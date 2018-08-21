Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News

July 8-14

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1079 N Middleton Drive Nw, $15,900

181 Bayyard Court Nw, $12,000

Home

31 Calabash Drive Sw, $199,900

2148 Nw Stonecrest Dr, $359,900

1080 Edenton Dr. Nw, $295,000

9136 Oak Ridge Plantation Dr, $254,000

3206 Cayuga Lake Court, $253,900

2086 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $246,008

395 Wampee Street Nw, $229,900

1074 Ridge Walk Way, $214,900

502 Maplewood Dr., $139,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

7515 Dunbar Dr., $272,777

Georgetown 29440

Home

596 Garden Ave, $209,900

328 Queen St, $209,000

1207 Prince St, $189,900

435 Bragdon Ave., $112,500

2009 Cherry St., $99,900

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 10 Lees Landing Circle, $99,000

1109 Glossy Ibis Dr., $67,499

5003 Salem St, $46,900

5001 Salem St, $46,900

Lot 20 Rivers Edge Drive, $29,200

E Side Highway 66, $22,900

Tbd Flossie Rd., $19,899

Home

111 E Coker Ln., $500,000

1012 Glossy Ibis Dr., $369,900

1210 White Fox Court, $275,185

154 Lander Dr., $270,000

2793 Sanctuary Blvd, $256,900

435 Trestle Way, $254,890

136 Long Leaf Pine Dr, $251,540

2408 Mcmillan, $235,000

3112 Ivy Lea Drive, $219,900

724 Weston Dr., $214,900

113 Rialto Drive, $203,125

715 Weston Dr., $185,330

147 Westville Drive, $179,900

2828 Mcdougall Drive, $170,000

508 12th Ave. N, $164,000

1584 Hwy 66, $157,000

132 Barons Bluff Dr., $155,900

2714 Cultra Rd., $155,000

806 10th Ave. N, $139,900

211 Lakeside Crossing Drive, $123,900

2503 Aaron St, $74,500

7135 Jolly Road, $37,000

878 Highway 544, $19,999

Condo/Townhouse

1806 Barberry Dr., $175,000

1010 Fairway Ln., $128,900

480 I Myrtle Greens Drive, $82,500

1025 Carolina Rd, $57,500

Conway 29527

Land

9.42 Acres Dongola Hwy., $95,000

Home

4348 Copperhead Rd., $200,000

330 Macarthur Dr., $179,900

1825 Ackerrose Dr, $154,358

3465 Holly Loop, $152,782

1441 Abberbury Dr., $151,900

196 Springtide Drive, $149,900

167 Springtide Drive, $149,900

143 Bancroft Dr., $147,900

456 Warren Springs Drive, $139,900

1028 Macala Dr., $134,900

304 Edgewood Circle, $109,900

Green Sea 29545

Land

Tbd Bayview And Redberry Road, $25,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot B-1 Platt Oaks Court, $30,000

Home

3321 Cedar Creek Run, $449,900

169 Waterfall Circle, $435,000

337 Waterfall Circle, $399,900

616 Ginger Lily Way, $328,928

1345 Reflection Pond Dr., $318,270

1342 Reflection Pond Dr., $260,835

820 Yauhannah Drive, $259,949

3606 Ethel Ln., $239,900

4236 Highway 1008, $219,900

100 Ashworth Dr., $179,900

176 Retreat Place, $148,900

2359 Highway 111, $119,900

3264 Lyndon Drive, $109,900

2625 Jasper St, $58,300

Condo/Townhouse

142 Scotch Broom Drive, $100,000

1025 Plantation Dr, $89,900

4250 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900

1025 Plantation Drive, $45,900

Longs 29568

Land

Lot 48 Blue Rock Dr, $25,000

Lot 49 Blue Rock Dr, $25,000

Home

525 Foxtail Dr., $348,000

1805 Thoms Creek Court, $265,806

320 Sun Colony Blvd, $206,500

640 Burnt Ash Drive, $199,740

2154 Wedgewood Drive, $157,900

799 Trap Shooter Circle, $137,490

4962 Scilabro Ln., $88,500

Loris 29569

Land

370ac Heritage Rd., $899,900

Tbd Royalty Drive, $60,000

Home

1846 Hwy 9 Bypass W, $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

276 Cherry Ln., $299,000

Home

242 Middle Gate Road, $499,500

6280 Trapani Place, $454,040

6323 Torino Lane, $377,640

6469 Torino Lane, $340,440

# 3 San Marks, $299,900

6700 Geletto Ct., $290,000

9550 Dunes Gable Ct., $234,900

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $664,000

9840 Queensway Blvd, $384,900

101 Ocean Creek Drive #Hh-3, $369,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr. #G-15, $345,000

100 Ocean Creek Drive #H-5, $329,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $295,000

9570 Shore Dr., $275,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1517, $234,900

201 74th Ave. N, $194,900

205 74th Ave. N, $188,400

9550 Shore Drive, $179,500

201 77th Ave. N, $174,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $174,000

9400 Shore Drive #815, $169,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $169,000

308 71st Ave. N, $156,900

9661 Shore Drive, $143,500

9660 Shore Drive, $139,500

9621 Shore Dr. Unit A-322, $126,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $124,500

501 Maison Drive, $92,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd. # 404, $84,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd #330, $64,900

Commercial

603 Briarwood Dr., $520,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1410b N Ocean Blvd, $599,000

816 N Dogwood Dr., $442,500

711 S Cedar Dr, $289,900

445 Mallard Lake Circle, $209,000

1006 Plantation Drive, $194,000

1594 Southwood Drive, $185,000

1053 Deer Run Ct., $165,000

6001 South Kings Highway Site Mh-09b, $399,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1300, $247,500

1926 Lake Lane, $174,500

Condo/Townhouse

111 N 16th Ave, Unit 144/145, $179,900

203 Double Eagle #B-1, $75,000

2274 Huntingdon Dr., $74,980

5905 S Kings Highway, $140,000

5905 S Kings Highway, Unit 321-A, $132,000

8825 Chandler Dr., $119,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $114,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $112,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $107,900

Commercial

600 N Azalea Dr, $925

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

11887 Plaza Drive, $100,000

Home

527 Mt Gilead Road, $999,900

5161 Highway 17 Business, $674,900

178 Graytwig Cir, $409,000

705 Harbor Bay Dr., $369,000

185 Summerlight, $364,900

850 Castlebridge Ct., $318,900

4508 Firethorne Dr., $318,888

171 Pickering Drive, $304,900

1163 N Blackmoor Dr, $299,928

6317 Longwood Drive, $299,900

9529 Indigo Creek Blvd., $299,000

280 Simplicity Drive, $298,000

263 Simplicity Drive, $279,000

237 Golden Oaks Dr., $244,500

113 Woodlake Drive, $239,950

1708 Shinnecock Drive, $224,900

3035 Sabal Ct, $152,900

716 Oliver Drive, $140,000

1300 Timber Ct, $139,900

912 Trout Ct., $116,900

136 Seabreeze Dr, $389,000

702 Oliver Drive, $115,000

11 Spinnaker, $45,000

26 Offshore Drive, $44,900

Condo/Townhouse

179 Parmelee Drive, $256,000

3056 Court St., $212,000

1004 Ray Costin Way, $200,000

300 River Rock Ln, $189,900

129 Coldstream Cove Loop, $184,500

4999 Hwy 17 Business, $169,500

143 Chenoa Dr., $139,500

907 Knolls Shores Dr, $128,900

4384 Daphne Ln., $117,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $169,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 5 Country Club Ct., $155,000

Home

1500 Parish Way, $367,990

2428 Goldfinch Drive, $357,350

1328 Melanie Lane, $114,900

1672 Pegasus Dr, $55,900

Condo/Townhouse

2919 Howard Ave., $315,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $289,900

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $235,900

3645 Cypress Circle, $165,300

5308 N Ocean Drive, $164,000

4505 N Kings Hwy, $139,900

4805 Luster Leaf Circle 302, $138,500

4777 Wild Iris Drive, $124,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $122,500

4729 Wild Iris Drive 303, $119,999

5523 N Ocean Blvd #1507, $112,000

601 Mitchell Dr, $112,000

303 S Myrtle Street, $99,900

405 13th Ave S, $90,400

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $87,500

2411 S Ocean Boulevard, $85,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $81,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd #734, $80,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

2207 S Ocean Blvd #1417, $78,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd #931, $77,500

2500 N Ocean Blvd, $74,900

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $62,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd, $55,750

Commercial

1601 N Oak St, $21,000

5001 N Kings Highway, $675

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1538 Serena Drive, $185,000

886 Waterton Ave, $150,000

Lot 83 Harbour View Dr., $149,900

Lot 84 Harbour View Dr., $144,900

1013 E Isle Of Palms, $52,650

4953 Westwind Drive, $52,000

8908 Quinby Ct, $44,900

Lot 69 The Battery, $44,000

796 Crystal Water Way, $40,800

Home

333 St Julian Ln, $839,900

2794 Scarecrow Way, $377,273

882 Sand Binder Drive, $339,900

1409 Arco, $305,200

5109 Country Pine Dr., $291,074

651 Carolina Farms Blvd., $284,990

9564 Bald Cypress Court, $278,900

855 Bluefish Ct., $275,000

5334 Tremiti Lane, $269,999

4016 Alvina Way, $249,365

313 Vintage Circle, $239,000

4425 Marshwood Drive, $231,473

3904 Bergeron Ct, $229,900

116 Nectar Court, $218,500

442 Dandelion Lane, $209,900

1005 Bramshaw Ct., $209,900

464 Dandelion Lane, $199,900

80 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $199,900

1234 Ambling Way Dr., $199,900

2508 Sugar Creek Court, $189,000

630 Oakhurst Drive, $179,900

483 Oakmont Drive, $178,953

8101 Pleasant Point Lane, $174,900

265 Mckendree Lane, $170,000

256 Bellegrove Dr., $169,900

3882 Woodchuck Road, $142,500

3673 Eagle Trace Drive, $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

913 British Ln., $194,900

1266 Harvester Circle, $174,900

1017 World Tour Blvd, $129,900

1009 World Tour Blvd, $125,900

1001 World Tour Blvd, $124,900

5060 Windsor Green Way, $124,900

1274 River Oaks Dr, $115,000

500 Wickham Drive, $110,500

4517 Girvan Dr., $106,900

500 Wickham Dr., $105,000

465 White River Drive, $104,900

4823 Innisbrook Ct Unit 706, $92,900

1310 River Oaks Dr, $85,000

686 Riverwalk Drive, $84,900

529 White River Drive, $69,900

Commercial

199 Village Center Blvd., $20,383

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4204 Grey Heron Dr., $439,000

Lot 2b Perrin Dr, $154,900

802 46th Ave. S, $140,000

1412 Waterway Drive, $115,700

Lot 54 Via Verde Drive, $66,900

5019 Bucks Bluff Drive, $59,900

Tbd Lot#51 Park Street, $57,900

Home

4828 Cantor Ct., $437,000

3208 Stoney Creek Court, $419,900

4836 Cantor Ct., $419,900

2103 Via Palma Drive, $395,871

330 58th Ave N., $375,900

5807 N Ocean Blvd, $359,000

1102 Springland Ln, $349,000

670 2nd Avenue North #52, $295,000

829 9th Avenue South, $284,900

829 9th Ave. S, $274,900

920 Tiffany Lane, $264,900

603 S 41st Ave. N, $224,500

408 28th Ave. N, $214,900

1701-F Edge Dr., $199,900

1808 Topsail Lane, $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

1103 Blue Ridge Trail, $144,900

5310 N Ocean Blvd, $349,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd, #1404, $329,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000

108 N Ocean Blvd, $295,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd, $280,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct, $274,900

311 N 2nd Ave, $270,000

311 N 2nd Avenue, $260,000

105 S Ocean Blvd, $259,900

5508 N Ocean Blvd., $259,900

1015 S Ocean Blvd, $259,000

2101 S Ocean Blvd, $249,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $224,900

2001 N Ocean Blvd, $179,900

1709 S Ocean Blvd, $153,900

2301 S Ocean Blvd, $147,900

1550 Spinnaker Drive-#3233, $145,900

212 N 58th Ave. N, $141,900

211 Landing Road, $139,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $134,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $126,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $125,900

5409 N Ocean Blvd, $68,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 30 Tara Drive, $215,900

Lot N Tuckers Road, $134,900

Home

85 Winston Circle, $460,000

222 Tuckers Road, $383,990

391 Oleander Drive, $368,000

165 Old Cedar Loop, $358,550

77 Parkside Drive, $278,990

140 Weatherboard Ct, $197,500

117 Weatherboard Court, $195,000

Condo/Townhouse

75 Avian Dr., $288,000

220 Lumbee Circle, $284,000

82 Mingo Dr, $187,000

1015 Blue Stem Drive, $145,900

69 Pinehurst Lane, $142,900

195 Egret Run, $125,000

435 Salt Marsh Circle, $122,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 10 Chamberlin Rd., $99,900

Lot 447 Timmerman Rd, $64,000

902 Tyger River Ct, $53,900

283 Wateree River Rd, $47,900

Home

8008 Mcsweeney Ct, $539,000

2840 Mcleod Ln, $409,000

4959 Oat Fields Dr., $378,550

417 Dog Pen Ct., $328,900

3272 Plattmoor Drive, $310,000

3230 Plattmoor Drive, $304,900

4338 Monroe Circle, $299,900

5410 Longhorn Dr, $273,900

710 Antler Ridge Circle, $237,900

173 Harmony Ln., $224,755

312 Palmetto Glen Drive, $210,000

200 Sancroft Ln, $207,500

7297 Guinevere Circle, $189,900

1196 Jumper Trail Cir., $184,900

213 Holden Dr., $178,000

105 Sebring Lane, $175,000

8277 Tartan Lane, $175,000

655 Ruthin Ln, $171,420

1144 Jumper Trail Cir, $169,900

221 Tibton Circle, $169,900

504 Gadsden St., $164,900

9569 Leeds Circle, $164,900

122 Osprey Cove Loop, $159,900

307 Flagstone Dr., $159,900

618 Cavandish Dr., $135,000

5934 Rahnavard Blvd, $124,900

9493 Leeds Circle, $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,900

107 Maddux Lane, $125,000

410 Luttie Road, $68,900

