., $325,000

387 Carmello Circle, $243,750

622 Beaver Pond Rd., $229,500

819 Lalton Dr., $224,500

260 Dunbarton Ln., $222,468

249 Royals Circle, $196,900

1200 16th Ave. N, $180,000

1013 Dunraven Ct., $172,900

533 Larkspur Drive, $172,645

176 Glenwood Dr., $169,900

267 Copperwood Loop, $169,870

210 Blinkhorn Road, $169,000

2120 Kirkland Dr., $158,900

1212 Midtown Village Dr., $154,900

1500 Stilley Circle, $152,455

1524 Stilley Circle, $134,900

517 Cardinal Drive, $127,900

341 Walden Lake Rd., $125,000

4226 Estate Dr., $112,000

3839 Stern Dr., $100,000

5176 Hunting Swamp Rd., $224,900

168 Vineyard Lake Circle, $192,170

3245 Holly Loop, $186,950

3441 Holly Loop, $179,000

305 Middle Bay Dr., $173,900

227 Oak Landing Dr., $169,900

162 Ecum Secum Pl., $158,900

476 Warren Springs Dr., $154,900

817 Benchmade Road, $153,900

130 Springtide Drive, $149,490

138 Springtide Drive, $148,850

189 Springtide Drive, $147,300

816 Benchmade Road, $145,000

710 Johnson St., $142,000

Condo/Townhouse

1819 Barberry, $189,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Bud Graham Rd, $39,000

Home

145 Penn Circle, $308,000

5210 Not Specified, $158,900

Little River 29566

Land

725 Not Specified, $49,900

Home

1380 Reflection Pond Dr., $339,460

1381 Reflection Pond Dr., $311,515

428 Palm Lakes Blvd., $295,990

1315 Reflection Pond Dr., $273,680

1209 Wind Swept Court, $265,000

641 Lafayette Park Dr., $259,000

2800 Desert Rose St., $249,915

1304 Reflection Pond Dr., $243,615

847 Cypress Way Ct., $239,990

4049 Golf Ave, $229,000

3712 Livingston Circle, $228,990

4225 Horseshoe Dr. N, $209,900

162 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $204,900

661 Twinflower St., $199,900

166 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $179,900

4333 Grande Harbour Blvd., $179,900

470 Nature Trail, $170,000

489 Cordgrass Lane, $163,900

2150 Gamecock Cir, $79,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $194,900

4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $179,000

951 Plantation Dr., $114,900

4251 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900

500 Eagle Way, $95,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $39,990

Longs 29568

Land

Parcel B Loop Circle, $37,500

Home

1216 Foxtail Drive, $289,999

1744 Fairwinds Dr., $229,999

328 Sun Colony Blvd., $216,890

121 Oak Leaf Dr., $209,999

601 Burnt Ash Drive, $202,410

628 Burnt Ash Drive, $200,000

1750 Duke Rd., $199,900

632 Burnt Ash Drive, $196,730

Loris 29569

Land

Lot D-2 South Bend St., $24,900

Lot E-1 South Bend St., $22,900

Home

1681 Colts Neck Rd., $415,000

905 Futrell Street, $179,900

525 Carolina Hickory St., $169,500

1000 Westgate Pl., $121,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8707 N Ocean Blvd., $849,999

7805 Monarch Dirve, $504,900

6340 Cascata Drive, $433,374

6348 Torino Lane, $423,424

6457 Cascata Drive, $397,374

Condo/Townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd., $429,900

9500 Shore Dr., $425,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $419,900

1330 Villa Marbella Ct., $389,900

201 74th Ave. N, $219,900

205 74th Ave. N. #910, $209,900

215 N 77th Avenue, $175,000

300 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $164,900

9661 Shore Dr., $157,700

306 N 76th Avenue, $155,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $112,000

309 N 74th Avenue, $89,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1312 N Cherry Dr., $149,000

6001 South Kings Hwy., $46,000

Home

112 B S 8 Th Ave South, $489,500

125-B S 12th Ave. S, $434,900

1019 S Myrtle Dr., $349,900

1311 S Hollywood Dr., $234,900

218 Lynco Ln., $179,999

129 Dusty Trail Lane, $169,000

1760 Volunteer Dr., $150,000

452 Sandlewood Dr., $118,000

254 Harbison Circle, $226,960

1745 Crystal Lake Drive, $44,000

Condo/Townhouse

423 Surfside Dr., $199,800

610 S 15th Avenue, $154,900

118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $149,900

1821 Fairway Ridge Rd., $99,900

1880 Auburn Dr., $99,000

Unit 1960l Bent Grass Drive, $85,000

2230 Andover Drive, $65,000

500 Deercreek Road, $54,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $108,900

Commercial

2055 Glenns Bay Rd., $299,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

10160 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $800,000

739 Elmwood Circle, $350,050

755 Dreamland Drive, $334,900

327 Scottsdale Ct., $318,698

1485 Riceland Ct., $274,900

1452 Sedgefield Dr., $225,000

1277 Pollen Loop, $164,500

1145 Pollen Loop, $149,250

322 Misty Breeze Ln., $80,000

744 S Waccamaw Dr., $499,900

Condo/Townhouse

1069 Williston Loop, $164,000

120 E Veranda Way, $145,000

4436 Lady Banks Ln., $104,900

437 Old South Circle, $103,500

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,000

Commercial

12082 Not Specified, $1,400

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

325 Piedmont Ave., $180,000

Lot 29 Pilot House Dr., $159,000

Lot 67 Dividend Loop, $118,000

Tbd Dividend Loop, $93,900

Lot 2 & 3 Alder St., $85,000

Home

5208 Ocean Village Dr., $649,000

1577 Parish Way, $390,055

1218 Prescott Circle, $365,465

1905 Mccord St., $336,900

1932 Parish Way, $329,900

2399 Goldfinch Drive, $323,810

1598 Parish Way, $285,000

1221 Brown Pelican Dr, $229,900

4305 Frontier Dr., $187,500

939 Pinner Pl., $179,900

2100 Not Specified, $54,900

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd #1251, $444,500

617 37th Ave N, $330,000

1737 Culbertson Ave., $254,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $219,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $218,500

4834 Carnation Circle, $171,900

3873 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $149,999

2925 Carriage Row Lane, $112,000

830 44h Ave N., $99,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $86,000

3015 Old Bryan Rd., $83,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

508 63rd Ave. N, $69,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $57,900

2611 S Ocean Blvd., $52,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $51,900

Commercial

326 Bush Dr., $465,000

2411 N Oak St., $7,800

3901 N Kings Hwy., $3,120

3901 N Kings Hwy., $2,772

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1803 Serena Dr., $149,900

9042 Belvidere Dr., $59,900

450 Harbor View Dr., $41,900

422 Megan Ann Ln., $30,000

Home

8544 Rosano Circle, $599,000

4029 Captiva Row, $489,900

7021 Woodsong Dr., $384,900

4436 Tralee Pl., $335,000

2809 Scarecrow Way, $335,000

2850 Farmer Brown Ct., $319,999

2864 Scarecrow Way, $315,000

4397 Marshwood Dr., $315,000

1183 Coinbow Ln., $309,999

2878 Scarecrow Way, $290,000

5105 Country Pine Dr., $283,763

4510 Marshwood Dr., $282,500

507 Thorton Ct., $264,900

2817 Scarecrow Way, $260,000

5400 Dunblane Court, $256,950

304 Turning Pines Loop, $251,220

4400 Utsey Drive, $250,893

2330 Ordsall Ct., $249,900

6117 Chadderton Circle, $249,900

2326 Ordsall Ct., $236,900

324 Firenze Loop, $236,000

401 Carolina Farms Blvd., $232,900

279 Turning Pines Loop, $221,635

408 Blackberry Ln., $215,100

4914 Southgate Pkwy., $199,900

105 Quail Hollow Rd., $197,500

969 Burcale Rd., $180,000

423 Dandelion Ln., $179,900

8546 San Marcello Dr.,$539,900

117 Mountain Ash,$169,900

1001 World Tour Blvd 306,$160,000

632 Waterway Village Blvd.,$129,900

615 Waterway Village Blvd.,$124,900

277 Seabert Rd.,$124,500

4854 Meadowsweet Drive Apt 1907,$115,450

4842 Meadowsweet Dr.,$110,000

4545-F Girvan Dr.,$104,900

201 Wando River Rd.,$98,900

640 River Oaks Dr.,$92,900

682 Riverwalk Dr.,$85,000

3694 Clay Pond Village Ln.,$69,000

950 Forestbrook Rd.,$65,000

Commercial

4999 Carolina Forest Blvd.,$1,416

North Myrtle Beach

Land

1004 Ridgewood Dr.,$275,000

Tbd Lot#52 Park St.,$57,900

1309 Wading Heron Rd.,$38,000

Home

4943 Salt Creek Ct.,$654,900

206 S 9th Ave.,$479,899

5801 Long Creek Rd.,$389,900

5300 Sea Coral Way,$329,900

1321 Lighthouse Dr.,$324,900

514 S 6th Ave.,$309,900

945 Bronwyn Circle,$259,900

2707-B Edge Dr.,$249,900

804 Lorenzo Dr.,$245,000

502 A S 22nd Ave,$219,000

1812 Hillside Dr.,$180,000

2402 Bryan St.,$120,000

1507 Festival Not Specified,$65,000

Condo/Townhouse

400 N Hillside Dr.,$399,950

601 Hillside Dr, N. #2301,$286,000

601 N Hillside Dr,$279,900

601 Hillside Dr. N #1403,$279,900

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr.,$274,900

5508 N Ocean Blvd.,$264,900

207 54th Ave North,$249,900

206 54th Ave. N,$249,900

601 Hillside Dr. N,$249,900

6203 #525 Catalina Dr.,$242,900

601 Hillside Dr. N,$239,900

615 Wave Rider Ln.,$239,000

601 Hillside Dr. N,$229,900

601 Hillside Dr. N,$225,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd.,$204,900

3901 S Ocean Blvd.,$184,900

804 Myrtle Ct.,$146,000

1221 Tidewater Dr.,$137,500

401 N Hillside Dr.,$129,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 78 Streater Ln.,$165,000

Lot 3 Old Cypress Circle,$149,900

Home

10 Sea Oats Circle,$948,000

200 Cayman Loop,$589,000

119 Olde Canal Loop,$445,000

248 Berwick Dr,$437,000

30 Parish Rd.,$330,000

54 Oak Hampton Place,$308,349

49 Parkglen Drive,$246,990

141 Parkglen Drive,$239,990

130 Safe Harbor Ave.,$209,000

117 Saint Christopher Circle,$130,000

Condo/Townhouse

Lot 6 Golf Club Circle,$467,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

3284 Plattmoor Dr.,$59,900

Home

2712 Henagan Ln.,$399,250

1948 La Playa Dr.,$378,380

2500 Bear Stand Trail,$295,000

252 Marsh Tacky Loop,$295,000

207 Prestwick Rd.,$279,000

429 Mooreland Dr.,$269,000

352 Cardita Loop,$262,860

321 Cardita Loop,$262,070

193 Camrose Way,$232,500

148 Harmony Ln.,$229,415

135 Harmony Ln.,$226,495

1408 Registry Dr.,$225,000

508 Affinity Dr.,$214,900

310 Winslow Ave.,$214,900

189 Harmony Ln.,$214,866

517 Affinity Dr.,$211,000

293 Cabo Loop,$209,999

329 Cabo Loop,$198,525

164 Maggie Way,$194,900

3897 Balmoral Court,$189,000

415 Ashwood Lane,$169,900

155 Fountain Pointe Lane,$159,000

6408 Royal Pine Dr.,$149,900

5531 Creon St,$149,000

5798 Dogwood Circle,$77,500

Condo/Townhouse

739 Riverward Dr.,$192,000

747 Riverward Dr.,$182,000

743 Riverward Dr.,$156,000

120 Olde Towne Way,$155,000

1021 Dinger Ct,$149,493

3923 Gladiola Ct.,$110,450

200 Port Smith Dr.,$109,800

3969 Forsythia Ct.,$78,700

511 Fairwood Lakes Dr.,$69,900

16g Fairwood Lakes Ln.,$59,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive,$57,900

1460 Saint George Ln.,$55,900

924-N Not Specified,$45,900

