Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

July 8-14
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
1079 N Middleton Drive Nw, $15,900
181 Bayyard Court Nw, $12,000
Home
31 Calabash Drive Sw, $199,900
2148 Nw Stonecrest Dr, $359,900
1080 Edenton Dr. Nw, $295,000
9136 Oak Ridge Plantation Dr, $254,000
3206 Cayuga Lake Court, $253,900
2086 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $246,008
395 Wampee Street Nw, $229,900
1074 Ridge Walk Way, $214,900
502 Maplewood Dr., $139,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
7515 Dunbar Dr., $272,777
Georgetown 29440
Home
596 Garden Ave, $209,900
328 Queen St, $209,000
1207 Prince St, $189,900
435 Bragdon Ave., $112,500
2009 Cherry St., $99,900
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 10 Lees Landing Circle, $99,000
1109 Glossy Ibis Dr., $67,499
5003 Salem St, $46,900
5001 Salem St, $46,900
Lot 20 Rivers Edge Drive, $29,200
E Side Highway 66, $22,900
Tbd Flossie Rd., $19,899
Home
111 E Coker Ln., $500,000
1012 Glossy Ibis Dr., $369,900
1210 White Fox Court, $275,185
154 Lander Dr., $270,000
2793 Sanctuary Blvd, $256,900
435 Trestle Way, $254,890
136 Long Leaf Pine Dr, $251,540
2408 Mcmillan, $235,000
3112 Ivy Lea Drive, $219,900
724 Weston Dr., $214,900
113 Rialto Drive, $203,125
715 Weston Dr., $185,330
147 Westville Drive, $179,900
2828 Mcdougall Drive, $170,000
508 12th Ave. N, $164,000
1584 Hwy 66, $157,000
132 Barons Bluff Dr., $155,900
2714 Cultra Rd., $155,000
806 10th Ave. N, $139,900
211 Lakeside Crossing Drive, $123,900
2503 Aaron St, $74,500
7135 Jolly Road, $37,000
878 Highway 544, $19,999
Condo/Townhouse
1806 Barberry Dr., $175,000
1010 Fairway Ln., $128,900
480 I Myrtle Greens Drive, $82,500
1025 Carolina Rd, $57,500
Conway 29527
Land
9.42 Acres Dongola Hwy., $95,000
Home
4348 Copperhead Rd., $200,000
330 Macarthur Dr., $179,900
1825 Ackerrose Dr, $154,358
3465 Holly Loop, $152,782
1441 Abberbury Dr., $151,900
196 Springtide Drive, $149,900
167 Springtide Drive, $149,900
143 Bancroft Dr., $147,900
456 Warren Springs Drive, $139,900
1028 Macala Dr., $134,900
304 Edgewood Circle, $109,900
Green Sea 29545
Land
Tbd Bayview And Redberry Road, $25,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot B-1 Platt Oaks Court, $30,000
Home
3321 Cedar Creek Run, $449,900
169 Waterfall Circle, $435,000
337 Waterfall Circle, $399,900
616 Ginger Lily Way, $328,928
1345 Reflection Pond Dr., $318,270
1342 Reflection Pond Dr., $260,835
820 Yauhannah Drive, $259,949
3606 Ethel Ln., $239,900
4236 Highway 1008, $219,900
100 Ashworth Dr., $179,900
176 Retreat Place, $148,900
2359 Highway 111, $119,900
3264 Lyndon Drive, $109,900
2625 Jasper St, $58,300
Condo/Townhouse
142 Scotch Broom Drive, $100,000
1025 Plantation Dr, $89,900
4250 Pinehurst Circle, $84,900
1025 Plantation Drive, $45,900
Longs 29568
Land
Lot 48 Blue Rock Dr, $25,000
Lot 49 Blue Rock Dr, $25,000
Home
525 Foxtail Dr., $348,000
1805 Thoms Creek Court, $265,806
320 Sun Colony Blvd, $206,500
640 Burnt Ash Drive, $199,740
2154 Wedgewood Drive, $157,900
799 Trap Shooter Circle, $137,490
4962 Scilabro Ln., $88,500
Loris 29569
Land
370ac Heritage Rd., $899,900
Tbd Royalty Drive, $60,000
Home
1846 Hwy 9 Bypass W, $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
276 Cherry Ln., $299,000
Home
242 Middle Gate Road, $499,500
6280 Trapani Place, $454,040
6323 Torino Lane, $377,640
6469 Torino Lane, $340,440
# 3 San Marks, $299,900
6700 Geletto Ct., $290,000
9550 Dunes Gable Ct., $234,900
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $664,000
9840 Queensway Blvd, $384,900
101 Ocean Creek Drive #Hh-3, $369,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr. #G-15, $345,000
100 Ocean Creek Drive #H-5, $329,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $295,000
9570 Shore Dr., $275,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd #1517, $234,900
201 74th Ave. N, $194,900
205 74th Ave. N, $188,400
9550 Shore Drive, $179,500
201 77th Ave. N, $174,500
201 77th Ave. N, $174,500
1100 Commons Blvd., $174,000
9400 Shore Drive #815, $169,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $169,000
308 71st Ave. N, $156,900
9661 Shore Drive, $143,500
9660 Shore Drive, $139,500
9621 Shore Dr. Unit A-322, $126,500
351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $124,500
501 Maison Drive, $92,000
7509 N Ocean Blvd. # 404, $84,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd #330, $64,900
Commercial
603 Briarwood Dr., $520,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1410b N Ocean Blvd, $599,000
816 N Dogwood Dr., $442,500
711 S Cedar Dr, $289,900
445 Mallard Lake Circle, $209,000
1006 Plantation Drive, $194,000
1594 Southwood Drive, $185,000
1053 Deer Run Ct., $165,000
6001 South Kings Highway Site Mh-09b, $399,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1300, $247,500
1926 Lake Lane, $174,500
Condo/Townhouse
111 N 16th Ave, Unit 144/145, $179,900
203 Double Eagle #B-1, $75,000
2274 Huntingdon Dr., $74,980
5905 S Kings Highway, $140,000
5905 S Kings Highway, Unit 321-A, $132,000
8825 Chandler Dr., $119,900
5905 S Kings Hwy, $114,900
5905 S Kings Hwy, $112,500
5905 S Kings Highway, $107,900
Commercial
600 N Azalea Dr, $925
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
11887 Plaza Drive, $100,000
Home
527 Mt Gilead Road, $999,900
5161 Highway 17 Business, $674,900
178 Graytwig Cir, $409,000
705 Harbor Bay Dr., $369,000
185 Summerlight, $364,900
850 Castlebridge Ct., $318,900
4508 Firethorne Dr., $318,888
171 Pickering Drive, $304,900
1163 N Blackmoor Dr, $299,928
6317 Longwood Drive, $299,900
9529 Indigo Creek Blvd., $299,000
280 Simplicity Drive, $298,000
263 Simplicity Drive, $279,000
237 Golden Oaks Dr., $244,500
113 Woodlake Drive, $239,950
1708 Shinnecock Drive, $224,900
3035 Sabal Ct, $152,900
716 Oliver Drive, $140,000
1300 Timber Ct, $139,900
912 Trout Ct., $116,900
136 Seabreeze Dr, $389,000
702 Oliver Drive, $115,000
11 Spinnaker, $45,000
26 Offshore Drive, $44,900
Condo/Townhouse
179 Parmelee Drive, $256,000
3056 Court St., $212,000
1004 Ray Costin Way, $200,000
300 River Rock Ln, $189,900
129 Coldstream Cove Loop, $184,500
4999 Hwy 17 Business, $169,500
143 Chenoa Dr., $139,500
907 Knolls Shores Dr, $128,900
4384 Daphne Ln., $117,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $169,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 5 Country Club Ct., $155,000
Home
1500 Parish Way, $367,990
2428 Goldfinch Drive, $357,350
1328 Melanie Lane, $114,900
1672 Pegasus Dr, $55,900
Condo/Townhouse
2919 Howard Ave., $315,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd., $289,900
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $235,900
3645 Cypress Circle, $165,300
5308 N Ocean Drive, $164,000
4505 N Kings Hwy, $139,900
4805 Luster Leaf Circle 302, $138,500
4777 Wild Iris Drive, $124,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $122,500
4729 Wild Iris Drive 303, $119,999
5523 N Ocean Blvd #1507, $112,000
601 Mitchell Dr, $112,000
303 S Myrtle Street, $99,900
405 13th Ave S, $90,400
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $87,500
2411 S Ocean Boulevard, $85,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $81,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd #734, $80,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
2207 S Ocean Blvd #1417, $78,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd #931, $77,500
2500 N Ocean Blvd, $74,900
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $62,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd, $55,750
Commercial
1601 N Oak St, $21,000
5001 N Kings Highway, $675
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1538 Serena Drive, $185,000
886 Waterton Ave, $150,000
Lot 83 Harbour View Dr., $149,900
Lot 84 Harbour View Dr., $144,900
1013 E Isle Of Palms, $52,650
4953 Westwind Drive, $52,000
8908 Quinby Ct, $44,900
Lot 69 The Battery, $44,000
796 Crystal Water Way, $40,800
Home
333 St Julian Ln, $839,900
2794 Scarecrow Way, $377,273
882 Sand Binder Drive, $339,900
1409 Arco, $305,200
5109 Country Pine Dr., $291,074
651 Carolina Farms Blvd., $284,990
9564 Bald Cypress Court, $278,900
855 Bluefish Ct., $275,000
5334 Tremiti Lane, $269,999
4016 Alvina Way, $249,365
313 Vintage Circle, $239,000
4425 Marshwood Drive, $231,473
3904 Bergeron Ct, $229,900
116 Nectar Court, $218,500
442 Dandelion Lane, $209,900
1005 Bramshaw Ct., $209,900
464 Dandelion Lane, $199,900
80 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $199,900
1234 Ambling Way Dr., $199,900
2508 Sugar Creek Court, $189,000
630 Oakhurst Drive, $179,900
483 Oakmont Drive, $178,953
8101 Pleasant Point Lane, $174,900
265 Mckendree Lane, $170,000
256 Bellegrove Dr., $169,900
3882 Woodchuck Road, $142,500
3673 Eagle Trace Drive, $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
913 British Ln., $194,900
1266 Harvester Circle, $174,900
1017 World Tour Blvd, $129,900
1009 World Tour Blvd, $125,900
1001 World Tour Blvd, $124,900
5060 Windsor Green Way, $124,900
1274 River Oaks Dr, $115,000
500 Wickham Drive, $110,500
4517 Girvan Dr., $106,900
500 Wickham Dr., $105,000
465 White River Drive, $104,900
4823 Innisbrook Ct Unit 706, $92,900
1310 River Oaks Dr, $85,000
686 Riverwalk Drive, $84,900
529 White River Drive, $69,900
Commercial
199 Village Center Blvd., $20,383
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4204 Grey Heron Dr., $439,000
Lot 2b Perrin Dr, $154,900
802 46th Ave. S, $140,000
1412 Waterway Drive, $115,700
Lot 54 Via Verde Drive, $66,900
5019 Bucks Bluff Drive, $59,900
Tbd Lot#51 Park Street, $57,900
Home
4828 Cantor Ct., $437,000
3208 Stoney Creek Court, $419,900
4836 Cantor Ct., $419,900
2103 Via Palma Drive, $395,871
330 58th Ave N., $375,900
5807 N Ocean Blvd, $359,000
1102 Springland Ln, $349,000
670 2nd Avenue North #52, $295,000
829 9th Avenue South, $284,900
829 9th Ave. S, $274,900
920 Tiffany Lane, $264,900
603 S 41st Ave. N, $224,500
408 28th Ave. N, $214,900
1701-F Edge Dr., $199,900
1808 Topsail Lane, $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
1103 Blue Ridge Trail, $144,900
5310 N Ocean Blvd, $349,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd, #1404, $329,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000
108 N Ocean Blvd, $295,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd, $280,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct, $274,900
311 N 2nd Ave, $270,000
311 N 2nd Avenue, $260,000
105 S Ocean Blvd, $259,900
5508 N Ocean Blvd., $259,900
1015 S Ocean Blvd, $259,000
2101 S Ocean Blvd, $249,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $224,900
2001 N Ocean Blvd, $179,900
1709 S Ocean Blvd, $153,900
2301 S Ocean Blvd, $147,900
1550 Spinnaker Drive-#3233, $145,900
212 N 58th Ave. N, $141,900
211 Landing Road, $139,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $134,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd, $126,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $125,900
5409 N Ocean Blvd, $68,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 30 Tara Drive, $215,900
Lot N Tuckers Road, $134,900
Home
85 Winston Circle, $460,000
222 Tuckers Road, $383,990
391 Oleander Drive, $368,000
165 Old Cedar Loop, $358,550
77 Parkside Drive, $278,990
140 Weatherboard Ct, $197,500
117 Weatherboard Court, $195,000
Condo/Townhouse
75 Avian Dr., $288,000
220 Lumbee Circle, $284,000
82 Mingo Dr, $187,000
1015 Blue Stem Drive, $145,900
69 Pinehurst Lane, $142,900
195 Egret Run, $125,000
435 Salt Marsh Circle, $122,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 10 Chamberlin Rd., $99,900
Lot 447 Timmerman Rd, $64,000
902 Tyger River Ct, $53,900
283 Wateree River Rd, $47,900
Home
8008 Mcsweeney Ct, $539,000
2840 Mcleod Ln, $409,000
4959 Oat Fields Dr., $378,550
417 Dog Pen Ct., $328,900
3272 Plattmoor Drive, $310,000
3230 Plattmoor Drive, $304,900
4338 Monroe Circle, $299,900
5410 Longhorn Dr, $273,900
710 Antler Ridge Circle, $237,900
173 Harmony Ln., $224,755
312 Palmetto Glen Drive, $210,000
200 Sancroft Ln, $207,500
7297 Guinevere Circle, $189,900
1196 Jumper Trail Cir., $184,900
213 Holden Dr., $178,000
105 Sebring Lane, $175,000
8277 Tartan Lane, $175,000
655 Ruthin Ln, $171,420
1144 Jumper Trail Cir, $169,900
221 Tibton Circle, $169,900
504 Gadsden St., $164,900
9569 Leeds Circle, $164,900
122 Osprey Cove Loop, $159,900
307 Flagstone Dr., $159,900
618 Cavandish Dr., $135,000
5934 Rahnavard Blvd, $124,900
9493 Leeds Circle, $115,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,900
107 Maddux Lane, $125,000
410 Luttie Road, $68,900
Comments