Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

July 1-7
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores 28467
55 Cattle Run Ln., $178,800
2042 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $341,385
2075 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $336,866
2071 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $271,869
2033 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $264,587
2066 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $255,807
2079 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $255,103
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
174 Clubhouse Rd., $240,000
972 Sw Great Egret Circle, $174,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
521 Francis Marion Drive - Lot Only, $90,000
Tbd Old Pee Dee Road, $18,000
Commercial
206 Aviation Boulevard, $5,000
Andrews 29510
Home
409 S. Poplar Ave., $175,000
511 S Cedar Ave., $119,000
Conway 29526
Home
1112 Raven Cliff Court, $265,000
121 Sherwood Dr., $245,000
1864 Riverport Dr., $239,079
1016 Rudder Ct, $219,000
1510 Laurel Street, $215,000
239 Dunbarton Ln., $213,331
1121 Marley Street, $176,900
3032 Little Bay Drive, $174,900
1259 Gailard Dr, $164,990
118 Vassal Court, $159,900
2661 Oak Street, $159,900
2609 Warm Springs Lane, $149,900
2805 Mcdougall Dr, $145,000
1511 Stilley Circle, $136,900
800 Windemere Ct, $119,000
249 Wellspring Dr, $84,900
Land
Lot 77 Oak Pond Court, $29,499
Lot 82 Rivers Edge Dr., $29,499
Condo/Townhouse
374 Kiskadee Loop, $118,000
308 Kiskadee Loop, $94,490
Conway 29527
Home
3448 Holly Loop, $181,921
3284 Holly Loop, $176,175
2827 Green Pond Circle, $159,900
166 Ecum Secum Pl., $159,900
2715 Woodcreek Lane, $155,000
1044 Augustus Dr., $144,900
5556 Daffodil Dr., $144,000
2452 Summerhaven Loop, $141,400
2441 Westbrook Drive, $134,900
908 Forest Loop Rd., $77,500
Land
6.7 Acres Cates Bay Hwy., $175,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
483 Floyd Page Rd., $179,900
Little River 29566
Home
2296 Big Landing Dr., $399,900
396 Palm Lakes Blvd., $276,990
260 Sienna Drive, $189,900
3355 Tavernee Ct, $54,900
504 Topaz Ave, $41,900
Condo/Townhouse
4520 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $172,900
104 Scotchbroom Drive, $124,900
4140 Hibiscus Dr., $104,900
4255 Villa Drive, $79,000
1025 Plantation Drive, $78,900
4185 Hibiscus Dr Unit 11-202, $71,900
4470 Little River Inn Lane, $69,000
Longs 29568
Home
501 Joy Way Court, $239,000
475 Carrick Loop, $230,000
1933 Pine Cone Lane, $204,900
220 Oak Leaf Dr, $179,000
219 Oak Leaf Dr, $176,900
571 Mossbank Loop, $169,920
147 Heath Dr., $154,900
2168 Goodson Dr., $149,900
181 Junco Circle, $146,000
Land
Lot 80 Charter Dr., $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
115 Palmetto Green Drive, $206,641
Loris 29569
Home
2915 Hwy 701 S, $209,900
409 Cotton Grass Dr, $143,500
317 Bonnie Bay Rd., $139,900
Land
Lot 8 Ino Dr., $14,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6355 Cascata Drive, $501,324
9002 Kings Road, $499,000
6276 Trapani Place, $420,515
Condo/Townhouse
110 Hartland Dr., $279,900
211 76th Ave. N, $150,000
406 74th Ave. N, $147,100
9772 Leyland Drive, $124,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd #662, $110,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd #831, $109,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $103,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd #1509, $99,900
9738-10 Leyland Drive, $94,950
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2403, $89,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
313 N Myrtle Drive, $419,900
53 Evergreen Circle, $219,721
162 Palladium Drive, $209,999
158 Spanish Oak Drive, $171,900
6001 S Kings Hwy., $449,900
6001 S Kings Highway, Site U-26, $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
917 S Ocean Boulevard, $299,000
1011 N Ocean Blvd, $269,900
1871 Fairway Ridge Dr., $129,000
405 Garden Drive, $87,000
8887 Chandler Dr., $100,000
Commercial
777 S Highway 17, $125,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
4569 Bridle Path Ct., $539,000
4506 Rice Cart Way, $529,000
104 Highwood Circle, $487,500
717 Harbor Bay Dr., $325,000
1686 Sedgefield Drive, $219,900
11175 Mcdowell Shortcut Road, $215,900
1008 Meadowoods Drive, $203,650
145 Woodland Park Loop, $185,000
9402 Old Palmetto Road, $144,900
Land
Lot 188 Woody Pointe Drive, $85,000
2080 S Waccamaw Drive, $849,000
Condo/Townhouse
1990 N Waccamaw Drive, $474,900
668 Misty Hammock Drive, $199,900
620 Sailbrooke Court, $115,000
639 Woodmoor Circle, $151,800
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1580 Brookgreen Dr., $679,500
1599 Parish Way, $405,000
1770 Westminster Dr, $369,404
1267 Prescott Circle, $325,000
1586 Parish Way, $317,000
Condo/Townhouse
5511 N Ocean Blvd, $269,000
4812 Magnolia Lake Drive, $194,900
4879 Lusterleaf Circle, $169,995
4817 Magnolia Lake Drive 104, $167,700
963 Pendant Circle, $149,900
5523 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $135,900
1047 Pinwheel Loop, $124,900
201 S Ocean Blvd, $124,899
2710 N Ocean Blvd, $98,500
301 Chester St., $89,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd Unit 1111, $87,000
1425 Teague Road, $85,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $79,749
6703 Jefferson Place, $78,000
1207 S Ocean Boulevard, $49,900
Commercial
1809 N Oak Street, $380,000
4716 Northgate Blvd, $7,500
1039 44th Ave. N, $2,000
1435 Cannon Rd., $1,800
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
2169 Macerata Loop, $973,253
105 Minwick Ct, $489,000
2790 Scarecrow Way, $357,583
9304 Pond Cypress Lane, $347,243
431 Plantation Oaks Dr, $324,500
581 Indigo Bay Circle, $314,316
5045 Cobblers Ct., $264,900
113 Wyandot Court, $249,999
146 Brookgate Dr., $210,000
421 Vintage Circle, $198,900
104 Clovis Circle, $189,900
619 Cottage Oaks Circle, $179,999
Land
2072 Summer Rose Ln, $55,000
420 Plantation Oaks Dr, $46,500
Lot 17 Harbour View Dr., $40,000
Lot 21 Harborview Dr., $34,900
Lot 11 Harbour View Dr., $29,999
Condo/Townhouse
636 Waterway Village Blvd, $139,500
4497 Girvan Dr., $132,600
857 Barn Owl Ct., $129,900
116 Cypress Point Ct, $128,500
4814 Innisbrook Ct., $89,900
699 Riverwalk Drive, $73,500
549 White River Dr, $63,900
Commercial
00 Not Disclosed, $59,900
100 Legends Drive, $5,082
215 Ronnie Court, $2,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
4206 N Ocean Blvd, $699,000
405 N 27th Ave. N, $350,000
4827 Bucks Bluff Dr., $345,000
5314 Sea Coral Way, $319,900
302 55th N Ave, $299,900
670 2nd Ave. N, $296,000
4506 Eyerly St., $249,700
219 N 25th Ave. N, $219,900
5400 Little River Neck Road, Lot 295, $125,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd, $67,000
Condo/Townhouse
4103 N Ocean Blvd, $295,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd, $249,500
1545 Spinnaker Drive, $210,900
4315 S Ocean Blvd, $199,900
301 Shorehaven Drive, $189,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $189,900
3607 S Ocean Blvd, $184,900
1551 Spinnaker Drive, $159,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $156,999
220 Landing Road, $151,900
3610 S Ocean Boulevard, $139,900
901 West Port Drive, $138,500
6203 Catalina Dr., $134,400
208 Landing Road, $131,500
202 N 28th Ave. N, $109,900
1500 Cenith Dr., $72,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
77 St. Annes Place, $699,000
182 Chapman Loop, $635,000
134 Compass Point Dr., $562,500
515 Brace Dr., $374,900
210 Mill Creek Drive, $299,900
Land
259 Brickwell Ln., $150,000
Lot 101 Aspen Loop, $92,000
Tbd Mckenzie Cir, $35,000
Condo/Townhouse
709 Retreat Beach, $479,000
82 Bobwhite, $309,900
34 Mingo Drive, $205,900
320 Salt Marsh Circle, $175,000
85 High Grove Ct., $161,900
1041 Algonquin Drive, $132,000
108 Salt Marsh Circle, $109,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2615 Henagan Ln., $414,000
2155 Timmerman Road, $325,000
247 St. David's Ave., $299,315
7770 Moss Creek Road, $295,900
258 Harbinson Circle, $241,160
3737 Ed Smith Ave., $225,000
600 Hatteras River Rd., $205,000
373 Cabo Loop, $189,000
1505 Riley Court, $179,500
301 Killarney Drive, $159,999
4337 Pine Lane, $139,900
817 Shem Creek Circle, $135,000
204 Inwood Ct., $103,000
160 Intracoastal Village Ct., $89,950
256 Chamberlin Rd., $49,925
2105 Timmerman Rd, $39,900
Condo/Townhouse
754 Riverward Drive, $175,000
521 Riverward Drive, $164,000
117 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,999
165 Olde Towne Way, $148,000
110 Lazy Willow Lane, $99,000
1027 G St. George Lane, $64,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Drive 18-H, $57,000
Commercial
8062 Moss Creek Road, $800
