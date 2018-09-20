Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

July 29-Aug. 11
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
1264 Forest Reserve Ct., $64,900
Lot 439 Nw Leatherwood Dr., $17,000
684 Boundary Loop Rd. Nw, $14,900
Home
38 Swamp Fox Dr., $219,900
29 Carolina Shores Dr., $219,800
4 Calabash Court, $192,900
1056 Cedar Ct., $164,000
1201 Moultrie Dr., $297,500
443 Nw Kershaw St., $199,900
1978 Coleman Lake Drive, $194,510
1982 Coleman Lake Drive, $193,510
1957 Coleman Lake Drive, $182,500
1029 Durham Ave., $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
3010 Sw Cedar Creek Ln., $139,900
8855 Radcliff Dr Nw, $172,900
260 Woodlands Way Nw #2, $155,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
7535 Dunbar Dr., $239,777
Georgetown 29540
Land
Lot 31 Dune Oaks Dr., $235,000
3691 Choppe Rd., $165,900
Lot 187 Bonnyneck Dr., $77,000
Home
387 Robin Drive, $325,000
215 William Screven Road, $295,000
52 Jericho Ct., $285,000
187 Whitehall Avenue, $234,000
71 Athens Loop, $199,900
605 Loril St., $189,000
68 Wood Duck Lane, $161,718
54 Lionel Dr., $139,500
Condo/Townhouse
201 Marsh Lake Dr., $589,000
175 Marsh Lake Dr., $565,000
Aynor 29511
Home
346 Farmtrac Dr., $259,200
4585 Enoch Rd., $199,900
Conway 29526
Land
Parcel 4 22.41 Acres+/- Route 701 & Pee Dee Hwy, $125,000
132 Lure Court, $67,900
Home
2224 Wood Stork Drive, $410,526
2142 Chavis Rd., $384,500
1006 Dublin Dr., $339,500
1072 Chelsey Circle, $299,000
117 Kellys Cove Dr., $285,000
913 Daresbury Ln., $284,990
125 Astoria Park Loop, $270,743
124 Ridge Point Drive, $262,000
4138 Hwy 813, $239,900
171 Stonehinge Ct, $239,900
1004 Glenlevit Ln., $222,990
1210 Loblolly Ln., $219,000
124 Rialto Drive, $208,850
1800 Riverport Drive, $206,900
224 Carmello Circle, $201,586
187 Kellys Cove Dr., $189,900
3120 Shandwick Dr, $189,500
181 Glenwood Dr., $189,000
198 Hamilton Way, $185,000
110 Dunbarton Ln., $184,900
4112 Woodcliffe Drive, $184,900
1332 Midtown Village Dr., $179,900
2598 Morgan Rd., $178,900
768 Weston Dr., $177,053
657 Tattlesbury Drive, $171,000
752 Weston Dr., $169,795
237 White Water Loop, $169,000
524 Larkspur Drive, $164,085
834 Payne Ct., $162,999
100 Grier Crossing Rd., $159,900
7404 Rolling Terrace Drive, $149,900
2204 Kirkland Dr., $139,900
510 University Forest Blvd, $129,999
1041 Manassas Dr., $125,000
373 Walden Lake Road, $119,000
3083 Old Altman Road, $105,000
Condo/Townhouse
1127 Fairway Ln., $174,000
1119 Fairway Ln., $173,500
1123 Fairway Ln., $172,900
1036 Tee Shot Drive, $169,990
1009 Fairway Lane, $144,900
1030 Tee Shot Drive, $143,000
1121 Fairway Ln., $143,000
1117 Fairway Ln., $143,000
374 Wild Wing Blvd, $106,000
316 Wild Wing Blvd, $96,900
312 Kiskadee Loop, $95,900
336 Kiskadee Loop, $82,900
302 Kiskadee Loop, $82,900
1025 Carolina Rd., $64,900
1025 Carolina Road #K2, $52,500
Commercial
2635 Hwy 701 North, $449,999
1405 Third Avenue, $1,750
1320 Highway 501 Business, $850
Conway 29527
Land
2.44 Acres Holcombe Ln., $40,000
Home
1316 Blackwood Drive, $237,800
1303 Cherokee Street, $237,500
116 Emily Springs Dr., $209,900
4243 Ossie Lane, $183,750
1121 Donald St., $176,439
1865 Ackerrose Dr, $173,782
3440 Holly Loop, $172,479
3608 Merganser Drive, $168,340
1468 Abberbury, $167,800
2772 Woodcreek Lane, $159,900
1040 Macala Dr., $158,900
3437 Holly Loop, $152,050
1337 Telfair Court, $150,000
1324 Valor Road, $149,900
1837 Heirloom Dr, $149,850
175 Springtide Drive, $149,625
3461 Holly Loop, $147,000
118 Springtide Drive, $146,700
176 Springtide Drive, $146,700
2912 Green Pond Circle, $145,000
2453 Summerhaven Loop, $143,400
180 Springtide Drive, $137,900
3590 Copperhead Road, $47,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
246 Penn Circle, $207,100
2400 Highway 308, $179,900
Green Sea 29545
Land
Lot 3 Highway 646, $6,500
Home
5701 Carolina Rd., $165,000
2603 Church Rd., $134,900
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave S-7, $11,250
Home
512 Flowering Branch Ave., $313,270
1326 Reflection Pond Dr., $272,790
2843 Desert Rose St., $265,766
693 Lafayette Park Dr., $264,900
1364 Reflection Pond Dr., $250,564
220 Swallowtail Court, $249,900
897 Sultana Drive, $249,900
2260 Dykman Circle, $247,185
838 Cypress Way Ct., $239,990
875 Cypress Way Ct., $239,990
624 Twinflower Street, $239,000
1357 Reflectin Pond Drive, $235,788
4189 Golf Ave., $228,000
1139 Pyxie Moss Dr, $223,950
504 Cedar Lake Dr, $214,900
253 Carolina Crossing Blvd, $204,900
721 Excelsior Drive, $202,499
1192 Palm Crossing Drive, $199,990
109 Bendick Ct., $184,990
160 Bendick Ct., $184,990
4228 River Gate Lane, $180,000
112 Carolina Pointe Way, $179,990
4115 Wrens Crossing, $179,900
112 Nw Triston Court Se, $169,990
4235 Ellis Ct, $168,500
3267 Lyndon Dr., $136,900
4518 Bruin Ln, $129,900
Condo/Townhouse
4755 Lightkeepers Way, $349,000
4417-B N Plantation Harbour Drive, $309,900
4302 Grande Harbour Blvd., $269,500
488 Papyrus Circle, $182,412
4516 N Plantation Harbour Drive, $179,900
4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $179,000
4520 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $178,900
4516 N Plantation Harbour Drive, $169,900
4390 Bimini Ct., $158,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $154,000
4429 Turtle Lane, $144,500
3985 Tybre Court, $142,500
1444-D Bessent St, $129,900
147 Scotchbroom Drive, $119,900
4167 Hibiscus Dr., $119,900
4417 Eastport Blvd, $119,000
4104 Pinehurst Circle #2d, $89,000
4226 Pinehurst Cir, $87,900
4262 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900
4446 Little River Inn Ln., $79,900
1025 Plantation Drive, $72,000
4344 Spa Drive, $59,900
4350 Baker St, $44,000
Longs 29568
Land
1475 Old Todd Ferry Rd., $110,800
Tbd Truitt Drive, $60,000
Home
130 Cox Ln., $323,323
351 Foxtail Dr., $297,500
1825 Sapphire Drive, $230,492
637 Burnt Ash Drive, $200,870
636 Burnt Ash Drive, $192,120
631 Bucks Trail, $185,000
117 Heath Dr., $184,900
111 Oak Crest Circle, $172,900
454 Shellbank Drive, $172,500
503 Whitebark Street, $155,000
620 Charter, $149,500
320 Blue Rock, $142,000
372 Blue Rock Dr., $137,900
803 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,490
Condo/Townhouse
107 Palmetto Green Drive, $179,096
109 South Shore Blvd, $105,000
696 Tupelo Lane, $95,000
Loris 29569
Land
2-A Hidden River Rd., $119,900
3483 Fries Bay Rd., $55,000
Tbd Hwy 554, $51,250
Lots 7 & 8 Tarton Drive, $45,000
235 Rose Petal Lane, $30,000
Tbd Dinkler Ave., $15,000
Tbd Fries Bay Road, $5,000
Home
259 Perrin Road, $254,900
304 Stone Crop, $167,914
900 Stags Leap Court, $159,990
708 Red Oak Drive, $159,990
1301 Highway 701 South, $144,900
151 Round Swamp Road, $125,000
565 N Cox Road, $105,000
1630 Highway 915, $98,990
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
958 Old Bridge Road, $995,000
53 Bayberry Ln., $648,000
7826 Monarch Dr., $532,896
6200 Garda Lane, $469,815
7827 Monarch Dr., $439,900
6363 Cascata Drive, $425,224
6290 Trapani Pl, $415,065
6425 Cascata Dr, $407,890
6284 Trapani Place, $405,265
7604 Briarwood Dr., $274,900
6707 Amore Ct, $269,500
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $810,000
9840 Queensway Blvd Unit 901, $467,900
100 Ocean Creek Drive #D-6, $395,000
7401 North Ocean Blvd., $389,000
9580 Shore Drive, $279,900
100 Lands End Blvd., $275,000
400 Melrose Pl., $269,900
9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000
201 N 77th, $259,900
175 St. Clears Way, $244,000
311 69th Ave N., Unit 601, $219,900
201 77th Ave. N, $205,000
157 Seawatch Dr #217, $194,000
1100 Commons Blvd, $159,900
9400 Shore Drive, $159,000
9400 Shore Drive, $154,900
305 70th Ave. N, $148,999
7700 Porcher Drive, # 3205, $137,975
191 Maison Dr., $130,000
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2231, $129,900
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $124,900
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $124,900
404 N 75th Avenue, $121,900
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $116,900
1085 Pinwheel Loop, $116,000
7100 N Ocean Drive, $112,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $109,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., 124, $99,000
501 Maison Dr., $85,000
10301 North Kings Hwy., $82,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd #517, $73,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd #841, $64,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd, $64,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
925 Abernathy Place, $357,950
1010 Sabal Palm Way, $335,000
1640 Longleaf Circle, $329,800
1251 Wayvland Dr, $299,900
1769 Mason Circle, $249,000
1411 Ashton Glen Dr., $239,900
606 Plantation Drive, $199,000
169 Somerworth Circle, $195,000
710 S 7th Ave., $190,000
1318 Bermuda Court, $174,900
1290 Strathmill Court, $399,900
6001 S Kings Hwy., $379,000
6001 South Kings Highway Site Mh-54c, $319,900
1487 Westferry Crossing, $224,900
1793 Crooked Pine Dr., $199,500
1547 Gibson Avenue, $194,900
6001 S Ocean Blvd #911, $189,900
583 Circle Dr., $179,900
6001 South Kings Highway Site 5532, $77,500
Condo/Townhouse
811 N Ocean Blvd, $310,000
1202 N Poplar, $259,900
111 N 16th Avenue, $184,900
813 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 202, $169,900
480 Deerfield Links Drive, $164,500
614 S 15th Ave, $145,900
2030 Cross Gate Blvd, $135,000
8546-A Hopkins Circle, $119,900
8553 Hopkins Circle, $104,900
1931 Bent Grass Dr., $103,000
209 Double Eagle Dr., $94,900
1850 Fairway Ridge Drive, $92,500
8796 Cloister Dr, $81,900
1880 Colony Drive, $79,900
1920 Bent Grass Drive, $76,500
202 Tradewinds I, $69,900
1930 Bent Grass Drive, $65,000
492 Deerfield Links Dr., $167,500
204 Pipers Lane, $165,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $137,000
8796 Chandler Dr, $89,900
1891 Colony Dr., $84,900
Commercial
593 Sandy Lane, $1,200
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
2486 Coastline Ct., $119,900
1757 Running Water Drive, $99,000
Jay St., $69,900
Lot 11 Horry Dr., $65,000
534 Waverly Loop, $59,900
Basin Dr., $60,000
Home
540 S Waccamaw Dr., $889,900
217 Seabreeze Drive, $538,900
25 Stonington Dr., $449,000
4515 Carriage Run Circle, $435,000
123 Creek Harbour Circle, $429,900
51 Alabaster Ct., $415,000
12 Summerlight Drive, $379,900
1013 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $365,050
10 Longcreek Dr., $325,000
336 Scottsdale Court, $321,609
1009 Elysium Ct., $309,900
4522 Firethorne Dr, $294,000
4141 Eva Bay Dr., $291,000
419 Buck Run Rd., $279,000
9617 Indigo Creek Blvd., $274,900
103 Charles Towne Lane, $269,900
85 Riverbend Drive, $265,000
149 Heron Lake Ct, $256,358
325 Muscari Dr., $254,900
2517 Oriole Drive, $245,000
188 Molinia Dr., $239,900
250 Southern Breezes Circle, $234,900
277 Southern Breezes Cir, $221,000
1392 Oakmont Ct, $204,900
9621 Sullivan Drive, $185,000
9600 Drayton Ct, $175,000
332 Stone Throw Drive, $165,000
8044 Resin Rd, $164,900
4673 Wesley Road, $160,000
352 Stone Throw Dr., $159,900
9895 Merry Ln., $150,000
873 Hilander Dr., $139,000
509 Clubhouse Road, $109,900
87 Crooked Island Circle, $39,900
336 S Waccamaw Drive, $625,000
106 Crab Dr., $429,900
358 Marsh Pl., $409,900
439 Calhoun Dr., $399,900
849 Mast Ct., $152,000
510 Vista Dr., $105,000
30 Seaway Lane, $69,900
228 Flamingo, $69,500
3 Ocean Reef, $54,900
Condo/Townhouse
1060 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $277,285
105 C Parmelee Drive, $248,900
5137 Highway 17 Business, $228,500
1100 Louise Costin Way, $209,000
850 Sail Lane, $199,900
850 Sail Lane, $176,900
4468 Lady Bank Lane, $176,000
300 Marsh Pl., $172,900
719 Shearwater, $159,000
115 Veranda Way, $139,500
4283 Santolina Way, $124,900
4373 Crepe Myrtle, $124,000
4301 Lotus Ct., $120,000
4323 Lotus Ct., $119,900
2110 Sweetwater Blvd, $89,500
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $275,000
627 Woodmoor Circle, $139,900
815 N Waccamaw Drive, $126,900
Commercial
3577 Highway 17 Business, $500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
504 Dania Beach Drive, $187,900
1306 Dennision Ave, $19,000
Home
500 Farrow Pkwy., $533,430
5806 Country Club Drive, $484,015
1792 Barrister Ln, $427,893
1186 Shire Way, $379,900
862 Pancho Street, $345,900
1702 Maplecress Way, $337,990
2423 Goldfinch Drive, $327,085
2369 Goldfinch Drive, $314,670
2375 Giold Finch Dr, $301,860
1782 Legacy Loop, $289,900
4896 Bermuda Way, $285,000
2615 Sarasota Street, $282,000
1404 Powhaton Drive, $274,900
2513 Clearwater St., $267,000
1013 Ethan Drive, $255,000
2788 Zenith Way, $244,235
803 45th Ave. N, $219,900
1835 Jacqueline Ct., $219,900
1807 Jacqueline Ct., $214,900
3805 Palmetto Dr., $209,998
1232 Ocala Street, $184,900
123 Whitehaven Ct, $127,900
Condo/Townhouse
5300 N Ocean Blvd #712, $649,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd #1203, $424,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $304,900
201 S Ocean Blvd., $289,900
821 Murray Ave., $239,900
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $230,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd. Unit 533, $209,900
3600 Alexandria Ave., $209,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd, $205,900
4894 Luster Leaf Circle, $188,800
660 Cardinal Avenue, $179,000
3516 Chestnut Dr., $174,900
4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,750
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $164,900
3626 Pecan Street, $161,900
532 Juniper Dr., $159,900
3841 Masters Ct., $154,500
3893 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $149,000
1745 Low Country Pl., $142,900
4811 Orchid Way, $139,999
833 Pampas Drive, $139,900
4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $139,900
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
4827 Magnolia Lake Drive 303, $134,900
900 Courtyard Drive, $134,000
4761 Wild Iris Drive 303, $132,900
4673 Wild Iris Dr, $129,900
601 Mitchell St., $129,850
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000
863 Palmetto Trail, $124,900
4878 Dahila Ct., $121,700
4771 Wild Iris Drive, $119,900
4691 Wild Iris Drive, $119,900
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $116,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $114,900
3753 Citation Way, $112,900
603 N 19th Ave, $107,900
1905 S Ocean Blvd, $90,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $84,800
2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $84,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $82,500
4703 Wild Iris Drive, $82,000
4846 Carnation Circle, $81,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $81,900
4705 Wild Iris Drive, $79,900
3015 Old Bryan Drive, $77,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $77,800
2301 N Ocean Blvd, $75,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $74,900
2000 Greens Blvd., $69,900
1301 Pridgen Rd, $68,900
2000 Greens Blvd., $64,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,800
5001 Little River Rd., $60,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $47,500
Commercial
2411 N Oak Street, $7,800
4025 N Kings Hwy., $1,012
9904 N Kings Hwy., $1,000
5001 N Kings Hwy., $500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9631 Bellasara Circle, $369,000
464 W Palms Drive, $169,000
904 Waterton Drive, $159,000
8941 Bella Verda Ct., $149,900
Lot 16 Waterbridge, $94,880
809 Celene Ct., $59,000
474 Harbour View Dr., $43,675
3664 Farmington Court, $34,900
Lot 138 Linton Park Rd., $34,500
Home
385 Harbour View Dr., $799,500
3138 Marsh Island Dr., $459,900
9205 Crutchfield Ct., $459,000
1940 Cresswind Blvd., $429,500
1078 Brentford Pl., $393,000
8000 East Bay Ct., $385,000
840 Crystal Water Way, $354,900
5405 Sunset Lake Ln., $335,000
2475 Craven Drive, $324,900
5059 Westwind Drive, $319,000
1053 Englemann Oak Dr., $305,770
2849 Scarecrow Way, $300,000
834 Sand Binder Dr, $299,950
2818 Scarecrow Way, $295,160
512 Quincy Hall Dr., $289,000
809 Covelo Ln., $285,000
321 Babylon Pine Dr., $284,500
2557 Greenbank Dr., $279,900
4329 Hawkins Drive, $275,415
5194 Casentino Ct., $268,030
2421 Windmill Way, $265,000
3718 White Wing Circle, $261,900
4789 Harvest Dr., $259,900
244 Turning Pines Loop, $253,795
113 Sadler Way, $249,900
3444 Arrowhead Boulevard, $245,000
721 Gazania Ln., $238,900
1049 Balmore Dr., $236,999
2333 Windmill Way, $234,900
1061 Balmore Dr., $229,990
3400 Hidden Bridge Ct., $224,900
1056 Balmore Dr, $220,000
4365 Fernwood Road, $220,000
4331 Red Rooster Lane, $199,900
4804 Southgate Pkwy, $192,900
109 Zinnia Dr, $189,900
600 Cottage Oak Circle, $182,900
3004 Regency Oaks Drive, $179,900
360 Mckendree Ln., $175,000
203 Bittersweet Lane, $174,999
2139 Haystack Way, $173,900
196 Clovis Circle, $169,900
8053 Pleasant Point Lane, $164,000
145 Clovis Cir, $156,200
4279 Hunting Bow Trail, $154,000
4258 Summit Trail, $144,900
311 Tapscott St, $134,900
2736 Temperance Dr, $125,000
Condo/Townhouse
5069 Prato Loop, $229,900
105 Villa Mar Drive, $204,900
104 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900
400 Branigan Ct., $194,900
820 Barn Owl, $169,900
108 Cypress Point Ln., $153,999
4564 Livorn Loop, $150,000
5060 Glenbrook Dr., $149,900
415 Seabert Rd, $145,900
1266 River Oaks Dr, $129,900
5070 Windsor Green Way, $124,900
4930 Windsor Green Way, $114,900
683 Riverwalk Drive, $107,900
1298 River Oaks Drive, $104,000
1246 River Oaks Drive, $99,900
4838 Innisbrook Ct., $95,000
597 Blue River Ct., $92,900
525 White River Drive, $81,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
5203 N Ocean Boulevard, $224,900
4604 Eyerly St., $135,000
1222 Spinnaker Dr., $69,500
32nd & S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
604 S 29th Ave., $65,000
Home
1509 S Ocean Blvd, $824,900
2204 Havens Dr., $768,000
601 S 46th Ave. N, $689,900
1103 Strand Avenue, $499,900
1136 Doubloon Dr., $489,900
2312 Via Palma Drive, $489,500
205 S 5th Ave. N, $449,900
630 Ratoon Lane, $439,900
213 54th Ave. N, $414,900
4607 Lake Dr., $409,900
5408 Via Verde Drive, $387,932
1301 Seabrook Plantation Way, $382,000
417 36th Ave N., $364,999
1000 Mount Vernon Dr., $319,900
5204 Sea Coral Way, $309,900
802 N 20th Avenue, $299,900
3007 Diane Circle, $279,900
500 10th Avenue South, $279,900
613 Loblolly Cir., $279,900
1004 Oak Marsh Ln., $242,500
1002 Oak Marsh Ln., $229,900
829 S 9th Ave #64, $229,500
611b 21st Ave S, $219,900
79 Princess Drive, $24,500
Condo/Townhouse
817 S Ocean Boulevard, $495,000
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $415,500
5700 N Ocean Blvd, $397,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd. #8a, $349,900
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $347,900
201 S Ocean Blvd, $339,900
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $339,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd, $334,900
1512 Holly Dr., $319,900
929 South Ocean Blvd, $273,900
2180 Waterview Dr, $267,500
601 N Hillside Dr., $266,900
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $259,935
601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,900
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $259,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $245,900
503 20th Ave N, $244,900
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $241,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $240,900
807 S Ocean Blvd, $240,000
1905 Edge Drive, $239,000
4604 S Ocean Boulevard, $229,999
4619 S Ocean Blvd, $229,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $226,900
601 N Hillside Dr., $225,000
502 48th Ave. S, $220,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $219,900
305 N Hillside Dr., $219,900
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $205,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $192,500
2405 S Ocean Blvd, $192,000
1551 Spinnaker Drive #5714, $189,900
503 20th Ave. N, $189,900
503 N 20th Ave. N, $189,900
301 Shorehaven Dr., $188,900
4601 N Ocean Blvd, $187,500
1709 S Ocean Blvd, $169,900
2609 S Ocean Blvd, $169,900
1545 Spinnaker Dr, $159,900
1900 Duffy St., $154,900
901 West Port Drive, $152,900
44 Shadow Moss Pl, $149,999
1551 Spinnaker Drive, $149,900
6305 N Ocean Blvd, $149,000
948a Perrin Drive, $145,900
6203 Catalina Dr, $144,900
3610 S Ocean Blvd, $139,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive Unit 1912, $134,900
845 Villa Dr #845, $134,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $134,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $129,900
202 Landing Rd., $127,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $127,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $126,000
948b Perrin Drive, $124,900
1058 Sea Mountain Highway, $124,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $123,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $119,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Drive, $114,900
609 Hillside Dr. S, $114,900
1900 Duffy Street, $95,000
4409 N Ocean Boulevard, $92,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $75,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 5 Gray Man's Loop, $66,000
236 Bannockburn Rd, $60,000
331 Hill Dr., $42,900
Home
162 Olde Canal Loop, $529,000
90 Troon Court, $464,600
147 Shipmaster Avenue, $359,900
70 Pintail Ct., $349,900
24 Sunrise View Trail, $349,900
36 Spicebush Lane, $329,900
1614 Club Circle, $324,900
35 Parkland Court, $284,990
27 Carol Lane, $262,251
87 Hagley Dr., $260,647
189 Clamdigger Loop, $259,900
17 Safe Harbor Avenue, $259,900
49 Parkside Drive, $243,990
56 Voyagers Dr., $224,000
3701 Kings Rd., $220,000
38 Penny Ln, $219,000
Condo/Townhouse
193 Osprey Watch Cr, $375,000
24 A Billfish Ct., $328,900
140 Tall Pines Way, $229,500
668 Pinehurst Ln, $229,000
1777 Club Circle, $199,900
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $179,900
55 Portrait Lane, $175,999
164 Palisade Loop, $170,000
69 Pembroke, $163,000
562 Blue Stem Drive 54a, $140,000
14290 Ocean Highway, $134,900
712 Algonquin Dr., $129,999
562 Blue Stem Dr., $110,000
Commercial
38 Blackgum Rd., $985
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Tbd Highway 707, $289,900
Home
2201 Maybank Circle, $499,900
197 Duck Blind Trail, $299,000
5308 Shorthorn Way, $297,530
5316 Shorthorn Way, $280,520
3316 Prioloe Drive, $275,000
201 Appian Way, $274,900
336 Cardita Loop, $264,900
5116 Stockyard Loop, $259,900
199 Southbury Drive, $249,500
5128 Stockyard Loop, $242,000
838 Devon Estate Ave., $239,523
121 Camrose Way, $234,900
3603 Kingsley Dr., $233,000
100 Cooper River Rd., $230,000
218 Coldwater Circle, $229,900
420 Accord St., $227,090
230 Sea Turtle Dr., $217,999
405 Harbour Reef Dr., $209,900
6902 Merlin Ct., $207,900
193 Harmony Ln., $207,355
376 Sea Turtle, $203,500
157 Southborough Ln, $199,900
288 Whipple Run Loop, $199,900
517 Brooksher Dr., $198,000
126 Sugar Mill Loop, $195,000
709 Chippendale Dr., $190,000
3905 Lockview Dr., $189,900
119 Blackjack Ln., $189,000
3914 Stillwood Dr, $184,900
6401 Sapling Court, $179,000
6491 Royal Pine Drive, $172,000
496 Wallingford Circle, $169,900
212 La Patos Dr., $164,900
6630 E Sweetbriar Trail, $159,990
1049 Star Creek Cir, $159,950
116 Foxhaven Dr., $159,900
135 Terracina Cir, $159,900
129 Terracina Cir, $159,900
212 Gray Fox Trail, $159,900
407 Killarney Dr., $155,000
9402 Applesauce Dr., $119,900
6536 Snowy Egret Trail, $119,000
161 Nollie Rd., $59,900
Condo/Townhouse
2201 S Ocean Blvd #1806, $209,900
731 Riverward Drive, $190,000
501 Riverward Drive, $176,000
735 Riverward Drive, $175,000
105 Butkus Dr., $119,000
121 Olde Towne Way, $119,000
110 Portsmith Drive Unit 4, $118,000
152 Old Towne Way, $114,900
1028 A St. George Lane, $82,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $82,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $69,900
510 Fairwood Lakes Ln, $59,999
1440 St George Ln, $57,500
Commercial
2688 Forestbrook Rd., $960,300
4979 Socastee Boulevard, $1,250
Comments