Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

June 24-30
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
191 Ravennaside Drive, $8,999
Home
572 Slippery Rock Way, $230,685
3122 Crescent Lake Dr., $229,900
17 Sunrise Court, $187,500
5 Bayberry Circle, $164,900
1990 Coleman Lake Drive, $190,900
1986 Coleman Lake Drive, $190,000
490 Oakwood Drive NW, $189,900
100 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $185,900
120 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $185,900
128 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $180,560
279 Boundaryline Dr. NW, $147,500
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
168 Ricemill Circle, $460,000
127 Bellwood Circle, $254,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
1145 SW Endeavor Way, $349,900
7118 Chatham Glen SW, $255,020
Georgetown 29440
Land
108 Chasewood Drive, $86,500
204 Prince Street, $80,000
Lot 6 Old Charleston Road, $20,000
Old Charleston Road, $16,500
TBD Kaminski St., $9,000
Home
702 Prince Street, $479,000
127 Swamp Fox Lane, $299,500
101 Howard St., $195,000
247 Johnstone Ln, $192,900
235 Kensington Blvd., $79,000
1521 Front Street, $59,000
Condo/townhouse
1093 DeBordieu Blvd., $695,000
433 DeBordieu Blvd., $675,000
Andrews 29510
Land
1246 N Morgan Ave, $15,000
Home
15 N Olive St., $129,900
3472 Kent Rd., $99,900
104 N Beech Street, $29,500
Aynor 29511
Home
812 Hucks Rd., $224,900
1244 Elm St., $139,900
Conway 29526
Land
42+ acres Hwy 501, $700,000
TBD Old Altman Rd., $79,999
Home
1017 Limpkin Drive, $405,000
233 rivers edge, $349,900
5324 Bear Bluff Dr., $339,900
1004 Limpkin Drive, $324,240
325 Ridge Point Dr, $279,000
225 Myrtle Grande Drive, $269,900
267 Oak Log Lake RD, $249,900
4068 Ridgewood Drive, $246,100
4167 Highway 319, $235,400
405 Carmello Circle, $233,575
509 Riviera Court, $225,000
600 Tattlesbury Dr., $224,900
4013 Ridgewood Drive, $209,135
433 Black Cherry Way, $199,990
3008 Little Bay Dr., $199,000
216 Carmello Circle, $188,845
231 Royals Circle, $182,900
248 Jessica Lakes Dr, $169,900
1013 Burroughs St., $167,000
125 Shady Ln., $149,900
128 Berry Tree Ln., $149,900
1101 John Quincy Circle, $138,000
80 Wellspring Drive, $105,000
1759 Bridgewater Dr, $85,000
1051 Hunter Way, $71,995
3838 Stern Dr, $49,900
Condo/townhouse
1040 Tee Shot Drive, $175,630
1011 Fairway Ln., $144,900
1038 Tee Shot Drive, $143,000
1156 Fairway Lane, $124,999
280 Myrtle Greens Dr, $68,900
260 Myrtle Greens Dr #G, $59,900
Commercial
5325 Hwy 501, $122,500
3320 4th Ave. N, $1,000
Conway 29527
Home
412 wine ct, $230,000
1120 Pecan Grove Blvd., $220,900
3296 Holly Loop, $215,000
1322 Blackwood Drive, $200,200
3273 Holly Loop, $189,055
1307 Blackwood Drive, $186,705
3226 Holly Loop, $184,380
1312 Boker Rd, $172,000
3213 Holly Loop, $170,645
1851 Ackerrose Dr, $157,808
126 Bancroft Dr., $155,000
2720 Green Pond Circle, $152,500
1332 Boker Rd., $146,500
1034 Oglethorpe, $144,900
172 Springtide Drive, $135,000
1301 Cherokee Street, $121,900
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tract B Hodge Rd., $49,600
Home
1896 Bud Graham Rd., $320,000
125 Penn Circle, $219,000
250 Penn Circle, $208,550
Green Sea 29545
Home
1531 Green Sea Rd., $144,900
Hemingway 29554
Land
96 ac Weaver Rd, $264,000
Little River 29566
Land
2102 Marion Circle, $52,900
Lots 1A & 1B Carolina Crossing Blvd., $20,400
Home
3168 Cedar Creek Run, $369,900
2552 Lake Vista Drive, $315,000
412 Palm Lakes Blvd., $298,990
435 Palm Lakes Blvd., $289,990
1330 Reflection Pond Dr., $288,845
1384 Reflection Pond Drive, $283,024
232 Sienna Drive, $264,500
859 Cypress Way Ct., $259,990
1338 Reflection Pond Dr., $254,165
1377 Reflection Pond Dr., $252,585
148 Zostera Drive, $244,900
870 Cypress Way Ct., $226,990
570 Flowering Branch Ave., $222,853
480 Copenhagen Dr., $189,900
165 Bendick Ct., $167,990
2120 Lexington Circle, $159,000
3580 Cypress Dr., $149,000
11660 Hwy 90, $74,900
Condo/townhouse
4801 Lightkeepers Way, $339,900
4440 Turtle Lane, $166,900
120 Barnacle Ln., $119,900
1025 Plantation Dr, $85,900
1095 Plantation Drive, $79,500
4242 Pinehurst Circle, $78,500
4265 Villas Drive, $77,500
4438 Little River Inn Lane, $76,000
4493 Little River Inn Lane, $74,900
4350 Intercoastal Drive #2301, $69,900
4107 Pinehurst Circle, $54,900
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $54,900
Longs 29568
Land
446 Beargrass Road East, $109,900
tbd East Bear Grass Rd., $79,999
146 Watson Drive, $32,500
Home
515 Saltwood Court, $435,580
341 Sun Colony Blvd, $275,662
1914 Pine Cone, $215,000
582 Mossbank Loop, $202,510
1820 Fairwinds Dr., $202,192
592 Mossbank Loop, $191,550
2053 Old Star Bluff Road, $184,900
1593 Langley Drive, $175,000
407 Turtlehead Dr, $169,900
639 Trap Shooter Circle, $168,000
201 Cupola Dr., $164,900
156 Oak Crest Circle, $149,062
166 Cheshire Ct, $134,900
392 Blue Rock Dr., $119,900
Condo/townhouse
661 Tupelo Drive, $49,999
Loris 29569
Land
1422 Daisy Rd., $75,000
TBD Cay Rd., $39,600
Home
1729 Hwy 348, $249,900
4259 E Hwy 9, $195,000
239 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $169,900
192 Winding Path dr, $148,299
175 Sweetbay Magnolia, $139,900
2721 Sunset Street, $42,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
303 Club Circle, $830,250
8138 Sandlapper Way, $525,000
6409 Cascata Drive, $420,774
1030 Waterway Ln, $309,000
6821 DeLago Ct., $274,500
815 62nd Ave. N, $205,000
Condo/townhouse
9650 Shore Drive, $469,900
8560 Queensway Blvd., $289,500
435 Ocean Creek Drive #2701, $239,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $195,500
215 77th Ave North #805, $179,900
180 Rothbury Circle, $154,900
200 N 76th Ave. N, $145,998
7100 N Ocean Blvd #524, $135,500
223 Maisons Drive, $135,000
501 Maison Drive, $132,900
9776-08 Leyland Drive, $129,000
6302 Timberline St, $124,900
223 Maison Dr, $124,900
351 LAKE ARROWHEAD ROAD, $122,900
9501 Shore Dr, $119,950
191 Maison Drive, $115,000
6813 Porcher Drive, $106,999
200 Maison Drive, $99,975
200 N 76th Ave #1209, $99,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd, $97,499
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2183, $94,900
415 Ocean Creek, $92,900
6500 Colonial Dr., $89,900
415 Ocean Creek Drive #2373, $86,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd #1044, $86,900
9550 Shore Drive, $72,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd, $63,900
7000 N Ocean Blvd Unit 532, $57,000
Commercial
8212 Devon Ct., $925,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
318 N Oak Drive, $730,000
1029 Sea Bridge Court, $349,900
412 S Willow Drive, $349,900
2091 Deerfield Ave., $309,000
599 Hickman, $292,000
1646 Pennystone Trail, $282,500
124 Ocean Commons Dr., $269,800
700 Sandberg Street, $264,880
224 Hull St., $275,000
Condo/townhouse
417 S Poplar Drive, $199,999
360 Deerfield Links Dr., $186,900
8549 Hopkins Circle, $108,000
2020 Cross Gate Blvd #302, $97,000
204 Double Eagle Dr., $81,000
1891 Colony Dr., $68,000
2080 Crossgate Blvd., $129,900
5905 S Kings Highway Unit 133-A, $97,500
5905 S Kings Highway, $69,000
Commercial
780 N Hwy 17 #A, $289,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
100 Stonington Drive, $889,000
157 Creek Harbour Circle, $734,999
34 Stonington Drive, $585,000
114 Hagar Brown Rd., $499,999
4 Cottage Dr., $430,000
118 Sugar Loaf Lane, $359,900
805 Wind Whisper Circle, $344,900
1012 Nittany Ct, $329,000
58 Fish Shack Alley, $324,900
438 Oaklanding Lane, $319,900
6427 Somersby Dr., $299,000
748 Cherry Blossom Dr., $297,990
776 Dreamland Dr., $295,000
4612 Fringetree Dr., $279,900
336 Waties Dr, $269,000
37 Fish Shack Alley, $249,900
1470 Canterbury Ct., $248,000
1641 Sedgefield Drive, $245,000
184 Molinia Drive, $235,000
46 Easter Lilly Ct., $234,995
1507 Inverness Ln., $224,900
1060 Meadowoods Drive, $220,261
1309 Conifer Ct., $195,000
220 Stone Throw Dr, $154,000
147 Crooked Island Circle, $79,900
604 William Dallas Avenue, $63,800
60 Crooked Island Circle, $42,900
344 Cypress Ave., $169,000
Condo/townhouse
509 Botany Bay Loop, $257,900
104 Parmelee Drive, $249,900
249 MOONGLOW CIRCLE, $183,700
1582 S WACCAMAW DRIVE, $169,900
400 Mahogany Drive, $155,000
237 Moonglow Circle, $149,999
623 Woodmoor Circle, $140,000
647 Woodmoor Dr, $129,500
4382 Daphne Ln., $127,000
4383 Daphne Ln., $119,950
4323 Lotus Ct, $119,900
5141 Inlet Garden Ct., $65,000
1429 Waccamaw Drive, $165,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
2700 S Highway 17, $575,000
Home
1221 Peterson St, $449,000
1687 Suncrest Dr, $435,445
1610 Thornbury Dr., $400,000
2500 Isle Royale Drive, $389,900
930 Hendrick Ave., $381,826
5707 Woodside Avenue, $375,000
1669 Suncrest Drive, $368,293
818 Berkshire Ave., $366,600
1551 thornbury Dr, $365,990
1465 Parish Way, $353,135
2393 Goldfinch Dr, $320,830
2381 Goldfinch Drive, $311,180
831 Culbertson Ave., $300,320
783 Berkshire Ave., $298,000
2516 Clearwater St., $265,000
4159 Livorn Loop, $229,900
704 Reef Rd., $84,000
Condo/townhouse
5300 N Ocean Blvd, $349,500
3460 Pampas Drive, $288,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd, $212,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $188,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000
4865 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,500
4847 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,900
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $119,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $118,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $114,900
6804 North Ocean Blvd, $108,800
1605 S Ocean Blvd, $99,900
4880 DAHLIA COURT 103, $89,900
4745 Wild Iris Dr, $87,500
4713 Wild Iris Drive, $84,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd #1140, $82,500
2201 S Ocean Blvd #311, $74,900
1206 Tiffany Ln, $72,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $59,750
Commercial
5001 N Kings Highway, $4,242
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
8974 Florantino Ct., $225,000
1128 East Isle of Palms Ave., $59,900
1062 E East Isle of Palms Ave., $58,750
410 Harbour View Dr., $32,999
Home
504 Goff Creek Ct., $528,900
829 Waterton Avenue, $475,000
190 Carlisle Way, $399,900
827 Celene Ct., $329,999
3424 Picket Fence Lane, $324,900
1204 Ficus Dr., $322,665
5409 Sunset Lake Ln., $320,595
2841 Scarecrow Way, $320,000
909 Teak Court, $306,345
2837 Scarecrow Way, $303,655
5418 Sunset Lake Ln., $298,000
1068 Caprisia Loop, $294,560
6158 Chadderton Circle, $290,540
3130 Bramble Glen Ct., $289,900
4325 Hawkins Dr, $284,965
2763 Eton St., $277,399
3936 Briar Vista Dr., $272,000
316 Turning Pines Loop, $270,080
4812 Bramblewood, $269,900
724 Cabazon Dr., $269,900
5408 Sunset Lake Ln., $266,000
208 Camilo Ct., $265,000
5125 Casentino Ct., $264,900
5314 Abbey Park Loop, $260,190
582 Wildflower Tr, $258,900
609 Mirella Loop, $258,000
1514 Osage Drive, $257,400
2800 Scarecrow Way, $252,000
5310 Abbey Park Loop, $248,185
5145 Casentino Ct., $244,900
4840 Harvest Dr., $229,990
288 Vesta Drive, $224,800
937 Tullamore Court, $219,900
4524 Farm Lake Dr., $210,000
459 Oakmont Dr, $209,000
1644 Palmetto Palm Dr, $207,643
265 Carolina Farms Blvd., $199,900
6032 Pantherwood Drive, $179,000
4743 Southgate Parkway, $175,000
Condo/townhouse
680 Pistoia Lane, $294,900
773 Salerno Circle Unit F, $230,335
773 Salerno Circle, Unit A, $225,000
773 Salerno Circle Unit B, $206,631
773 Salerno Circle, Unit C, $206,366
773 Salerno Circle, Unit E, $201,000
772 Salerno Circle, Unit D, $179,039
220 Connemara Dr., $173,900
1988 Mossy Point Cove, $149,900
5030 Windsor Green Way, $127,500
694 Riverwalk Drive, $121,148
4819 Innisbrook Ct., $119,900
698 Riverwalk Drive, $116,000
1252 Shoebridge Dr., $115,000
230 Seabert Road, $109,900
1525 Lanterns Rest Road, $98,000
533 White River Dr, $96,500
549 White River Drive, $67,500
585 Blue River Ct., $61,500
705 22nd Ave. S, $169,999
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
TBD Perrin Drive, $169,900
1116 Doubloon Dr., $109,900
1708 24th Ave. N, $69,900
TBD Thomas Avenue, $69,900
Home
3800 N Ocean Blvd, $999,900
516 12th Avenu S North Myrtle Beach, $574,900
2206 Via Palma Dr, $539,900
4935 South Island Drive, $485,000
3203 Nixon Street, $439,900
1214 Pine Valley Rd., $439,800
2107 Via Palma Drive, $425,233
1504 East Island Dr., $415,000
4949 S. Island Dr, $339,500
812 Lorenzo Drive, $324,900
1118 Inlet View Dr., $320,000
5910 Mossy Oaks Drive, $298,000
325 N 55th Ave. N, $295,000
1423 Cottesmoor Ct., $289,900
1009 Anne St., $286,000
2411 Bert Dr., $259,900
3602 Club Course Dr., $259,900
1117 Inlet View Dr., $259,500
4106 Dunes St., $219,900
2806 Wiley Drive, $209,414
5400 Little River Neck Road, $155,000
928 Baron Ln., $39,900
Condo/townhouse
600 48th Ave. S, $589,900
1819 N Ocean Boulevard, $330,000
6172 Catalina Dr #314, $299,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $284,900
6014 Catalina Dr., $269,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $249,900
1706 S Ocean Blvd, $239,900
2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $210,000
4619 S Ocean Blvd, $209,900
3217 S Ocean Blvd, $189,900
601 Hillside Dr, N #4103, $184,900
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $179,999
5000 N Ocean Blvd. D-1, $179,900
901 W Port Drive, $147,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd, $144,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $139,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd, $137,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $135,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $134,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $134,900
1221 Tidewater Dr, $129,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $124,800
213 Landing Road, $121,900
806 Conway St, $114,900
1501 S. Ocean Blvd. #406, $99,900
Commercial
2700 Highway 17 South, $795,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 3 Island Estates Dr., $212,500
Home
85 Logan Court, $774,900
130 Running Oak Ct, $579,000
275 Cayman Loop, $556,000
223 All Saints Loop, $449,000
27 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $389,900
426 Masters Drive, $389,000
118 Ellington Lane, $379,900
131 Heron Way, $375,000
32 Sawgrass Loop, $349,900
1334 Tradition Club Drive, $348,000
796 Fieldgate Circle, $327,500
143 Fairway Ln., $300,000
164 Boatmen Dr., $299,000
428 Crooked Oak Dr., $298,000
82 Allison Dr., $269,900
144 Crane Dr., $259,900
260 Woodville Circle, $249,000
49 Georgeanna, $245,000
90 Parkside Drive, $240,525
176 Safe Harbor Ave, $199,000
Condo/townhouse
320 Myrtle Drive, $675,000
645 Retreat Beach Cir, $544,900
121 Harbor Club Dr., $510,000
423 Parker Dr #334, $249,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $234,900
663 Pinehurst Drive, $199,500
1081 Blue Stem Dr., $198,000
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $174,500
60 Crane Dr., $163,000
88 Salt Marsh Circle #22G, $139,900
712-B Algonquin Dr., $134,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Bear Dance Road Lot 3, $65,000
Home
140 Kenzgar Drive, $369,000
500 Waccamaw River Road, $315,000
141 Copper Leaf Dr., $310,000
145 Copper Leaf Dr., $306,000
173 Copper Leaf Dr., $301,790
5422 Longhorn Drive, $269,990
894 Devon Estate Ave., $269,365
298 Harbinson Circle, $260,315
3246 Plattmoor Dr, $259,900
152 Harmony Ln., $245,570
411 Lumber River Road, $233,000
1452 Registry Drive, $232,000
377 Skyland Pines Drive, $219,900
417 Accord St., $219,700
513 Affinity Dr., $218,595
605 W Oak Circle Drive, $215,000
154 Sebring Ln, $209,900
123 Harmony Ln., $209,860
669 Blackstone Dr., $207,500
336 Truce Street, $207,020
2663 Corn Pile Rd., $204,900
6 Cheyanne Rd., $199,900
3905 Glenmere Dr., $195,000
508 Brooksher Dr., $193,900
7374 Guinevere Circle, $192,000
265 Cabo Loop, $189,900
127 Fountain Pointe Ln., $178,553
649 Ruthin Ln, $167,750
4450 Bradford Circle, $164,900
2903 Temperance Dr., $148,900
607 Goosecreek Dr., $139,900
12 Cheyenne Rd., $130,000
Condo/townhouse
1538 Palmina Loop, $199,900
505 Riverward Drive, $138,000
132 Olde Towne Way, $131,500
515 Riverward Drive, $129,000
3983 Forsythia Ct., $119,000
6805 Creekwatch Road, $69,500
500 Fairway Village Dr Unit 7-M, $59,000
Commercial
3248 Holmestown Rd., $900
