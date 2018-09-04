Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

September 04, 2018 05:15 PM

July 22-28, 2018

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

11 Lakeview Court, $19,900

Home

76 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $239,900

529 Slippery Rock Way, $215,625

565 Fairburn Ct., $349,900

556 Dellcastle Ct., $285,000

2095 Saybrooke Lane, $248,345

91 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $190,900

1030 Fayetteville Avenue, $105,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

9059 Sea Ln, $149,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 8 Debordieu Blvd., $675,000

Lot 66 Lantana Circle, $85,000

Home

55 Rolling Oak Drive, $195,480

55 Rolling Oak Drive, $195,480

279 Rolling Oak Drive, $186,232

1305 Richmond Drive, $159,000

478 Player St, $35,000

Conway 29526

Land

785 Edwards Ln., $665,500

Tbd Edwards Ln., $654,500

801 Edwards Ln., $649,000

Tbd Hwy 544, $399,000

Tbd Edwards Ln., $300,000

Tbd Hardee Ferry Road, $35,000

175 Ecum Secum Pl., $23,000

Home

900 Looking Glass Ct, $268,900

8133 Timber Ridge Road, $264,000

5625 Bear Bluff Rd., $259,900

1017 Noddy Court, $250,000

1112 Dalmore Dr, $231,200

712 Prestbury Drive, $225,000

2787 Sanctuary Blvd, $214,900

230 Cottonwood Ln, $209,500

212 Marley Ct, $208,837

133 Barons Bluff Dr., $189,325

305 Hillsborough Dr., $185,000

153 Jessica Lakes Drive, $179,900

1716 Riverport Dr., $179,689

2605 Holmes Ct. S., $159,900

617 Hwy 905, $159,100

100 Family Farm Rd., $138,900

132 Berry Tree Ln, $120,000

505 Danner Dr, $115,000

1025 Gravelly Gully Circle, $86,900

1649 Weldon Lane, $54,900

Condo/Townhouse

100 Willow Green Drive, $94,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Jt Barfield Rd., $118,900

6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $100,000

Home

3229 Holly Loop, $241,070

5054 Hampton Rd., $239,500

210 Oak Landing Dr., $178,900

1004 Dahlia Ct, $165,000

157 Talon Drive, $157,000

820 Kershaw Rd, $155,900

150 Springtide Drive, $151,010

1035 Cadbury Ct., $149,990

1225 Alcazar Ct., $142,000

154 Windsor Springs Rd, $141,500

Condo/Townhouse

1020 Creel St., $780,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

237 Penn Circle, $216,280

323 Floyd Page Rd., $163,900

335 Floyd Page Rd., $154,900

976 St John Rd, $115,000

Little River 29566

Land

9725 Anchor Dr., $232,900

Lot C-1 Platt Oaks Court, $30,000

Home

1352 Reflection Pond Dr., $259,775

2835 Desert Rose St., $233,536

3001 Spring Hill Court, $232,019

4485 Barcelona Ln., $229,000

841 Cypress Way Ct., $219,990

4268 Rivergate Lane, $209,900

2493 Burning Tree Ln., $199,000

645 Twinflower Street, $189,500

114 Carolina Pointe Way, $179,999

2632 Jasper St, $174,500

170 Bendick Ct., $168,990

100 Nw Triston Court Se, $164,990

2512 Stones Edge Blvd., $159,900

3792 Charles Place, $129,875

1618 Forest Dr., $114,900

157 Queens Rd, $49,900

Condo/Townhouse

147 Scotch Broom Drive, $143,570

4503 W Harbour Ct., $115,000

1025 W Plantation Dr., $89,500

800 Egret Circle, $76,900

4226 Pinehurst Circle, $73,900

Longs 29568

Home

1063 Sarvis Farm Rd, $389,900

615 Tarrant Street, $281,914

289 Moulton Drive, $263,000

1801 Fairwinds Dr., $245,812

1825 Fairwinds Dr., $214,367

104 Mumford Court, $204,500

624 Burnt Ash Drive, $196,750

403 Turtlehead Dr, $179,900

1826 Fairwinds Dr., $175,786

362 Junco Circle, $174,900

154 Balsa Dr., $159,900

795 Trap Shooter Circle, $127,490

Condo/Townhouse

103 Palmetto Green Drive, $206,257

665 Tupelo Ln, $93,999

248 Sun Colony Boulevard, $72,000

Loris 29569

Land

2b-3 Hidden River Rd., $69,900

Home

241 Fox Bay Rd., $199,999

221 Winding Path Dr, $172,324

705 Silver Slipper Ct, $166,586

472 Cotton Grass Dr., $161,829

1055 Cane Branch Rd., $139,900

3294 Bakersfield Rd., $124,900

3326 Hagan Rd., $74,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

215 79th Avenue N, $629,900

200 Green Lake Dr., $554,000

7470 Seville Drive, $515,000

412 Kingston Rd, $422,086

408 Lafayatte Road, $379,700

108 Green Lake Dr., $350,000

650 Providence Drive, $270,000

10413 Lake Shore Dr., $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

7100 N Ocean Blvd, $389,900

7401 N Ocean Blvd, $329,900

8121 Amalfi, $295,000

800 Castleford Circle, $239,900

201 74th Ave. N, $184,899

307 N 77th Ave. N, $161,000

351 Arrowhead Rd., $125,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

158 Seawatch Drive, $124,900

712 N 67th Ave. N Apt 1b, $90,000

202 70th Ave. N, $89,800

158 Seawatch Drive, $82,900

9550 Shore Drive, $73,900

9550 Shore Drive, $69,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $59,900

6803 N Ocean Blvd, $59,900

7000 N Ocean Blvd, $59,900

7000 N Ocean Blvd, $56,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Tbd 16th Ave S (620), $124,000

Home

945 Abernathy Place, $328,610

169 Kessinger Drive, $324,900

212 Hull St., $293,000

614 5th Ave, $289,900

152 Ocean Commons Drive, $287,990

218 14th Avenue South, $262,500

1718 Brandenberry Dr., $219,000

1050 Deer Run Ct., $209,900

433 Mallard Lake Circle, $175,000

720 S 4th Avenue, $175,000

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1846-A, $279,900

6001 S Kings Highway, $269,900

1508 Scorpio Lane, $49,900

Condo/Townhouse

1213 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 302, $399,900

911 S Ocean Blvd, $289,000

616 14th Ave S, $199,999

619 14th Avenue S, $179,900

1891 Fairway Ridge, $97,000

218 Double Eagle Drive, $90,000

1880 Colony Dr., $46,888

2050 Crossgate Blvd, $99,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $99,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $69,900

Commercial

500 Sandy Lane, $650

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 179 Woody Point Drive, $79,000

11024 Lee Cir, $68,500

181 Highwood Circle, $59,900

Home

294 Simplicity Drive, $299,900

531 Chanted Dr., $299,696

819 Causey Rd., $279,900

341 Oak Haven Drive, $263,000

192 Collins Glen Dr., $235,000

1105 Fox Sparrow Dr., $199,000

121 Deer Tree Drive, $181,000

9621 Kings Grant Dr, $168,700

2909 Aiken Rd., $114,900

731 Raleigh Trail, $89,900

16 Burr Circle, $49,500

16 Crooked Island Circle, $39,800

1876 Dolphin St., $635,000

504 Waverly Loop, $219,900

829 Marlin Court, $169,000

Condo/Townhouse

466 Misty Hammock Drive, $249,900

1005 Red Sky Lane, $239,900

118 Coldstream Cove Loop, $214,900

430-D Woodpecker Lane, $194,500

819 Botany Loop, $184,900

912 Williston Loop, $179,000

718 Botany Bay Loop, $177,000

200 Nut Hatch Lane, $169,000

1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $165,000

850 Sail Lane, $164,900

16 Loganberry Court, $152,000

1582 South Waccamaw Drive, $143,000

1104 Indian Wells Ct., $127,000

159 Chenoa Dr, $122,500

6209 Sweetwater Blvd, $115,500

5792 Longwood Drive, $114,900

625 N Waccamaw Drive, $109,900

Commercial

4915 Frontage Rd., $795,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1946 Cresswind Dr, $479,998

934 Hendrick Ave., $356,496

1651 Essex Way, $347,995

4701 Camellia Dr., $339,900

1760 Barrister Ln., $311,000

2810 S Key Largo Cir, $279,900

3527 Lighthouse Way, $225,000

1362 Wading Bird Ln, $199,900

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd, $329,900

107 S Ocean Blvd, $319,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd #1907, $316,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $316,000

2834 Howard Ave., $309,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd #1001-1002, $299,900

611 Mallard Lake Drive, $166,900

4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,900

4820 Magnolia Lake Drive, $149,900

4669 Wild Iris Drive, $129,500

601 Mitchell Dr, $129,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #1458, $118,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd #1459, $118,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd #1412, $115,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $109,900

4878 Dahlia Ct., $92,500

601 Mitchell Drive, $89,000

4691 Wild Iris Drive, $84,500

1202-A Benna Dr., $69,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $59,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $59,800

2708 S Ocean Blvd, $59,000

2600 S Ocean Blvd, $36,900

Commercial

1136 44th Ave. N, $3,256

741 Commerce Place, $1,600

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 436 Cottage Shell Dr, $120,000

Lot 866 Moss Bridge Ln, $69,880

506 Harbour View Dr., $49,900

731 Carbazon Dr, $47,900

445 Megan Ann Lane, $42,500

Home

2163 Macerata Loop, $962,067

272 Welcome Drive, $593,900

857 Bluffview Dr., $497,400

1001 Englemann Oak Dr., $479,900

4547 Marshwood Drive, $373,535

5113 Middleton View Drive, $355,000

2833 Scarecrow Way, $330,500

2584 Great Scott Dr., $329,990

1282 Ficus Dr., $313,275

613 Carsten Ct., $310,000

1020 Caprisia Loop, $303,604

4092 Alvina Way, $252,265

701 Old Castle Loop, $250,000

531 Carolina Farms Blvd., $245,500

227 Carolina Farms Blvd, $239,900

2743 Eton St., $238,497

4009 Alvina Way, $238,465

219 Carolina Farms Blvd., $233,999

4734 Southern Trail, $229,900

4477 Farm Lake Road, $224,000

101 Vannoy Ct., $219,900

168 Quail Hollow Road, $199,000

398 Red Fox, $189,900

1658 Randor Ct., $175,000

1081 Stoney Falls Blvd, $159,900

114 Partridgeberry Rd, $124,900

2 Ryan Lane, $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

656 Pistoia Lane, $189,900

1985 Green Fern Ln., $153,000

4435 Montrose Ln, $139,900

4810 Innisbrook Ct., $98,900

1514 Lanterns Rest Rd., $74,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

300 S 37th Ave, $155,000

Tbd Lot #50 Park Street, $57,900

Home

1310 Seabrook Plantation Way, $449,900

809 Saint Charles Road, $429,000

428 7th Ave. S, $409,999

4901 Bucks Bluff Drive, $379,900

2386 Tidewatch Way, $339,740

2366 Tidewatch Way, $329,990

916 Bronwyn Circle, $299,000

4800 Greenhaven Dr., $284,900

1000 Oak Marsh Lane, $229,900

304-A Hillside Dr., $229,900

5400 Little River Neck Road, $185,000

1001 Lowe Dr, $159,900

1108 Whispering Cove, $144,999

Condo/Townhouse

301 S 27th Ave. N, $795,000

3601 S Ocean Blvd, $374,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $349,900

601 N Hillside Dr., $289,900

503 20th Ave N, $244,900

2701 S Ocean Boulevard, $239,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900

6095 Catalina Dr Unit 1813, $189,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $185,000

5600 N Ocean Blvd, $172,900

902 Sea Mountain Hwy, $159,900

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $149,900

5825 Catalina Drive, $139,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $129,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $125,000

401 N Hillside Dr., $123,500

5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $120,000

1607 S Ocean Blvd, $115,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $94,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 5 Tuckers Rd, $124,900

Lot 3 Block A Kings River Rd, $60,000

Home

24 Avenue Of Live Oaks, $639,000

13 Deer Moss Ct., $498,000

85 Windy Lane, $439,900

Lot 19 Marshland View, $367,900

416 Minnow Dr, $334,895

88 Carrington Point, $319,000

629 Fieldgate Circle, $285,000

34 Parkland Court, $270,000

63 Wentworth Place, $270,000

32 Haint Pl., $219,900

Condo/Townhouse

Lot 5 Golf Club Circle, $477,900

145 Golden Bear Dr., $232,000

456-4 Red Rose Blvd, $149,900

398 Blue Stem Dr., $138,000

504 Pinehurst Ln, $134,000

398 Blue Stem Dr, $133,000

157 Egret Run Lane, $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

434 Gravelly Ct., $79,900

179 Chamberlin Dr., $63,000

1001 Lynches River Court, $62,500

Lot 3 - 1009 Lynches River Ct, $56,500

102 Lizard Ln, $25,000

Home

1030 Johnston Dr, $435,900

4967 Oat Fields Drive, $332,500

405 Coral Harbor Dr., $324,900

126 Cooper River Road, $260,000

5125 Stockyard Loop, $257,500

3109 Knollty Ct, $249,950

343 Camrose Way, $235,000

609 Six Lakes Dr, $213,500

333 Hidden Ct., $199,899

127 Sea Turtle Dr, $199,800

113 Avondale Dr., $197,900

501 Chinon Ct., $192,500

348 St. Andrews Ln., $191,900

404 Sea Eagle Court, $189,900

805 Luttie Road, $179,900

417 Pritchard Street, $179,900

277 Cabo Loop, $179,900

1013 Gavin Ct., $177,450

305 Rylan Jacob Place, $167,954

651 Ruthin Ln, $167,114

9538 Leeds Circle, $153,000

6620 Greenslake Point, $135,900

230 Cabots Creek Drive, $135,000

379 Holly Circle, $116,500

9083 Baywood Circle, $94,900

Condo/Townhouse

133 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,900

300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $127,500

135 Butkus Dr., $118,800

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $58,000

Commercial

40 Peachtree Road, $975,000

4325 Highway 544, $1,300

  Comments  