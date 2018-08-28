Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

July 15-21

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

1030 Miller Road, $54,900

103 Cartrette Street, $45,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

307 S Middleton Drive Nw, $19,900

Home

3085 Crescent Lake Dr., $219,900

8852 Nw Pickney Place, $289,900

9286 River Terrace Sw, $269,900

753 Pickering Drive, $219,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

710 Bermuda Walk, $339,900

136 Bellwood Circle, $274,900

607 Dogwood, $118,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd Cormorant St., $29,000

Home

103 Bolick St., $399,000

670 Garden Ave., $223,000

238 Robin Drive, $189,500

208 Lakewood Avenue, $173,000

2907 Mary Hines Lane, $137,000

1919 Middleton St, $114,900

Condo/Townhouse

117 Finch Dr, $139,900

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd 11.19 Ac Hallie Martin Rd., $223,800

Home

1101 Wigeon Drive, $314,790

3948 Long Ave Extension, $300,000

230 Lander Dr, $275,000

907 Helms Way, $269,900

432 Black Cherry Way, $250,140

713 Helms Way, $245,000

1011 Dublin Drive, $239,900

216 Beechwood Ct, $220,000

111 Piperridge, $211,000

541 Larkspur Drive, $210,810

1004 University Forest Drive, $209,900

2115 Hawksmoor Dr., $209,900

525 Larkspur Drive, $201,655

1002 Chateau Dr., $200,000

2614 Morgan Rd., $192,900

171 Long Leaf Pine Dr, $182,390

208 Grasmere Lake Cir, $174,900

299 Copperwood Loop, $171,385

759 Weston Dr., $171,231

249 Copperwood Loop, $170,390

5202 Converse Dr., $169,900

1013 Mccall Loop, $159,900

242 Copperwood Loop, $157,850

107 Adrianna Circle, $150,000

1141 Lochwood Lane, $138,500

729 Brook Lane, $115,229

1903 Afifi Court, $29,900

Condo/Townhouse

1032 Tee Shot Drive, $172,900

1100 Fairway Lane, $150,000

1002 Tee Shot Drive, $139,900

308 Kiskadee Loop, $109,900

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd S Hwy 701, $120,000

Tbd 5.08 Acres Holcombe Ln., $75,000

Tbd W Hwy 78, $39,900

Home

286 Georgia Mae Loop, $188,200

2725 Green Pond Circle, $168,000

1216 Pineridge Street, $159,900

393 Beulah Circle, $159,900

1862 Ackerrose Dr, $156,150

1012 Oglethorpe Dr., $150,000

337 Carolina Springs Ct., $149,990

1835 Ackerrose Dr, $132,640

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

5206 Highway 712, $91,900

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave., $15,000

Home

2360 Island Way, $559,900

1321 Reflection Pond Dr., $306,910

1217 Wind Swept Ct., $286,500

297 Carriage Lake Dr., $249,900

381 Palm Lakes Blvd., $247,990

360 Carriage Lake Dr., $245,000

934 Witherbee Way, $232,480

842 Cypress Way Ct., $229,990

880 Cypress Way Ct., $219,990

420 Cypress View Ave., $214,900

343 Vermillion Dr, $211,120

900 Witherbee Way, $204,900

1640 Forest Dr., $199,900

2261 Starduster Ln., $129,343

3199 Lyndon Dr, $99,900

Condo/Townhouse

492 Papyrus Circle, $203,000

4430 Turtle Lane, $169,500

4179 Hibiscus Dr., $114,900

4601 Greenbriar Dr., $94,900

4226 Pinehurst Circle, $78,500

4250 Pinehurst Circle, $69,900

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $59,900

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $39,900

Commercial

111 Pavilion Drive, $1,633

111 Pavilion Drive, $1,633

65 Park Street Extension, $1,100

Longs 29568

Land

S/S Hwy 905 Lot 2, $22,900

Home

1018 Bear Lake Dr., $349,900

2295 Seaford Dr., $229,900

231 Palmetto Green Drive, $199,900

551 Mossbank Loop, $183,170

134 Heath Dr., $168,500

608 Trap Shooter Circle, $159,900

188 Monterrey Dr, $150,900

807 Trap Shooter Circle, $117,490

Condo/Townhouse

817 Foxtail Drive, $179,000

760 Charter Drive, $99,900

880 Fairway Dr., $89,900

Loris 29569

Home

1685 Highway 915, $126,000

2970 Main St, $122,900

3453 Shell Pond Lane, $79,900

8068 Cortona Dr., $799,999

414 Posada Drive, $749,500

304 Ocean View Drive, $749,000

51 Bayberry Ln, $720,000

8292 Sandlapper Way, $502,000

6320 Cascata Drive, $466,274

6331 Cascata Drive, $393,170

9531 Egerton Dr., $239,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $695,000

726 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $389,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $369,900

8121 Amalfi Pl., $269,900

435 Ocean Creek Drive #2718, $222,000

201 N 77th Ave, $194,900

9600 Shore Drive, $169,000

250 Maison Drive, $148,900

7603 N Ocean Blvd, $145,000

9776 Leyland Drive, $139,900

223 Maison Dr, $134,900

9501 Shore Drive, $133,900

214 Maison Drive, $129,500

223 Maison Dr, $124,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $117,000

191 Maison Drive, $114,500

404 75th Ave. N, $112,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd #421, $102,500

9742-08 Leyland Dr, $99,900

6703 Jefferson Place, $87,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $74,900

201 N 74th Ave. N, $69,900

9550 Shore Dr, $69,900

9550 Shore Dr, $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

512 N 14th Avenue, $554,000

531 B Lake Ct., $410,000

1513 Gibson Ave., $274,900

232 Hull St., $255,000

1585 Crooked Pine Dr., $264,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1780, $179,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site Mh-35, $89,900

Condo/Townhouse

513 1st Ave N, $249,900

611 S 13th Ave. S., $242,000

312 S Willow Drive, $199,900

611 S 14th Ave. N, $115,000

100 Spanish Oak Ct, $109,000

1890 Golf Colony Driive, $79,900

1101 2nd Avenue North, $74,900

1500 Deer Creek Rd, $57,900

5905 S Kings Highway, $69,900

Commercial

780 Sandy Lane, $248,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 29 Woodlawn Plantation, $119,900

325 Woodcreek Dr, $89,900

Lot 109 , 60 Cascade Dr Lot 109, $85,000

Tbd Pine Ave., $110,000

Home

300 N Waccamaw Drive, $599,900

1 Gillette Pl., $529,000

3865 Spanner Way, $479,900

205 Stonefly Court, $464,800

1613 Murrell Place, $409,999

116 Cypress Estates Dr., $299,500

9602 Indigo Club Dr., $269,000

1056 Meadowoods Drive, $217,020

525 Surfwind Dr W., $181,500

1412 N Waccamaw Drive, $712,000

736 Underwood Dr., $375,000

514 B Woodland Drive, $314,900

Condo/Townhouse

60 Oyster Bay Drive, $307,900

807 Sail Lane, $215,000

1806 Laurel Trail, $184,900

447 Old South Circle, $159,999

619 Sunnyside Drive, $159,000

838 Sail Lane, $156,500

838 Sail Lane, $156,500

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $129,999

4387-D Daphne Ln., $125,000

215 Atlantic Ave., $122,900

4385 Daphne Ln., $116,500

2498 Coastline Ct., $109,500

420 Pine Avenue, $74,900

1567 S Waccamaw Dr, $424,000

410 N Waccamaw Drive, $199,900

1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $164,900

615 Woodmoor Circle, $132,000

Commercial

2901 Highway 17 South, $499,900

880 Inlet Square Dirve, $1,700

3577 Highway 17 Business, $500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1503 Hemingway St., $24,900

Home

1548 Parish Way, $353,990

1153 Prescott Circle, $348,900

1611 Parish Way, $330,900

2307 Lark Sparrow, $319,790

726 Berkshire Ave., $319,000

2333 Lark Sparrow, $313,060

2385 Lark Sparrow Road, $309,015

1801 Suncrest Dr, $292,725

1535 Parish Way, $290,000

1578 Parish Way, $290,000

2378 Goldfinch Drive, $289,325

1421 Suncrest Drive, $284,500

1551 Waverly Avenue, $279,900

637 Glen Haven Dr., $193,650

1108 Washington Street, $114,900

613 5th Ave S., $48,000

Condo/Townhouse

514 35th Avenue North, $349,900

201 N 74th Ave. N, $199,900

752 Yellowwood Ave, $169,900

3590 Evergreen, $159,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd #1009, $154,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd #1808, $149,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd Unit 771, $135,000

504 N Ocean Blvd #202, $129,900

517 35th Ave North, $124,900

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $119,900

962 Palisades, $115,000

701 13th Ave S, $114,900

2001 S. Ocean Blvd., $94,999

4823 Orchid Way #303, $92,500

1301 Pridgen Road, $72,500

5001 Little River Road, $57,000

504 N Ocean Blvd, $82,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 42 Starlit Way, $155,000

477 St. Julian Ln, $139,900

8109 Moonstruck Ct, $49,900

Parcel C Harbour View Dr., $44,900

Home

9676 Ravello Court, $848,000

1532 Malaga Circle, $749,499

5220 Mt. Pleasant Drive, $459,900

846 Falkirk St., $429,000

418 St. Julian Lane, $369,000

5312 Branchwood Court, $359,000

2876 Scarecrow Way, $310,000

407 Bluebonnet Ct, $304,900

2829 Scarecrow Way, $302,490

2807 Scarecrow Way, $300,000

514 Quincy Hall Dr, $299,900

5442 Merrywind Ct., $281,914

1046 Englemann Oak Dr., $280,640

6134 Chadderton Circle, $269,900

668 Barona Dr., $269,500

924 Bromley Ct., $239,900

4013 Vista Glen Ct., $239,000

731 Churchill Downs Drive, $239,000

1600 Palmetto Palm Dr, $219,900

320 Mckayla Court, $199,900

124 Fulbourn Pl., $199,000

301 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $194,900

172 Centennial Circle, $189,900

Condo/Townhouse

772 Salerno Circle, Unit F, $221,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Drive, $195,000

4592 Livorn Loop, $185,000

4829 Carra Ln., $179,000

1053 Stanton Place, $175,000

908 Barn Owl Court, $154,900

1512 Lanterns Rest Road, $149,900

1099 Harvester Circle, $144,900

5030 Belleglen Ct., $134,000

101 West Haven Drive #7e, $116,500

5038 Belleglen Ct., $113,900

2037 Silvercrest Drive, $102,500

2061 Silvercrest Dr, $99,900

484 River Oaks Dr, $96,500

4810 Innisbrook Ct Unit 211, $92,900

617 Waterway Village Blvd, $89,900

3673 Clay Pond Village Lane, $72,900

801 Burcale Rd., $45,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1313 Battery Park Dr., $49,900

Home

5609 N Ocean Blvd, $629,000

301 8th Ave. N, $624,900

3803 N Ocean Blvd, $419,000

2400 Pointe Marsh Ln, $369,900

2382 Tidewatch Way, $347,415

300 N 55th Ave., $329,000

1401 Mariners Rest Drive, $323,990

1110 Oak Marsh Lane, $309,900

2004 Hillside Dr. S, $299,900

5223 Sea Coral Way, $299,900

829 S 9th Ave. N, $274,900

670 N 2nd Ave #15, $267,900

2306 Holly Dr., $259,000

902 Tiffany Lane, $255,000

509a N 2nd Ave. N, $249,900

5704 Club Course Dr., $215,000

1003 Mt. Vernon Dr, $209,900

Condo/Townhouse

6244 Catalina Dr, $379,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $314,000

4801 Harbor Point Dr., $294,900

2101 S Ocean Blvd, $294,000

601 Hillside Dr, N #2342, $259,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $249,900

523 S Ocean Blvd. #802, $237,900

503 20th Ave. N, $236,900

503 20th Ave. North, $229,900

601 Hillside Dr, N #3323, $220,000

1915 N Ocean Blvd, $209,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $199,900

300 Shorehaven Drive, $198,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $189,900

6203 Catalina Dr. Unit 713, $189,900

901 W Port Dr., $159,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd, $154,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $149,900

1221 Tidewater Drive, $149,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $145,000

103 Barnwell St., $139,900

1221 Tidewater Dr, $139,900

6015 Catalina Dr, $135,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $129,900

5825 Catalina Dr., $129,900

211 Landing Road, $129,900

1500 Cenith Dr., $83,900

1524 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 27 Georgetown Dr., $100,000

Lot 1 Enclave Ln., $88,000

Home

38 Charlestowne Court, $874,900

136 Grackle Ln., $627,950

57 Olde Canal Loop, $585,000

51 Prentice Ct, $415,000

67 Rybolt Road, $400,000

77 Wentworth Place, $399,900

24 Old Pointe Road, $364,000

483 Westfield Dr, $325,000

334 Country Club Dr., $289,000

142 Wickham Ct, $279,900

63 Parkglen Drive, $261,900

460 Dornoch Drive, $259,000

79 Parkglen Drive, $233,270

Condo/Townhouse

15 Courtyard Circle, $459,000

124 Spartina Ct, $309,000

6a Salt Marsh Cove, $226,500

101-2 Highgrove Ct., $219,900

598 Blue Stem Dr., $128,800

320 Pinehurst Lane 11-I, $121,900

75 Beaver Pond Loop, $109,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 20 Mcduffie Drive, $109,900

Lot 1 Hidden Wood Drive, $69,000

Home

828 Jeter Ln, $444,980

4963 Oat Fields Drive, $325,500

524 Oyster Drive, $304,025

4816 Timberlake Dr, $268,796

220 Whipple Run, $259,900

402 Lumber River Road, $259,900

340 Truce Street, $209,000

936 Don Donald, $204,000

540 Fort Moultrie Ct, $195,000

529 Affinity Dr., $190,140

158 Burkridge West Dr., $185,000

131 Fountain Pointe Ln., $184,000

100 Carolina Ct, $174,500

9721 Smalls Drive, $167,000

6692 Wisteria Dr, $160,000

403 Killarney Drive, $159,900

504 Gleneagle Drive, $157,000

6639 W Sweetbriar Trail, $139,900

6634 Heron Point Blvd., $136,900

10160 Freewoods Road, $74,900

Condo/Townhouse

104 Olde Towne Way, $155,900

101 Maddux Lane, $125,000

1129 White Tree Lane, $89,500

6022 Sc Hwy 544, $79,900

6022 Dick Pond Rd., $79,500

105 Horizon River Dr., $56,000

