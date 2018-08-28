Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

July 15-21
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
1030 Miller Road, $54,900
103 Cartrette Street, $45,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
307 S Middleton Drive Nw, $19,900
Home
3085 Crescent Lake Dr., $219,900
8852 Nw Pickney Place, $289,900
9286 River Terrace Sw, $269,900
753 Pickering Drive, $219,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
710 Bermuda Walk, $339,900
136 Bellwood Circle, $274,900
607 Dogwood, $118,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Tbd Cormorant St., $29,000
Home
103 Bolick St., $399,000
670 Garden Ave., $223,000
238 Robin Drive, $189,500
208 Lakewood Avenue, $173,000
2907 Mary Hines Lane, $137,000
1919 Middleton St, $114,900
Condo/Townhouse
117 Finch Dr, $139,900
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd 11.19 Ac Hallie Martin Rd., $223,800
Home
1101 Wigeon Drive, $314,790
3948 Long Ave Extension, $300,000
230 Lander Dr, $275,000
907 Helms Way, $269,900
432 Black Cherry Way, $250,140
713 Helms Way, $245,000
1011 Dublin Drive, $239,900
216 Beechwood Ct, $220,000
111 Piperridge, $211,000
541 Larkspur Drive, $210,810
1004 University Forest Drive, $209,900
2115 Hawksmoor Dr., $209,900
525 Larkspur Drive, $201,655
1002 Chateau Dr., $200,000
2614 Morgan Rd., $192,900
171 Long Leaf Pine Dr, $182,390
208 Grasmere Lake Cir, $174,900
299 Copperwood Loop, $171,385
759 Weston Dr., $171,231
249 Copperwood Loop, $170,390
5202 Converse Dr., $169,900
1013 Mccall Loop, $159,900
242 Copperwood Loop, $157,850
107 Adrianna Circle, $150,000
1141 Lochwood Lane, $138,500
729 Brook Lane, $115,229
1903 Afifi Court, $29,900
Condo/Townhouse
1032 Tee Shot Drive, $172,900
1100 Fairway Lane, $150,000
1002 Tee Shot Drive, $139,900
308 Kiskadee Loop, $109,900
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd S Hwy 701, $120,000
Tbd 5.08 Acres Holcombe Ln., $75,000
Tbd W Hwy 78, $39,900
Home
286 Georgia Mae Loop, $188,200
2725 Green Pond Circle, $168,000
1216 Pineridge Street, $159,900
393 Beulah Circle, $159,900
1862 Ackerrose Dr, $156,150
1012 Oglethorpe Dr., $150,000
337 Carolina Springs Ct., $149,990
1835 Ackerrose Dr, $132,640
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
5206 Highway 712, $91,900
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave., $15,000
Home
2360 Island Way, $559,900
1321 Reflection Pond Dr., $306,910
1217 Wind Swept Ct., $286,500
297 Carriage Lake Dr., $249,900
381 Palm Lakes Blvd., $247,990
360 Carriage Lake Dr., $245,000
934 Witherbee Way, $232,480
842 Cypress Way Ct., $229,990
880 Cypress Way Ct., $219,990
420 Cypress View Ave., $214,900
343 Vermillion Dr, $211,120
900 Witherbee Way, $204,900
1640 Forest Dr., $199,900
2261 Starduster Ln., $129,343
3199 Lyndon Dr, $99,900
Condo/Townhouse
492 Papyrus Circle, $203,000
4430 Turtle Lane, $169,500
4179 Hibiscus Dr., $114,900
4601 Greenbriar Dr., $94,900
4226 Pinehurst Circle, $78,500
4250 Pinehurst Circle, $69,900
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $59,900
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $39,900
Commercial
111 Pavilion Drive, $1,633
111 Pavilion Drive, $1,633
65 Park Street Extension, $1,100
Longs 29568
Land
S/S Hwy 905 Lot 2, $22,900
Home
1018 Bear Lake Dr., $349,900
2295 Seaford Dr., $229,900
231 Palmetto Green Drive, $199,900
551 Mossbank Loop, $183,170
134 Heath Dr., $168,500
608 Trap Shooter Circle, $159,900
188 Monterrey Dr, $150,900
807 Trap Shooter Circle, $117,490
Condo/Townhouse
817 Foxtail Drive, $179,000
760 Charter Drive, $99,900
880 Fairway Dr., $89,900
Loris 29569
Home
1685 Highway 915, $126,000
2970 Main St, $122,900
3453 Shell Pond Lane, $79,900
8068 Cortona Dr., $799,999
414 Posada Drive, $749,500
304 Ocean View Drive, $749,000
51 Bayberry Ln, $720,000
8292 Sandlapper Way, $502,000
6320 Cascata Drive, $466,274
6331 Cascata Drive, $393,170
9531 Egerton Dr., $239,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $695,000
726 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $389,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $369,900
8121 Amalfi Pl., $269,900
435 Ocean Creek Drive #2718, $222,000
201 N 77th Ave, $194,900
9600 Shore Drive, $169,000
250 Maison Drive, $148,900
7603 N Ocean Blvd, $145,000
9776 Leyland Drive, $139,900
223 Maison Dr, $134,900
9501 Shore Drive, $133,900
214 Maison Drive, $129,500
223 Maison Dr, $124,900
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $117,000
191 Maison Drive, $114,500
404 75th Ave. N, $112,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd #421, $102,500
9742-08 Leyland Dr, $99,900
6703 Jefferson Place, $87,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd, $74,900
201 N 74th Ave. N, $69,900
9550 Shore Dr, $69,900
9550 Shore Dr, $65,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
512 N 14th Avenue, $554,000
531 B Lake Ct., $410,000
1513 Gibson Ave., $274,900
232 Hull St., $255,000
1585 Crooked Pine Dr., $264,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1780, $179,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site Mh-35, $89,900
Condo/Townhouse
513 1st Ave N, $249,900
611 S 13th Ave. S., $242,000
312 S Willow Drive, $199,900
611 S 14th Ave. N, $115,000
100 Spanish Oak Ct, $109,000
1890 Golf Colony Driive, $79,900
1101 2nd Avenue North, $74,900
1500 Deer Creek Rd, $57,900
5905 S Kings Highway, $69,900
Commercial
780 Sandy Lane, $248,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 29 Woodlawn Plantation, $119,900
325 Woodcreek Dr, $89,900
Lot 109 , 60 Cascade Dr Lot 109, $85,000
Tbd Pine Ave., $110,000
Home
300 N Waccamaw Drive, $599,900
1 Gillette Pl., $529,000
3865 Spanner Way, $479,900
205 Stonefly Court, $464,800
1613 Murrell Place, $409,999
116 Cypress Estates Dr., $299,500
9602 Indigo Club Dr., $269,000
1056 Meadowoods Drive, $217,020
525 Surfwind Dr W., $181,500
1412 N Waccamaw Drive, $712,000
736 Underwood Dr., $375,000
514 B Woodland Drive, $314,900
Condo/Townhouse
60 Oyster Bay Drive, $307,900
807 Sail Lane, $215,000
1806 Laurel Trail, $184,900
447 Old South Circle, $159,999
619 Sunnyside Drive, $159,000
838 Sail Lane, $156,500
838 Sail Lane, $156,500
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $129,999
4387-D Daphne Ln., $125,000
215 Atlantic Ave., $122,900
4385 Daphne Ln., $116,500
2498 Coastline Ct., $109,500
420 Pine Avenue, $74,900
1567 S Waccamaw Dr, $424,000
410 N Waccamaw Drive, $199,900
1012 N Waccamaw Drive, $164,900
615 Woodmoor Circle, $132,000
Commercial
2901 Highway 17 South, $499,900
880 Inlet Square Dirve, $1,700
3577 Highway 17 Business, $500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1503 Hemingway St., $24,900
Home
1548 Parish Way, $353,990
1153 Prescott Circle, $348,900
1611 Parish Way, $330,900
2307 Lark Sparrow, $319,790
726 Berkshire Ave., $319,000
2333 Lark Sparrow, $313,060
2385 Lark Sparrow Road, $309,015
1801 Suncrest Dr, $292,725
1535 Parish Way, $290,000
1578 Parish Way, $290,000
2378 Goldfinch Drive, $289,325
1421 Suncrest Drive, $284,500
1551 Waverly Avenue, $279,900
637 Glen Haven Dr., $193,650
1108 Washington Street, $114,900
613 5th Ave S., $48,000
Condo/Townhouse
514 35th Avenue North, $349,900
201 N 74th Ave. N, $199,900
752 Yellowwood Ave, $169,900
3590 Evergreen, $159,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd #1009, $154,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd #1808, $149,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd Unit 771, $135,000
504 N Ocean Blvd #202, $129,900
517 35th Ave North, $124,900
5511 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $119,900
962 Palisades, $115,000
701 13th Ave S, $114,900
2001 S. Ocean Blvd., $94,999
4823 Orchid Way #303, $92,500
1301 Pridgen Road, $72,500
5001 Little River Road, $57,000
504 N Ocean Blvd, $82,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 42 Starlit Way, $155,000
477 St. Julian Ln, $139,900
8109 Moonstruck Ct, $49,900
Parcel C Harbour View Dr., $44,900
Home
9676 Ravello Court, $848,000
1532 Malaga Circle, $749,499
5220 Mt. Pleasant Drive, $459,900
846 Falkirk St., $429,000
418 St. Julian Lane, $369,000
5312 Branchwood Court, $359,000
2876 Scarecrow Way, $310,000
407 Bluebonnet Ct, $304,900
2829 Scarecrow Way, $302,490
2807 Scarecrow Way, $300,000
514 Quincy Hall Dr, $299,900
5442 Merrywind Ct., $281,914
1046 Englemann Oak Dr., $280,640
6134 Chadderton Circle, $269,900
668 Barona Dr., $269,500
924 Bromley Ct., $239,900
4013 Vista Glen Ct., $239,000
731 Churchill Downs Drive, $239,000
1600 Palmetto Palm Dr, $219,900
320 Mckayla Court, $199,900
124 Fulbourn Pl., $199,000
301 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $194,900
172 Centennial Circle, $189,900
Condo/Townhouse
772 Salerno Circle, Unit F, $221,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Drive, $195,000
4592 Livorn Loop, $185,000
4829 Carra Ln., $179,000
1053 Stanton Place, $175,000
908 Barn Owl Court, $154,900
1512 Lanterns Rest Road, $149,900
1099 Harvester Circle, $144,900
5030 Belleglen Ct., $134,000
101 West Haven Drive #7e, $116,500
5038 Belleglen Ct., $113,900
2037 Silvercrest Drive, $102,500
2061 Silvercrest Dr, $99,900
484 River Oaks Dr, $96,500
4810 Innisbrook Ct Unit 211, $92,900
617 Waterway Village Blvd, $89,900
3673 Clay Pond Village Lane, $72,900
801 Burcale Rd., $45,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1313 Battery Park Dr., $49,900
Home
5609 N Ocean Blvd, $629,000
301 8th Ave. N, $624,900
3803 N Ocean Blvd, $419,000
2400 Pointe Marsh Ln, $369,900
2382 Tidewatch Way, $347,415
300 N 55th Ave., $329,000
1401 Mariners Rest Drive, $323,990
1110 Oak Marsh Lane, $309,900
2004 Hillside Dr. S, $299,900
5223 Sea Coral Way, $299,900
829 S 9th Ave. N, $274,900
670 N 2nd Ave #15, $267,900
2306 Holly Dr., $259,000
902 Tiffany Lane, $255,000
509a N 2nd Ave. N, $249,900
5704 Club Course Dr., $215,000
1003 Mt. Vernon Dr, $209,900
Condo/Townhouse
6244 Catalina Dr, $379,900
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $314,000
4801 Harbor Point Dr., $294,900
2101 S Ocean Blvd, $294,000
601 Hillside Dr, N #2342, $259,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $249,900
523 S Ocean Blvd. #802, $237,900
503 20th Ave. N, $236,900
503 20th Ave. North, $229,900
601 Hillside Dr, N #3323, $220,000
1915 N Ocean Blvd, $209,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $199,900
300 Shorehaven Drive, $198,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $189,900
6203 Catalina Dr. Unit 713, $189,900
901 W Port Dr., $159,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd, $154,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $149,900
1221 Tidewater Drive, $149,900
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $145,000
103 Barnwell St., $139,900
1221 Tidewater Dr, $139,900
6015 Catalina Dr, $135,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr, $129,900
5825 Catalina Dr., $129,900
211 Landing Road, $129,900
1500 Cenith Dr., $83,900
1524 S Ocean Blvd, $75,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 27 Georgetown Dr., $100,000
Lot 1 Enclave Ln., $88,000
Home
38 Charlestowne Court, $874,900
136 Grackle Ln., $627,950
57 Olde Canal Loop, $585,000
51 Prentice Ct, $415,000
67 Rybolt Road, $400,000
77 Wentworth Place, $399,900
24 Old Pointe Road, $364,000
483 Westfield Dr, $325,000
334 Country Club Dr., $289,000
142 Wickham Ct, $279,900
63 Parkglen Drive, $261,900
460 Dornoch Drive, $259,000
79 Parkglen Drive, $233,270
Condo/Townhouse
15 Courtyard Circle, $459,000
124 Spartina Ct, $309,000
6a Salt Marsh Cove, $226,500
101-2 Highgrove Ct., $219,900
598 Blue Stem Dr., $128,800
320 Pinehurst Lane 11-I, $121,900
75 Beaver Pond Loop, $109,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 20 Mcduffie Drive, $109,900
Lot 1 Hidden Wood Drive, $69,000
Home
828 Jeter Ln, $444,980
4963 Oat Fields Drive, $325,500
524 Oyster Drive, $304,025
4816 Timberlake Dr, $268,796
220 Whipple Run, $259,900
402 Lumber River Road, $259,900
340 Truce Street, $209,000
936 Don Donald, $204,000
540 Fort Moultrie Ct, $195,000
529 Affinity Dr., $190,140
158 Burkridge West Dr., $185,000
131 Fountain Pointe Ln., $184,000
100 Carolina Ct, $174,500
9721 Smalls Drive, $167,000
6692 Wisteria Dr, $160,000
403 Killarney Drive, $159,900
504 Gleneagle Drive, $157,000
6639 W Sweetbriar Trail, $139,900
6634 Heron Point Blvd., $136,900
10160 Freewoods Road, $74,900
Condo/Townhouse
104 Olde Towne Way, $155,900
101 Maddux Lane, $125,000
1129 White Tree Lane, $89,500
6022 Sc Hwy 544, $79,900
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $79,500
105 Horizon River Dr., $56,000
Comments