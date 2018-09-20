Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

September 20, 2018 07:05 PM

July 29-Aug. 11

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1264 Forest Reserve Ct., $64,900

Lot 439 Nw Leatherwood Dr., $17,000

684 Boundary Loop Rd. Nw, $14,900

Home

38 Swamp Fox Dr., $219,900

29 Carolina Shores Dr., $219,800

4 Calabash Court, $192,900

1056 Cedar Ct., $164,000

1201 Moultrie Dr., $297,500

443 Nw Kershaw St., $199,900

1978 Coleman Lake Drive, $194,510

1982 Coleman Lake Drive, $193,510

1957 Coleman Lake Drive, $182,500

1029 Durham Ave., $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

3010 Sw Cedar Creek Ln., $139,900

8855 Radcliff Dr Nw, $172,900

260 Woodlands Way Nw #2, $155,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

7535 Dunbar Dr., $239,777

Georgetown 29540

Land

Lot 31 Dune Oaks Dr., $235,000

3691 Choppe Rd., $165,900

Lot 187 Bonnyneck Dr., $77,000

Home

387 Robin Drive, $325,000

215 William Screven Road, $295,000

52 Jericho Ct., $285,000

187 Whitehall Avenue, $234,000

71 Athens Loop, $199,900

605 Loril St., $189,000

68 Wood Duck Lane, $161,718

54 Lionel Dr., $139,500

Condo/Townhouse

201 Marsh Lake Dr., $589,000

175 Marsh Lake Dr., $565,000

Aynor 29511

Home

346 Farmtrac Dr., $259,200

4585 Enoch Rd., $199,900

Conway 29526

Land

Parcel 4 22.41 Acres+/- Route 701 & Pee Dee Hwy, $125,000

132 Lure Court, $67,900

Home

2224 Wood Stork Drive, $410,526

2142 Chavis Rd., $384,500

1006 Dublin Dr., $339,500

1072 Chelsey Circle, $299,000

117 Kellys Cove Dr., $285,000

913 Daresbury Ln., $284,990

125 Astoria Park Loop, $270,743

124 Ridge Point Drive, $262,000

4138 Hwy 813, $239,900

171 Stonehinge Ct, $239,900

1004 Glenlevit Ln., $222,990

1210 Loblolly Ln., $219,000

124 Rialto Drive, $208,850

1800 Riverport Drive, $206,900

224 Carmello Circle, $201,586

187 Kellys Cove Dr., $189,900

3120 Shandwick Dr, $189,500

181 Glenwood Dr., $189,000

198 Hamilton Way, $185,000

110 Dunbarton Ln., $184,900

4112 Woodcliffe Drive, $184,900

1332 Midtown Village Dr., $179,900

2598 Morgan Rd., $178,900

768 Weston Dr., $177,053

657 Tattlesbury Drive, $171,000

752 Weston Dr., $169,795

237 White Water Loop, $169,000

524 Larkspur Drive, $164,085

834 Payne Ct., $162,999

100 Grier Crossing Rd., $159,900

7404 Rolling Terrace Drive, $149,900

2204 Kirkland Dr., $139,900

510 University Forest Blvd, $129,999

1041 Manassas Dr., $125,000

373 Walden Lake Road, $119,000

3083 Old Altman Road, $105,000

Condo/Townhouse

1127 Fairway Ln., $174,000

1119 Fairway Ln., $173,500

1123 Fairway Ln., $172,900

1036 Tee Shot Drive, $169,990

1009 Fairway Lane, $144,900

1030 Tee Shot Drive, $143,000

1121 Fairway Ln., $143,000

1117 Fairway Ln., $143,000

374 Wild Wing Blvd, $106,000

316 Wild Wing Blvd, $96,900

312 Kiskadee Loop, $95,900

336 Kiskadee Loop, $82,900

302 Kiskadee Loop, $82,900

1025 Carolina Rd., $64,900

1025 Carolina Road #K2, $52,500

Commercial

2635 Hwy 701 North, $449,999

1405 Third Avenue, $1,750

1320 Highway 501 Business, $850

Conway 29527

Land

2.44 Acres Holcombe Ln., $40,000

Home

1316 Blackwood Drive, $237,800

1303 Cherokee Street, $237,500

116 Emily Springs Dr., $209,900

4243 Ossie Lane, $183,750

1121 Donald St., $176,439

1865 Ackerrose Dr, $173,782

3440 Holly Loop, $172,479

3608 Merganser Drive, $168,340

1468 Abberbury, $167,800

2772 Woodcreek Lane, $159,900

1040 Macala Dr., $158,900

3437 Holly Loop, $152,050

1337 Telfair Court, $150,000

1324 Valor Road, $149,900

1837 Heirloom Dr, $149,850

175 Springtide Drive, $149,625

3461 Holly Loop, $147,000

118 Springtide Drive, $146,700

176 Springtide Drive, $146,700

2912 Green Pond Circle, $145,000

2453 Summerhaven Loop, $143,400

180 Springtide Drive, $137,900

3590 Copperhead Road, $47,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

246 Penn Circle, $207,100

2400 Highway 308, $179,900

Green Sea 29545

Land

Lot 3 Highway 646, $6,500

Home

5701 Carolina Rd., $165,000

2603 Church Rd., $134,900

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave S-7, $11,250

Home

512 Flowering Branch Ave., $313,270

1326 Reflection Pond Dr., $272,790

2843 Desert Rose St., $265,766

693 Lafayette Park Dr., $264,900

1364 Reflection Pond Dr., $250,564

220 Swallowtail Court, $249,900

897 Sultana Drive, $249,900

2260 Dykman Circle, $247,185

838 Cypress Way Ct., $239,990

875 Cypress Way Ct., $239,990

624 Twinflower Street, $239,000

1357 Reflectin Pond Drive, $235,788

4189 Golf Ave., $228,000

1139 Pyxie Moss Dr, $223,950

504 Cedar Lake Dr, $214,900

253 Carolina Crossing Blvd, $204,900

721 Excelsior Drive, $202,499

1192 Palm Crossing Drive, $199,990

109 Bendick Ct., $184,990

160 Bendick Ct., $184,990

4228 River Gate Lane, $180,000

112 Carolina Pointe Way, $179,990

4115 Wrens Crossing, $179,900

112 Nw Triston Court Se, $169,990

4235 Ellis Ct, $168,500

3267 Lyndon Dr., $136,900

4518 Bruin Ln, $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

4755 Lightkeepers Way, $349,000

4417-B N Plantation Harbour Drive, $309,900

4302 Grande Harbour Blvd., $269,500

488 Papyrus Circle, $182,412

4516 N Plantation Harbour Drive, $179,900

4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $179,000

4520 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $178,900

4516 N Plantation Harbour Drive, $169,900

4390 Bimini Ct., $158,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $154,000

4429 Turtle Lane, $144,500

3985 Tybre Court, $142,500

1444-D Bessent St, $129,900

147 Scotchbroom Drive, $119,900

4167 Hibiscus Dr., $119,900

4417 Eastport Blvd, $119,000

4104 Pinehurst Circle #2d, $89,000

4226 Pinehurst Cir, $87,900

4262 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900

4446 Little River Inn Ln., $79,900

1025 Plantation Drive, $72,000

4344 Spa Drive, $59,900

4350 Baker St, $44,000

Longs 29568

Land

1475 Old Todd Ferry Rd., $110,800

Tbd Truitt Drive, $60,000

Home

130 Cox Ln., $323,323

351 Foxtail Dr., $297,500

1825 Sapphire Drive, $230,492

637 Burnt Ash Drive, $200,870

636 Burnt Ash Drive, $192,120

631 Bucks Trail, $185,000

117 Heath Dr., $184,900

111 Oak Crest Circle, $172,900

454 Shellbank Drive, $172,500

503 Whitebark Street, $155,000

620 Charter, $149,500

320 Blue Rock, $142,000

372 Blue Rock Dr., $137,900

803 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,490

Condo/Townhouse

107 Palmetto Green Drive, $179,096

109 South Shore Blvd, $105,000

696 Tupelo Lane, $95,000

Loris 29569

Land

2-A Hidden River Rd., $119,900

3483 Fries Bay Rd., $55,000

Tbd Hwy 554, $51,250

Lots 7 & 8 Tarton Drive, $45,000

235 Rose Petal Lane, $30,000

Tbd Dinkler Ave., $15,000

Tbd Fries Bay Road, $5,000

Home

259 Perrin Road, $254,900

304 Stone Crop, $167,914

900 Stags Leap Court, $159,990

708 Red Oak Drive, $159,990

1301 Highway 701 South, $144,900

151 Round Swamp Road, $125,000

565 N Cox Road, $105,000

1630 Highway 915, $98,990

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

958 Old Bridge Road, $995,000

53 Bayberry Ln., $648,000

7826 Monarch Dr., $532,896

6200 Garda Lane, $469,815

7827 Monarch Dr., $439,900

6363 Cascata Drive, $425,224

6290 Trapani Pl, $415,065

6425 Cascata Dr, $407,890

6284 Trapani Place, $405,265

7604 Briarwood Dr., $274,900

6707 Amore Ct, $269,500

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $810,000

9840 Queensway Blvd Unit 901, $467,900

100 Ocean Creek Drive #D-6, $395,000

7401 North Ocean Blvd., $389,000

9580 Shore Drive, $279,900

100 Lands End Blvd., $275,000

400 Melrose Pl., $269,900

9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000

201 N 77th, $259,900

175 St. Clears Way, $244,000

311 69th Ave N., Unit 601, $219,900

201 77th Ave. N, $205,000

157 Seawatch Dr #217, $194,000

1100 Commons Blvd, $159,900

9400 Shore Drive, $159,000

9400 Shore Drive, $154,900

305 70th Ave. N, $148,999

7700 Porcher Drive, # 3205, $137,975

191 Maison Dr., $130,000

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2231, $129,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $124,900

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $124,900

404 N 75th Avenue, $121,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $116,900

1085 Pinwheel Loop, $116,000

7100 N Ocean Drive, $112,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $109,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., 124, $99,000

501 Maison Dr., $85,000

10301 North Kings Hwy., $82,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd #517, $73,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd #841, $64,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $64,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

925 Abernathy Place, $357,950

1010 Sabal Palm Way, $335,000

1640 Longleaf Circle, $329,800

1251 Wayvland Dr, $299,900

1769 Mason Circle, $249,000

1411 Ashton Glen Dr., $239,900

606 Plantation Drive, $199,000

169 Somerworth Circle, $195,000

710 S 7th Ave., $190,000

1318 Bermuda Court, $174,900

1290 Strathmill Court, $399,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $379,000

6001 South Kings Highway Site Mh-54c, $319,900

1487 Westferry Crossing, $224,900

1793 Crooked Pine Dr., $199,500

1547 Gibson Avenue, $194,900

6001 S Ocean Blvd #911, $189,900

583 Circle Dr., $179,900

6001 South Kings Highway Site 5532, $77,500

Condo/Townhouse

811 N Ocean Blvd, $310,000

1202 N Poplar, $259,900

111 N 16th Avenue, $184,900

813 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 202, $169,900

480 Deerfield Links Drive, $164,500

614 S 15th Ave, $145,900

2030 Cross Gate Blvd, $135,000

8546-A Hopkins Circle, $119,900

8553 Hopkins Circle, $104,900

1931 Bent Grass Dr., $103,000

209 Double Eagle Dr., $94,900

1850 Fairway Ridge Drive, $92,500

8796 Cloister Dr, $81,900

1880 Colony Drive, $79,900

1920 Bent Grass Drive, $76,500

202 Tradewinds I, $69,900

1930 Bent Grass Drive, $65,000

492 Deerfield Links Dr., $167,500

204 Pipers Lane, $165,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $137,000

8796 Chandler Dr, $89,900

1891 Colony Dr., $84,900

Commercial

593 Sandy Lane, $1,200

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

2486 Coastline Ct., $119,900

1757 Running Water Drive, $99,000

Jay St., $69,900

Lot 11 Horry Dr., $65,000

534 Waverly Loop, $59,900

Basin Dr., $60,000

Home

540 S Waccamaw Dr., $889,900

217 Seabreeze Drive, $538,900

25 Stonington Dr., $449,000

4515 Carriage Run Circle, $435,000

123 Creek Harbour Circle, $429,900

51 Alabaster Ct., $415,000

12 Summerlight Drive, $379,900

1013 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $365,050

10 Longcreek Dr., $325,000

336 Scottsdale Court, $321,609

1009 Elysium Ct., $309,900

4522 Firethorne Dr, $294,000

4141 Eva Bay Dr., $291,000

419 Buck Run Rd., $279,000

9617 Indigo Creek Blvd., $274,900

103 Charles Towne Lane, $269,900

85 Riverbend Drive, $265,000

149 Heron Lake Ct, $256,358

325 Muscari Dr., $254,900

2517 Oriole Drive, $245,000

188 Molinia Dr., $239,900

250 Southern Breezes Circle, $234,900

277 Southern Breezes Cir, $221,000

1392 Oakmont Ct, $204,900

9621 Sullivan Drive, $185,000

9600 Drayton Ct, $175,000

332 Stone Throw Drive, $165,000

8044 Resin Rd, $164,900

4673 Wesley Road, $160,000

352 Stone Throw Dr., $159,900

9895 Merry Ln., $150,000

873 Hilander Dr., $139,000

509 Clubhouse Road, $109,900

87 Crooked Island Circle, $39,900

336 S Waccamaw Drive, $625,000

106 Crab Dr., $429,900

358 Marsh Pl., $409,900

439 Calhoun Dr., $399,900

849 Mast Ct., $152,000

510 Vista Dr., $105,000

30 Seaway Lane, $69,900

228 Flamingo, $69,500

3 Ocean Reef, $54,900

Condo/Townhouse

1060 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $277,285

105 C Parmelee Drive, $248,900

5137 Highway 17 Business, $228,500

1100 Louise Costin Way, $209,000

850 Sail Lane, $199,900

850 Sail Lane, $176,900

4468 Lady Bank Lane, $176,000

300 Marsh Pl., $172,900

719 Shearwater, $159,000

115 Veranda Way, $139,500

4283 Santolina Way, $124,900

4373 Crepe Myrtle, $124,000

4301 Lotus Ct., $120,000

4323 Lotus Ct., $119,900

2110 Sweetwater Blvd, $89,500

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,000

627 Woodmoor Circle, $139,900

815 N Waccamaw Drive, $126,900

Commercial

3577 Highway 17 Business, $500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

504 Dania Beach Drive, $187,900

1306 Dennision Ave, $19,000

Home

500 Farrow Pkwy., $533,430

5806 Country Club Drive, $484,015

1792 Barrister Ln, $427,893

1186 Shire Way, $379,900

862 Pancho Street, $345,900

1702 Maplecress Way, $337,990

2423 Goldfinch Drive, $327,085

2369 Goldfinch Drive, $314,670

2375 Giold Finch Dr, $301,860

1782 Legacy Loop, $289,900

4896 Bermuda Way, $285,000

2615 Sarasota Street, $282,000

1404 Powhaton Drive, $274,900

2513 Clearwater St., $267,000

1013 Ethan Drive, $255,000

2788 Zenith Way, $244,235

803 45th Ave. N, $219,900

1835 Jacqueline Ct., $219,900

1807 Jacqueline Ct., $214,900

3805 Palmetto Dr., $209,998

1232 Ocala Street, $184,900

123 Whitehaven Ct, $127,900

Condo/Townhouse

5300 N Ocean Blvd #712, $649,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd #1203, $424,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $304,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $289,900

821 Murray Ave., $239,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $230,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd. Unit 533, $209,900

3600 Alexandria Ave., $209,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $205,900

4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $188,800

660 Cardinal Avenue, $179,000

3516 Chestnut Dr., $174,900

4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,750

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $164,900

3626 Pecan Street, $161,900

532 Juniper Dr., $159,900

3841 Masters Ct., $154,500

3893 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $149,000

1745 Low Country Pl., $142,900

4811 Orchid Way, $139,999

833 Pampas Drive, $139,900

4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $139,900

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

4827 Magnolia Lake Drive 303, $134,900

900 Courtyard Drive, $134,000

4761 Wild Iris Drive 303, $132,900

4673 Wild Iris Dr, $129,900

601 Mitchell St., $129,850

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000

863 Palmetto Trail, $124,900

4878 Dahila Ct., $121,700

4771 Wild Iris Drive, $119,900

4691 Wild Iris Drive, $119,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $116,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $114,900

3753 Citation Way, $112,900

603 N 19th Ave, $107,900

1905 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $84,800

2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $84,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $82,500

4703 Wild Iris Drive, $82,000

4846 Carnation Circle, $81,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $81,900

4705 Wild Iris Drive, $79,900

3015 Old Bryan Drive, $77,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $77,800

2301 N Ocean Blvd, $75,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $74,900

2000 Greens Blvd., $69,900

1301 Pridgen Rd, $68,900

2000 Greens Blvd., $64,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,800

5001 Little River Rd., $60,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $47,500

Commercial

2411 N Oak Street, $7,800

4025 N Kings Hwy., $1,012

9904 N Kings Hwy., $1,000

5001 N Kings Hwy., $500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9631 Bellasara Circle, $369,000

464 W Palms Drive, $169,000

904 Waterton Drive, $159,000

8941 Bella Verda Ct., $149,900

Lot 16 Waterbridge, $94,880

809 Celene Ct., $59,000

474 Harbour View Dr., $43,675

3664 Farmington Court, $34,900

Lot 138 Linton Park Rd., $34,500

Home

385 Harbour View Dr., $799,500

3138 Marsh Island Dr., $459,900

9205 Crutchfield Ct., $459,000

1940 Cresswind Blvd., $429,500

1078 Brentford Pl., $393,000

8000 East Bay Ct., $385,000

840 Crystal Water Way, $354,900

5405 Sunset Lake Ln., $335,000

2475 Craven Drive, $324,900

5059 Westwind Drive, $319,000

1053 Englemann Oak Dr., $305,770

2849 Scarecrow Way, $300,000

834 Sand Binder Dr, $299,950

2818 Scarecrow Way, $295,160

512 Quincy Hall Dr., $289,000

809 Covelo Ln., $285,000

321 Babylon Pine Dr., $284,500

2557 Greenbank Dr., $279,900

4329 Hawkins Drive, $275,415

5194 Casentino Ct., $268,030

2421 Windmill Way, $265,000

3718 White Wing Circle, $261,900

4789 Harvest Dr., $259,900

244 Turning Pines Loop, $253,795

113 Sadler Way, $249,900

3444 Arrowhead Boulevard, $245,000

721 Gazania Ln., $238,900

1049 Balmore Dr., $236,999

2333 Windmill Way, $234,900

1061 Balmore Dr., $229,990

3400 Hidden Bridge Ct., $224,900

1056 Balmore Dr, $220,000

4365 Fernwood Road, $220,000

4331 Red Rooster Lane, $199,900

4804 Southgate Pkwy, $192,900

109 Zinnia Dr, $189,900

600 Cottage Oak Circle, $182,900

3004 Regency Oaks Drive, $179,900

360 Mckendree Ln., $175,000

203 Bittersweet Lane, $174,999

2139 Haystack Way, $173,900

196 Clovis Circle, $169,900

8053 Pleasant Point Lane, $164,000

145 Clovis Cir, $156,200

4279 Hunting Bow Trail, $154,000

4258 Summit Trail, $144,900

311 Tapscott St, $134,900

2736 Temperance Dr, $125,000

Condo/Townhouse

5069 Prato Loop, $229,900

105 Villa Mar Drive, $204,900

104 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

400 Branigan Ct., $194,900

820 Barn Owl, $169,900

108 Cypress Point Ln., $153,999

4564 Livorn Loop, $150,000

5060 Glenbrook Dr., $149,900

415 Seabert Rd, $145,900

1266 River Oaks Dr, $129,900

5070 Windsor Green Way, $124,900

4930 Windsor Green Way, $114,900

683 Riverwalk Drive, $107,900

1298 River Oaks Drive, $104,000

1246 River Oaks Drive, $99,900

4838 Innisbrook Ct., $95,000

597 Blue River Ct., $92,900

525 White River Drive, $81,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5203 N Ocean Boulevard, $224,900

4604 Eyerly St., $135,000

1222 Spinnaker Dr., $69,500

32nd & S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

604 S 29th Ave., $65,000

Home

1509 S Ocean Blvd, $824,900

2204 Havens Dr., $768,000

601 S 46th Ave. N, $689,900

1103 Strand Avenue, $499,900

1136 Doubloon Dr., $489,900

2312 Via Palma Drive, $489,500

205 S 5th Ave. N, $449,900

630 Ratoon Lane, $439,900

213 54th Ave. N, $414,900

4607 Lake Dr., $409,900

5408 Via Verde Drive, $387,932

1301 Seabrook Plantation Way, $382,000

417 36th Ave N., $364,999

1000 Mount Vernon Dr., $319,900

5204 Sea Coral Way, $309,900

802 N 20th Avenue, $299,900

3007 Diane Circle, $279,900

500 10th Avenue South, $279,900

613 Loblolly Cir., $279,900

1004 Oak Marsh Ln., $242,500

1002 Oak Marsh Ln., $229,900

829 S 9th Ave #64, $229,500

611b 21st Ave S, $219,900

79 Princess Drive, $24,500

Condo/Townhouse

817 S Ocean Boulevard, $495,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $415,500

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $397,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd. #8a, $349,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $347,900

201 S Ocean Blvd, $339,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $339,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd, $334,900

1512 Holly Dr., $319,900

929 South Ocean Blvd, $273,900

2180 Waterview Dr, $267,500

601 N Hillside Dr., $266,900

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $259,935

601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,900

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $259,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,900

503 20th Ave N, $244,900

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $241,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $240,900

807 S Ocean Blvd, $240,000

1905 Edge Drive, $239,000

4604 S Ocean Boulevard, $229,999

4619 S Ocean Blvd, $229,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900

601 N Hillside Dr., $225,000

502 48th Ave. S, $220,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $219,900

305 N Hillside Dr., $219,900

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $205,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $192,500

2405 S Ocean Blvd, $192,000

1551 Spinnaker Drive #5714, $189,900

503 20th Ave. N, $189,900

503 N 20th Ave. N, $189,900

301 Shorehaven Dr., $188,900

4601 N Ocean Blvd, $187,500

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $169,900

2609 S Ocean Blvd, $169,900

1545 Spinnaker Dr, $159,900

1900 Duffy St., $154,900

901 West Port Drive, $152,900

44 Shadow Moss Pl, $149,999

1551 Spinnaker Drive, $149,900

6305 N Ocean Blvd, $149,000

948a Perrin Drive, $145,900

6203 Catalina Dr, $144,900

3610 S Ocean Blvd, $139,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive Unit 1912, $134,900

845 Villa Dr #845, $134,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $134,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $129,900

202 Landing Rd., $127,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $127,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $126,000

948b Perrin Drive, $124,900

1058 Sea Mountain Highway, $124,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $123,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $119,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $114,900

609 Hillside Dr. S, $114,900

1900 Duffy Street, $95,000

4409 N Ocean Boulevard, $92,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $75,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 5 Gray Man's Loop, $66,000

236 Bannockburn Rd, $60,000

331 Hill Dr., $42,900

Home

162 Olde Canal Loop, $529,000

90 Troon Court, $464,600

147 Shipmaster Avenue, $359,900

70 Pintail Ct., $349,900

24 Sunrise View Trail, $349,900

36 Spicebush Lane, $329,900

1614 Club Circle, $324,900

35 Parkland Court, $284,990

27 Carol Lane, $262,251

87 Hagley Dr., $260,647

189 Clamdigger Loop, $259,900

17 Safe Harbor Avenue, $259,900

49 Parkside Drive, $243,990

56 Voyagers Dr., $224,000

3701 Kings Rd., $220,000

38 Penny Ln, $219,000

Condo/Townhouse

193 Osprey Watch Cr, $375,000

24 A Billfish Ct., $328,900

140 Tall Pines Way, $229,500

668 Pinehurst Ln, $229,000

1777 Club Circle, $199,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $179,900

55 Portrait Lane, $175,999

164 Palisade Loop, $170,000

69 Pembroke, $163,000

562 Blue Stem Drive 54a, $140,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $134,900

712 Algonquin Dr., $129,999

562 Blue Stem Dr., $110,000

Commercial

38 Blackgum Rd., $985

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Tbd Highway 707, $289,900

Home

2201 Maybank Circle, $499,900

197 Duck Blind Trail, $299,000

5308 Shorthorn Way, $297,530

5316 Shorthorn Way, $280,520

3316 Prioloe Drive, $275,000

201 Appian Way, $274,900

336 Cardita Loop, $264,900

5116 Stockyard Loop, $259,900

199 Southbury Drive, $249,500

5128 Stockyard Loop, $242,000

838 Devon Estate Ave., $239,523

121 Camrose Way, $234,900

3603 Kingsley Dr., $233,000

100 Cooper River Rd., $230,000

218 Coldwater Circle, $229,900

420 Accord St., $227,090

230 Sea Turtle Dr., $217,999

405 Harbour Reef Dr., $209,900

6902 Merlin Ct., $207,900

193 Harmony Ln., $207,355

376 Sea Turtle, $203,500

157 Southborough Ln, $199,900

288 Whipple Run Loop, $199,900

517 Brooksher Dr., $198,000

126 Sugar Mill Loop, $195,000

709 Chippendale Dr., $190,000

3905 Lockview Dr., $189,900

119 Blackjack Ln., $189,000

3914 Stillwood Dr, $184,900

6401 Sapling Court, $179,000

6491 Royal Pine Drive, $172,000

496 Wallingford Circle, $169,900

212 La Patos Dr., $164,900

6630 E Sweetbriar Trail, $159,990

1049 Star Creek Cir, $159,950

116 Foxhaven Dr., $159,900

135 Terracina Cir, $159,900

129 Terracina Cir, $159,900

212 Gray Fox Trail, $159,900

407 Killarney Dr., $155,000

9402 Applesauce Dr., $119,900

6536 Snowy Egret Trail, $119,000

161 Nollie Rd., $59,900

Condo/Townhouse

2201 S Ocean Blvd #1806, $209,900

731 Riverward Drive, $190,000

501 Riverward Drive, $176,000

735 Riverward Drive, $175,000

105 Butkus Dr., $119,000

121 Olde Towne Way, $119,000

110 Portsmith Drive Unit 4, $118,000

152 Old Towne Way, $114,900

1028 A St. George Lane, $82,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $82,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $69,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln, $59,999

1440 St George Ln, $57,500

Commercial

2688 Forestbrook Rd., $960,300

4979 Socastee Boulevard, $1,250

