Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 25, 2018 04:18 PM

Aug. 12-18

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

1016 Chickweed Court, $285,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

526 Planters Ridge Dr., $324,800

143 Talbot Court, $274,800

Condo/Townhouse

908 Resort Circle 601, $129,900

16 E First Ave., $209,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

8.5 Ac Johnsland Ct., $35,000

Home

47 Jutland Dr., $599,000

406 Queen St., $299,000

2267 Wedgefield Rd., $249,000

332 Forest Avenue, $171,900

2620 Old Charleston Rd., $130,000

186 Hilliard St., $99,900

Condo/Townhouse

363 Debordieu Blvd., $695,000

815 Front Street, $229,000

Andrews 29510

Home

4732 Kent Rd., $18,000

Aynor 29511

Home

197 Highmeadow Ln., $214,900

Conway 29526

Land

LOT 16 Bear Bluff Dr., $99,500

3.86 Acres S Green Sea Rd., $58,000

Home

8255 Forest Lake Drive, $449,900

304 Trestle Way, $325,000

370 Trestle Way, $323,700

334 Rainwood Rd., $249,500

116 Rialto Drive, $225,485

215 Beechwood Ct, $212,900

2808 Sanctuary Blvd., $209,999

125 Rialto Drive, $205,885

124 Barons Bluff Dr., $204,405

207 Marley Ct., $200,732

3232 Holly Loop, $198,500

255 Morris Rd., $182,294

128 Barons Bluff Dr., $180,100

144 Hamilton Way, $159,900

1420 Tiger Grand Dr., $154,900

1533 Stilley Circle, $144,730

1216 Oak St., $143,500

1536 Stilley Circle, $137,900

234 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $129,900

4220 Copperhead Rd, $74,000

269 Williamson Lake Circle, $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

1125 Fairway Ln., $143,000

200-C Willow Greens Dr., $99,900

Commercial

117 Rivertown Blvd., $2,554

Conway 29527

Land

474 Riverfront Rd., $225,000

472 Riverfront Rd., $225,000

TBD, $62,150

TBD Marsh Dr., $36,900

1613 16th Avenue, $13,000

Home

143 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $210,000

3276 Holly Loop, $196,200

1045 AUGUSTUS DR, $144,900

700 Fair Weather Drive, $141,000

1709 16th Ave. N, $65,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Bud Graham Rd, $39,000

1160 White Oak Ln., $24,500

Home

2288 Vaught Rd., $175,000

1703 Bud Graham Rd., $138,500

217 Penn Circle, $220,000

Little River 29566

Home

448 Palm Lakes Blvd., $324,990

3745 Cedar Creek Run, $299,900

3719 Club View Court, $299,900

1334 Reflection Pond Dr., $285,795

605 Ginger Lily Way, $274,990

408 Palm Lakes Blvd., $272,990

871 Cypress Way Ct., $234,990

197 Northside Dr., $209,900

105 Bendick Ct., $189,990

4314 Grande Harbour Blvd., $179,900

512 Vallecrosia Ct., $167,500

4331 Rivergate Ln., $164,500

4385 Mccorsley Ave., $162,900

4237 Graystone Blvd., $139,900

1031 Meher Ln, $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct., $214,999

4210 Coquina Harbor Dr., $179,900

160 Parkway Ln., $139,900

4405 Eastport Blvd, $119,900

4650 Greenbriar Dr., $115,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $77,900

4015 Fairway Dr., $74,900

4357 Spa Dr., $71,900

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $41,900

Longs 29568

Home

714 Bear Lake Dr., $294,900

1945 Pine Cone Ln., $219,084

623 Burnt Ash Drive, $204,370

340 Sun Colony Blvd., $204,295

408 Coco Plum Ct., $199,999

607 Burnt Ash Drive, $197,270

596 Mossbank Loop, $187,770

411 Meadow View Ct., $169,900

620 Trap Shooter Circle, $159,900

603 SW Tarrant St., $154,990

563 Mossbank Loop, $150,000

192 Heath Dr., $149,990

Condo/Townhouse

280 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

108 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

109 South Shore Blvd., $109,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Gause Rd., $225,000

TBD, $99,000

TBD W, $82,500

2798 Red Bluff Rd., $65,000

3462 Shell Pond Ln., $16,000

Home

3190, $237,900

3905 Lake Dr., $214,900

108 Allsbrook Rd., $165,235

150 Lions Paw Ct., $159,990

1351 Hermans Rd., $140,000

343 Brightleaf, $139,900

121 Ole Oak St., $98,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9065 Marina Pkwy., $450,000

106 Woodwind Ct., $389,000

Home

40 Chapin Circle, $699,999

392 Posada Dr., $615,000

759 Cipriana Dr., $600,950

8144 Sandlapper Way, $515,000

6381 Cascata Drive, $409,440

6371 Cascata Drive, $398,540

6309 Cascata Drive, $357,065

6305 Porcher Ave., $349,000

9700 Kings Rd Lot 724, $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 MARGATE CIRCLE, $724,900

9547 Edgerton Dr., $574,999

101 Ocean Creek Drive #PP-4, $415,000

490 Ocean Creek Dr. #36, $389,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $269,000

171 Saint Clears Way, $244,900

10100 Lakeshore Dr., $229,900

175 Saint Clears Way, $229,900

218 Westleton Dr., $148,500

6921 Porcher Ave., $139,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,900

10301 N Kings Hwy., $95,000

7700 Porcher Dr., $94,900

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2109, $92,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $91,900

9550 Shore Dr., $84,500

201 74th Ave N, $79,900

158 Seawatch Dr., $79,900

201 N 74th Ave,, $79,500

Commercial

350 Hilton Rd., $20,400

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Hollywood Dr., $139,900

Home

27 Palmas Dr., $361,900

251 Hull St., $311,215

619 S Palmetto Way, $285,000

160 Ocean Commons Dr., $254,990

719 2nd Avenue N, $232,000

157 Somerworth Circle, $219,000

1308 Royal Devon Dr., $497,900

270 Harbison Circle, $252,815

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1114, $154,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1002, $89,900

Condo/Townhouse

1210 N Ocean Blvd., $164,000

1210 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

8885 Grove Park Dr., $122,900

115 S Ocean Blvd., $108,900

8875 Grove Park Dr., $82,900

1606 Fawn Vista Dr., $39,900

105 Pipers Ln., $140,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $132,500

219 Double Eagle Drive, $74,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $59,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

180 Knotty Pine Way, $97,000

Damon Loop, $52,900

Home

242 S Dogwood Dr, $649,000

11 Flagg St., $599,500

756 Mount Gilead Rd., $399,900

325 Bahama Dr., $384,900

71 Summerlight Dr., $379,500

4578 Firethorne Dr., $359,900

143 Summer Wind Loop, $344,900

983 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $329,600

273 Spendor Circle, $316,082

247 Simplicity Dr., $299,800

4185 Eva Bay Dr., $299,000

4550 Fringetree Drive, $297,900

333 Saint Patties Loop, $219,000

1004 Meadowoods Dr., $217,800

634 Bluebird Lane, $187,900

811 Richmond Trail, $119,900

64 Crooked Island Circle, $79,900

67 Saxon Ct., $39,900

1666 S Waccamaw Dr., $749,000

348 Ocean Breeze Drive, $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

850 Sail Ln., $209,900

700 Pickering Dr., $184,900

450 Woodpecker Ln, $177,500

4440 Lady Banks Ln., $129,900

45 Woodhaven Dr., $129,850

5876 Longwood Dr., $119,500

6206 Sweetwater Blvd., $85,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $55,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $279,900

623 Woodmoor Dr., $129,900

Commercial

11990, $5,155

Myrlte Beach 29577

Home

1440 Brookgreen Dr., $584,800

5711 Springs Ave., $439,000

1183 Peterson St., $423,000

1979 Silver Spring Ln., $383,310

1581 Suncrest Dr., $334,900

1867 Suncrest Dr., $329,500

1192 Prescott Circle, $306,990

2812 S Key Largo Circle, $258,000

309-B 4th Ave. N, $245,500

4 Settlers Dr., $189,900

800 Columbia Dr. #53, $99,900

31 Foxcroft Ln., $99,750

988 Periwinkle Pl., $59,900

Condo/Townhouse

107 S Ocean Blvd., $264,900

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $244,900

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $239,990

4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $173,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $168,000

400 20th Ave N, $149,900

501 44th Ave. N, $146,000

1745 Low Country Pl., $139,900

4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $129,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $116,500

210 28th Ave. S, $110,000

504 N 30th Ave. N, $99,000

305 20th Avenue South, $98,500

3015 Old Bryan Rd., $84,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900

808 N 65th Avenue, $79,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

5001 Little River Rd., $76,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $54,900

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $39,900

Commercial

5046, $5,549

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1502 Pachino Dr., $369,000

392 W Palms Dr., $175,000

221 W Isle Of Palms Dr., $44,000

314 Harbour View Dr., $43,000

211 W Palms Dr., $37,900

Home

560 Oxbow Dr., $550,000

2005 Woodburn Dr., $429,900

1121 Bluffton Ct., $399,900

5809 Oakbury Court, $387,000

522 Stonemason Dr., $348,500

2812 Scarecrow Way, $305,795

2495 Windmill Way, $299,900

3118 Bramble Glen Dr., $295,000

5525 Plantersville Pl., $263,342

312 Firenze Loop, $255,000

764 Carolina Farms Blvd, $249,900

4513 Farm Lake Drive, $229,900

2398 Windmill Way, $229,900

324 Stafford Dr., $205,000

492 Blackberry Lane, $199,995

209 Mckendree Ln., $197,400

2116 Haystack Way, $192,900

825 Ashleaf Dr., $189,900

4813 Southgate Pkwy., $189,000

129 Centennial Circle, $184,900

299 Bellegrove Drive, $169,900

3005 Hollybrooke Dr., $169,900

4360 Summitt Trail, $159,500

584 Burcale Road, $117,000

Condo/Townhouse

5506 Elba Way, $249,900

647 Pistoia Ln., $224,900

779 Salerno Circle, Unit A, $224,745

105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900

105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900

779 Salerno Circle, $187,746

1020 Stanton Pl., $175,000

1505 Lanterns Rest Rd., $158,000

5050 Glenbrook Dr., $145,900

1252 Shoebridge Dr., $139,900

4845 Meadowsweet Dr., $105,000

514 White River Drive 23f, $102,900

640 River Oaks Dr., $94,900

444 Red River Court #40-F, $92,500

448 Red River Ct., $64,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1511 Magnolia Dr., $174,900

Lot 31 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $169,900

5205 Stonegate Dr., $99,000

Home

1606 Burgee Ct., $699,000

1002 S Ocean Blvd., $575,000

2315 Via Palma Dr., $430,116

1306 Seabrook Plantation Way, $389,900

612 46th Ave. S, $375,000

810 Morrall Dr., $349,900

600 S Hillside Dr., $339,900

5304 Sea Coral Way, $329,900

3310 Thick Branch Rd, $272,000

5223 Sea Coral Way, $234,900

1415 Holly Dr., $229,900

1128 Oak Marsh Ln., $228,900

1611 N 26th Ave. N, $199,999

2419 Hill St., $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $372,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $336,900

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $299,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $284,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $279,900

601 Hillside Dr, N #3435, $279,500

2180 Waterview Dr. #225, $259,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $249,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $239,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $239,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900

4619 S Ocean Blvd., $219,900

601 N Hillside Dr., $214,900

407 24th Avenue, N, $204,900

703 Shell Creek Circle, $199,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $199,899

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000

4303 N Ocean Blvd., $194,900

503 20th Ave N, $189,900

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $177,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,900

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $164,900

609 S Hillside Dr #D-10, $147,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $129,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $119,900

100 Shadow Moss Place #21, $119,900

613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $83,900

Pawleys Isladn 29585

Land

18 Old Cypress Circle, $185,000

Lot 6 Brookgreen Trace Pl., $74,900

Home

256 Tuckers Rd., $409,900

1142 Club Circle, $399,000

160 Shipmaster Ave., $369,000

1037 Crooked Oak Dr., $339,000

175 Otter Run Rd., $319,900

161 Patriot Ln, $297,500

126 Hill Dr., $210,000

Condo/Townhouse

135 S Dunes Drive #301, $565,000

18-A Harbor Club Dr., $535,000

621 Pinehurst Circle, $199,999

188 Pembroke Ln., $199,000

140 Palisades Loop, $195,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

741 Mc Duffie, $409,000

5890 Rosewood Dr., $329,000

266 Harbinson Circle, $284,770

5312 Shorthorn Way, $283,040

5132 Stockyard Loop, $270,775

228 Angel Wing Dr., $239,900

168 Coldwater, $211,000

565 West Oak Circle Dr., $209,900

3882 Camden Dr, $202,500

6250 Lindsey Rd., $194,900

305 Trace Run Circle, $189,900

118 Black Jack Ln, $178,000

9485 Leeds Circle, $145,000

6628 Greenslake Point, $144,900

Condo/Townhouse

220 B Machrie Loop, $207,990

736 Santo Dr., $199,900

244 Rose Water Loop, $189,000

548 Banks Dr., $179,500

113 Butkus Dr. #6, $124,900

121 Butkus Dr., $119,900

150 Lazy Willow Ln., $112,999

3931 Gladiola Ct., $79,499

500 Oak Circle Dr., $65,000

Commercial

320 Reindeer Moss Ct., $550,000

320 Reindeer Moss Ct., $550,000

  Comments  