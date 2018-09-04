Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

July 22-28, 2018
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
11 Lakeview Court, $19,900
Home
76 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $239,900
529 Slippery Rock Way, $215,625
565 Fairburn Ct., $349,900
556 Dellcastle Ct., $285,000
2095 Saybrooke Lane, $248,345
91 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $190,900
1030 Fayetteville Avenue, $105,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
9059 Sea Ln, $149,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 8 Debordieu Blvd., $675,000
Lot 66 Lantana Circle, $85,000
Home
55 Rolling Oak Drive, $195,480
279 Rolling Oak Drive, $186,232
1305 Richmond Drive, $159,000
478 Player St, $35,000
Conway 29526
Land
785 Edwards Ln., $665,500
Tbd Edwards Ln., $654,500
801 Edwards Ln., $649,000
Tbd Hwy 544, $399,000
Tbd Edwards Ln., $300,000
Tbd Hardee Ferry Road, $35,000
175 Ecum Secum Pl., $23,000
Home
900 Looking Glass Ct, $268,900
8133 Timber Ridge Road, $264,000
5625 Bear Bluff Rd., $259,900
1017 Noddy Court, $250,000
1112 Dalmore Dr, $231,200
712 Prestbury Drive, $225,000
2787 Sanctuary Blvd, $214,900
230 Cottonwood Ln, $209,500
212 Marley Ct, $208,837
133 Barons Bluff Dr., $189,325
305 Hillsborough Dr., $185,000
153 Jessica Lakes Drive, $179,900
1716 Riverport Dr., $179,689
2605 Holmes Ct. S., $159,900
617 Hwy 905, $159,100
100 Family Farm Rd., $138,900
132 Berry Tree Ln, $120,000
505 Danner Dr, $115,000
1025 Gravelly Gully Circle, $86,900
1649 Weldon Lane, $54,900
Condo/Townhouse
100 Willow Green Drive, $94,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Jt Barfield Rd., $118,900
6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $100,000
Home
3229 Holly Loop, $241,070
5054 Hampton Rd., $239,500
210 Oak Landing Dr., $178,900
1004 Dahlia Ct, $165,000
157 Talon Drive, $157,000
820 Kershaw Rd, $155,900
150 Springtide Drive, $151,010
1035 Cadbury Ct., $149,990
1225 Alcazar Ct., $142,000
154 Windsor Springs Rd, $141,500
Condo/Townhouse
1020 Creel St., $780,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
237 Penn Circle, $216,280
323 Floyd Page Rd., $163,900
335 Floyd Page Rd., $154,900
976 St John Rd, $115,000
Little River 29566
Land
9725 Anchor Dr., $232,900
Lot C-1 Platt Oaks Court, $30,000
Home
1352 Reflection Pond Dr., $259,775
2835 Desert Rose St., $233,536
3001 Spring Hill Court, $232,019
4485 Barcelona Ln., $229,000
841 Cypress Way Ct., $219,990
4268 Rivergate Lane, $209,900
2493 Burning Tree Ln., $199,000
645 Twinflower Street, $189,500
114 Carolina Pointe Way, $179,999
2632 Jasper St, $174,500
170 Bendick Ct., $168,990
100 Nw Triston Court Se, $164,990
2512 Stones Edge Blvd., $159,900
3792 Charles Place, $129,875
1618 Forest Dr., $114,900
157 Queens Rd, $49,900
Condo/Townhouse
147 Scotch Broom Drive, $143,570
4503 W Harbour Ct., $115,000
1025 W Plantation Dr., $89,500
800 Egret Circle, $76,900
4226 Pinehurst Circle, $73,900
Longs 29568
Home
1063 Sarvis Farm Rd, $389,900
615 Tarrant Street, $281,914
289 Moulton Drive, $263,000
1801 Fairwinds Dr., $245,812
1825 Fairwinds Dr., $214,367
104 Mumford Court, $204,500
624 Burnt Ash Drive, $196,750
403 Turtlehead Dr, $179,900
1826 Fairwinds Dr., $175,786
362 Junco Circle, $174,900
154 Balsa Dr., $159,900
795 Trap Shooter Circle, $127,490
Condo/Townhouse
103 Palmetto Green Drive, $206,257
665 Tupelo Ln, $93,999
248 Sun Colony Boulevard, $72,000
Loris 29569
Land
2b-3 Hidden River Rd., $69,900
Home
241 Fox Bay Rd., $199,999
221 Winding Path Dr, $172,324
705 Silver Slipper Ct, $166,586
472 Cotton Grass Dr., $161,829
1055 Cane Branch Rd., $139,900
3294 Bakersfield Rd., $124,900
3326 Hagan Rd., $74,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
215 79th Avenue N, $629,900
200 Green Lake Dr., $554,000
7470 Seville Drive, $515,000
412 Kingston Rd, $422,086
408 Lafayatte Road, $379,700
108 Green Lake Dr., $350,000
650 Providence Drive, $270,000
10413 Lake Shore Dr., $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
7100 N Ocean Blvd, $389,900
7401 N Ocean Blvd, $329,900
8121 Amalfi, $295,000
800 Castleford Circle, $239,900
201 74th Ave. N, $184,899
307 N 77th Ave. N, $161,000
351 Arrowhead Rd., $125,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
158 Seawatch Drive, $124,900
712 N 67th Ave. N Apt 1b, $90,000
202 70th Ave. N, $89,800
158 Seawatch Drive, $82,900
9550 Shore Drive, $73,900
9550 Shore Drive, $69,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $59,900
6803 N Ocean Blvd, $59,900
7000 N Ocean Blvd, $59,900
7000 N Ocean Blvd, $56,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Tbd 16th Ave S (620), $124,000
Home
945 Abernathy Place, $328,610
169 Kessinger Drive, $324,900
212 Hull St., $293,000
614 5th Ave, $289,900
152 Ocean Commons Drive, $287,990
218 14th Avenue South, $262,500
1718 Brandenberry Dr., $219,000
1050 Deer Run Ct., $209,900
433 Mallard Lake Circle, $175,000
720 S 4th Avenue, $175,000
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1846-A, $279,900
6001 S Kings Highway, $269,900
1508 Scorpio Lane, $49,900
Condo/Townhouse
1213 S Ocean Blvd, Unit 302, $399,900
911 S Ocean Blvd, $289,000
616 14th Ave S, $199,999
619 14th Avenue S, $179,900
1891 Fairway Ridge, $97,000
218 Double Eagle Drive, $90,000
1880 Colony Dr., $46,888
2050 Crossgate Blvd, $99,900
5905 S Kings Hwy, $99,900
5905 S Kings Hwy, $69,900
Commercial
500 Sandy Lane, $650
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 179 Woody Point Drive, $79,000
11024 Lee Cir, $68,500
181 Highwood Circle, $59,900
Home
294 Simplicity Drive, $299,900
531 Chanted Dr., $299,696
819 Causey Rd., $279,900
341 Oak Haven Drive, $263,000
192 Collins Glen Dr., $235,000
1105 Fox Sparrow Dr., $199,000
121 Deer Tree Drive, $181,000
9621 Kings Grant Dr, $168,700
2909 Aiken Rd., $114,900
731 Raleigh Trail, $89,900
16 Burr Circle, $49,500
16 Crooked Island Circle, $39,800
1876 Dolphin St., $635,000
504 Waverly Loop, $219,900
829 Marlin Court, $169,000
Condo/Townhouse
466 Misty Hammock Drive, $249,900
1005 Red Sky Lane, $239,900
118 Coldstream Cove Loop, $214,900
430-D Woodpecker Lane, $194,500
819 Botany Loop, $184,900
912 Williston Loop, $179,000
718 Botany Bay Loop, $177,000
200 Nut Hatch Lane, $169,000
1620 N Waccamaw Drive, $165,000
850 Sail Lane, $164,900
16 Loganberry Court, $152,000
1582 South Waccamaw Drive, $143,000
1104 Indian Wells Ct., $127,000
159 Chenoa Dr, $122,500
6209 Sweetwater Blvd, $115,500
5792 Longwood Drive, $114,900
625 N Waccamaw Drive, $109,900
Commercial
4915 Frontage Rd., $795,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1946 Cresswind Dr, $479,998
934 Hendrick Ave., $356,496
1651 Essex Way, $347,995
4701 Camellia Dr., $339,900
1760 Barrister Ln., $311,000
2810 S Key Largo Cir, $279,900
3527 Lighthouse Way, $225,000
1362 Wading Bird Ln, $199,900
Condo/Townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd, $329,900
107 S Ocean Blvd, $319,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd #1907, $316,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $316,000
2834 Howard Ave., $309,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd #1001-1002, $299,900
611 Mallard Lake Drive, $166,900
4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $164,900
4820 Magnolia Lake Drive, $149,900
4669 Wild Iris Drive, $129,500
601 Mitchell Dr, $129,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd #1458, $118,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd #1459, $118,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd #1412, $115,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $109,900
4878 Dahlia Ct., $92,500
601 Mitchell Drive, $89,000
4691 Wild Iris Drive, $84,500
1202-A Benna Dr., $69,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd, $59,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $59,800
2708 S Ocean Blvd, $59,000
2600 S Ocean Blvd, $36,900
Commercial
1136 44th Ave. N, $3,256
741 Commerce Place, $1,600
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 436 Cottage Shell Dr, $120,000
Lot 866 Moss Bridge Ln, $69,880
506 Harbour View Dr., $49,900
731 Carbazon Dr, $47,900
445 Megan Ann Lane, $42,500
Home
2163 Macerata Loop, $962,067
272 Welcome Drive, $593,900
857 Bluffview Dr., $497,400
1001 Englemann Oak Dr., $479,900
4547 Marshwood Drive, $373,535
5113 Middleton View Drive, $355,000
2833 Scarecrow Way, $330,500
2584 Great Scott Dr., $329,990
1282 Ficus Dr., $313,275
613 Carsten Ct., $310,000
1020 Caprisia Loop, $303,604
4092 Alvina Way, $252,265
701 Old Castle Loop, $250,000
531 Carolina Farms Blvd., $245,500
227 Carolina Farms Blvd, $239,900
2743 Eton St., $238,497
4009 Alvina Way, $238,465
219 Carolina Farms Blvd., $233,999
4734 Southern Trail, $229,900
4477 Farm Lake Road, $224,000
101 Vannoy Ct., $219,900
168 Quail Hollow Road, $199,000
398 Red Fox, $189,900
1658 Randor Ct., $175,000
1081 Stoney Falls Blvd, $159,900
114 Partridgeberry Rd, $124,900
2 Ryan Lane, $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
656 Pistoia Lane, $189,900
1985 Green Fern Ln., $153,000
4435 Montrose Ln, $139,900
4810 Innisbrook Ct., $98,900
1514 Lanterns Rest Rd., $74,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
300 S 37th Ave, $155,000
Tbd Lot #50 Park Street, $57,900
Home
1310 Seabrook Plantation Way, $449,900
809 Saint Charles Road, $429,000
428 7th Ave. S, $409,999
4901 Bucks Bluff Drive, $379,900
2386 Tidewatch Way, $339,740
2366 Tidewatch Way, $329,990
916 Bronwyn Circle, $299,000
4800 Greenhaven Dr., $284,900
1000 Oak Marsh Lane, $229,900
304-A Hillside Dr., $229,900
5400 Little River Neck Road, $185,000
1001 Lowe Dr, $159,900
1108 Whispering Cove, $144,999
Condo/Townhouse
301 S 27th Ave. N, $795,000
3601 S Ocean Blvd, $374,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $349,900
601 N Hillside Dr., $289,900
503 20th Ave N, $244,900
2701 S Ocean Boulevard, $239,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900
6095 Catalina Dr Unit 1813, $189,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $185,000
5600 N Ocean Blvd, $172,900
902 Sea Mountain Hwy, $159,900
1709 S Ocean Blvd, $149,900
5825 Catalina Drive, $139,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $129,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $125,000
401 N Hillside Dr., $123,500
5751 Oyster Catcher Drive, $120,000
1607 S Ocean Blvd, $115,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy, $94,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 5 Tuckers Rd, $124,900
Lot 3 Block A Kings River Rd, $60,000
Home
24 Avenue Of Live Oaks, $639,000
13 Deer Moss Ct., $498,000
85 Windy Lane, $439,900
Lot 19 Marshland View, $367,900
416 Minnow Dr, $334,895
88 Carrington Point, $319,000
629 Fieldgate Circle, $285,000
34 Parkland Court, $270,000
63 Wentworth Place, $270,000
32 Haint Pl., $219,900
Condo/Townhouse
Lot 5 Golf Club Circle, $477,900
145 Golden Bear Dr., $232,000
456-4 Red Rose Blvd, $149,900
398 Blue Stem Dr., $138,000
504 Pinehurst Ln, $134,000
398 Blue Stem Dr, $133,000
157 Egret Run Lane, $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
434 Gravelly Ct., $79,900
179 Chamberlin Dr., $63,000
1001 Lynches River Court, $62,500
Lot 3 - 1009 Lynches River Ct, $56,500
102 Lizard Ln, $25,000
Home
1030 Johnston Dr, $435,900
4967 Oat Fields Drive, $332,500
405 Coral Harbor Dr., $324,900
126 Cooper River Road, $260,000
5125 Stockyard Loop, $257,500
3109 Knollty Ct, $249,950
343 Camrose Way, $235,000
609 Six Lakes Dr, $213,500
333 Hidden Ct., $199,899
127 Sea Turtle Dr, $199,800
113 Avondale Dr., $197,900
501 Chinon Ct., $192,500
348 St. Andrews Ln., $191,900
404 Sea Eagle Court, $189,900
805 Luttie Road, $179,900
417 Pritchard Street, $179,900
277 Cabo Loop, $179,900
1013 Gavin Ct., $177,450
305 Rylan Jacob Place, $167,954
651 Ruthin Ln, $167,114
9538 Leeds Circle, $153,000
6620 Greenslake Point, $135,900
230 Cabots Creek Drive, $135,000
379 Holly Circle, $116,500
9083 Baywood Circle, $94,900
Condo/Townhouse
133 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,900
300 Shelby Lawson Drive, $127,500
135 Butkus Dr., $118,800
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $58,000
Commercial
40 Peachtree Road, $975,000
4325 Highway 544, $1,300
