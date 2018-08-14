Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

August 14, 2018 09:17 PM

July 1-7

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores 28467

Home

55 Cattle Run Ln., $178,800

2042 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $341,385

2075 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $336,866

2071 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $271,869

2033 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $264,587

2066 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $255,807

2079 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $255,103

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

174 Clubhouse Rd., $240,000

972 Sw Great Egret Circle, $174,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

521 Francis Marion Drive - Lot Only, $90,000

Tbd Old Pee Dee Road, $18,000

Commercial

206 Aviation Boulevard, $5,000

Andrews 29510

Home

409 S. Poplar Ave., $175,000

511 S Cedar Ave., $119,000

Conway 29526

Home

1112 Raven Cliff Court, $265,000

121 Sherwood Dr., $245,000

1864 Riverport Dr., $239,079

1016 Rudder Ct, $219,000

1510 Laurel Street, $215,000

239 Dunbarton Ln., $213,331

1121 Marley Street, $176,900

3032 Little Bay Drive, $174,900

1259 Gailard Dr, $164,990

118 Vassal Court, $159,900

2661 Oak Street, $159,900

2609 Warm Springs Lane, $149,900

2805 Mcdougall Dr, $145,000

1511 Stilley Circle, $136,900

800 Windemere Ct, $119,000

249 Wellspring Dr, $84,900

Land

Lot 77 Oak Pond Court, $29,499

Lot 82 Rivers Edge Dr., $29,499

Condo/Townhouse

374 Kiskadee Loop, $118,000

308 Kiskadee Loop, $94,490

Conway 29527

Home

3448 Holly Loop, $181,921

3284 Holly Loop, $176,175

2827 Green Pond Circle, $159,900

166 Ecum Secum Pl., $159,900

2715 Woodcreek Lane, $155,000

1044 Augustus Dr., $144,900

5556 Daffodil Dr., $144,000

2452 Summerhaven Loop, $141,400

2441 Westbrook Drive, $134,900

908 Forest Loop Rd., $77,500

Land

6.7 Acres Cates Bay Hwy., $175,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

483 Floyd Page Rd., $179,900

Little River 29566

Home

2296 Big Landing Dr., $399,900

396 Palm Lakes Blvd., $276,990

260 Sienna Drive, $189,900

3355 Tavernee Ct, $54,900

504 Topaz Ave, $41,900

Condo/Townhouse

4520 N Plantation Harbor Dr, $172,900

104 Scotchbroom Drive, $124,900

4140 Hibiscus Dr., $104,900

4255 Villa Drive, $79,000

1025 Plantation Drive, $78,900

4185 Hibiscus Dr Unit 11-202, $71,900

4470 Little River Inn Lane, $69,000

Longs 29568

Home

501 Joy Way Court, $239,000

475 Carrick Loop, $230,000

1933 Pine Cone Lane, $204,900

220 Oak Leaf Dr, $179,000

219 Oak Leaf Dr, $176,900

571 Mossbank Loop, $169,920

147 Heath Dr., $154,900

2168 Goodson Dr., $149,900

181 Junco Circle, $146,000

Land

Lot 80 Charter Dr., $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

115 Palmetto Green Drive, $206,641

Loris 29569

Home

2915 Hwy 701 S, $209,900

409 Cotton Grass Dr, $143,500

317 Bonnie Bay Rd., $139,900

Land

Lot 8 Ino Dr., $14,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6355 Cascata Drive, $501,324

9002 Kings Road, $499,000

6276 Trapani Place, $420,515

Condo/Townhouse

110 Hartland Dr., $279,900

211 76th Ave. N, $150,000

406 74th Ave. N, $147,100

9772 Leyland Drive, $124,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd #662, $110,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd #831, $109,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $103,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd #1509, $99,900

9738-10 Leyland Drive, $94,950

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2403, $89,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

313 N Myrtle Drive, $419,900

53 Evergreen Circle, $219,721

162 Palladium Drive, $209,999

158 Spanish Oak Drive, $171,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $449,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site U-26, $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

917 S Ocean Boulevard, $299,000

1011 N Ocean Blvd, $269,900

1871 Fairway Ridge Dr., $129,000

405 Garden Drive, $87,000

8887 Chandler Dr., $100,000

Commercial

777 S Highway 17, $125,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4569 Bridle Path Ct., $539,000

4506 Rice Cart Way, $529,000

104 Highwood Circle, $487,500

717 Harbor Bay Dr., $325,000

1686 Sedgefield Drive, $219,900

11175 Mcdowell Shortcut Road, $215,900

1008 Meadowoods Drive, $203,650

145 Woodland Park Loop, $185,000

9402 Old Palmetto Road, $144,900

Land

Lot 188 Woody Pointe Drive, $85,000

2080 S Waccamaw Drive, $849,000

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Drive, $474,900

668 Misty Hammock Drive, $199,900

620 Sailbrooke Court, $115,000

639 Woodmoor Circle, $151,800

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1580 Brookgreen Dr., $679,500

1599 Parish Way, $405,000

1770 Westminster Dr, $369,404

1267 Prescott Circle, $325,000

1586 Parish Way, $317,000

Condo/Townhouse

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $269,000

4812 Magnolia Lake Drive, $194,900

4879 Lusterleaf Circle, $169,995

4817 Magnolia Lake Drive 104, $167,700

963 Pendant Circle, $149,900

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $139,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $135,900

1047 Pinwheel Loop, $124,900

201 S Ocean Blvd, $124,899

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $98,500

301 Chester St., $89,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd Unit 1111, $87,000

1425 Teague Road, $85,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $79,749

6703 Jefferson Place, $78,000

1207 S Ocean Boulevard, $49,900

Commercial

1809 N Oak Street, $380,000

4716 Northgate Blvd, $7,500

1039 44th Ave. N, $2,000

1435 Cannon Rd., $1,800

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

2169 Macerata Loop, $973,253

105 Minwick Ct, $489,000

2790 Scarecrow Way, $357,583

9304 Pond Cypress Lane, $347,243

431 Plantation Oaks Dr, $324,500

581 Indigo Bay Circle, $314,316

5045 Cobblers Ct., $264,900

113 Wyandot Court, $249,999

146 Brookgate Dr., $210,000

421 Vintage Circle, $198,900

104 Clovis Circle, $189,900

619 Cottage Oaks Circle, $179,999

Land

2072 Summer Rose Ln, $55,000

420 Plantation Oaks Dr, $46,500

Lot 17 Harbour View Dr., $40,000

Lot 21 Harborview Dr., $34,900

Lot 11 Harbour View Dr., $29,999

Condo/Townhouse

636 Waterway Village Blvd, $139,500

4497 Girvan Dr., $132,600

857 Barn Owl Ct., $129,900

116 Cypress Point Ct, $128,500

4814 Innisbrook Ct., $89,900

699 Riverwalk Drive, $73,500

549 White River Dr, $63,900

Commercial

00 Not Disclosed, $59,900

100 Legends Drive, $5,082

215 Ronnie Court, $2,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

4206 N Ocean Blvd, $699,000

405 N 27th Ave. N, $350,000

4827 Bucks Bluff Dr., $345,000

5314 Sea Coral Way, $319,900

302 55th N Ave, $299,900

670 2nd Ave. N, $296,000

4506 Eyerly St., $249,700

219 N 25th Ave. N, $219,900

5400 Little River Neck Road, Lot 295, $125,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd, $67,000

Condo/Townhouse

4103 N Ocean Blvd, $295,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd, $249,500

1545 Spinnaker Drive, $210,900

4315 S Ocean Blvd, $199,900

301 Shorehaven Drive, $189,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $189,900

3607 S Ocean Blvd, $184,900

1551 Spinnaker Drive, $159,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive, $156,999

220 Landing Road, $151,900

3610 S Ocean Boulevard, $139,900

901 West Port Drive, $138,500

6203 Catalina Dr., $134,400

208 Landing Road, $131,500

202 N 28th Ave. N, $109,900

1500 Cenith Dr., $72,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

77 St. Annes Place, $699,000

182 Chapman Loop, $635,000

134 Compass Point Dr., $562,500

515 Brace Dr., $374,900

210 Mill Creek Drive, $299,900

Land

259 Brickwell Ln., $150,000

Lot 101 Aspen Loop, $92,000

Tbd Mckenzie Cir, $35,000

Condo/Townhouse

709 Retreat Beach, $479,000

82 Bobwhite, $309,900

34 Mingo Drive, $205,900

320 Salt Marsh Circle, $175,000

85 High Grove Ct., $161,900

1041 Algonquin Drive, $132,000

108 Salt Marsh Circle, $109,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2615 Henagan Ln., $414,000

2155 Timmerman Road, $325,000

247 St. David's Ave., $299,315

7770 Moss Creek Road, $295,900

258 Harbinson Circle, $241,160

3737 Ed Smith Ave., $225,000

600 Hatteras River Rd., $205,000

373 Cabo Loop, $189,000

1505 Riley Court, $179,500

301 Killarney Drive, $159,999

4337 Pine Lane, $139,900

817 Shem Creek Circle, $135,000

204 Inwood Ct., $103,000

160 Intracoastal Village Ct., $89,950

256 Chamberlin Rd., $49,925

2105 Timmerman Rd, $39,900

Condo/Townhouse

754 Riverward Drive, $175,000

521 Riverward Drive, $164,000

117 Ella Kinley Circle, $159,999

165 Olde Towne Way, $148,000

110 Lazy Willow Lane, $99,000

1027 G St. George Lane, $64,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Drive 18-H, $57,000

Commercial

8062 Moss Creek Road, $800

  Comments  