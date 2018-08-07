Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

August 07, 2018 06:09 PM

June 24-30

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

191 Ravennaside Drive, $8,999

Home

572 Slippery Rock Way, $230,685

3122 Crescent Lake Dr., $229,900

17 Sunrise Court, $187,500

5 Bayberry Circle, $164,900

1990 Coleman Lake Drive, $190,900

1986 Coleman Lake Drive, $190,000

490 Oakwood Drive NW, $189,900

100 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $185,900

120 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $185,900

128 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $180,560

279 Boundaryline Dr. NW, $147,500

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

168 Ricemill Circle, $460,000

127 Bellwood Circle, $254,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1145 SW Endeavor Way, $349,900

7118 Chatham Glen SW, $255,020

Georgetown 29440

Land

108 Chasewood Drive, $86,500

204 Prince Street, $80,000

Lot 6 Old Charleston Road, $20,000

Old Charleston Road, $16,500

TBD Kaminski St., $9,000

Home

702 Prince Street, $479,000

127 Swamp Fox Lane, $299,500

101 Howard St., $195,000

247 Johnstone Ln, $192,900

235 Kensington Blvd., $79,000

1521 Front Street, $59,000

Condo/townhouse

1093 DeBordieu Blvd., $695,000

433 DeBordieu Blvd., $675,000

Andrews 29510

Land

1246 N Morgan Ave, $15,000

Home

15 N Olive St., $129,900

3472 Kent Rd., $99,900

104 N Beech Street, $29,500

Aynor 29511

Home

812 Hucks Rd., $224,900

1244 Elm St., $139,900

Conway 29526

Land

42+ acres Hwy 501, $700,000

TBD Old Altman Rd., $79,999

Home

1017 Limpkin Drive, $405,000

233 rivers edge, $349,900

5324 Bear Bluff Dr., $339,900

1004 Limpkin Drive, $324,240

325 Ridge Point Dr, $279,000

225 Myrtle Grande Drive, $269,900

267 Oak Log Lake RD, $249,900

4068 Ridgewood Drive, $246,100

4167 Highway 319, $235,400

405 Carmello Circle, $233,575

509 Riviera Court, $225,000

600 Tattlesbury Dr., $224,900

4013 Ridgewood Drive, $209,135

433 Black Cherry Way, $199,990

3008 Little Bay Dr., $199,000

216 Carmello Circle, $188,845

231 Royals Circle, $182,900

248 Jessica Lakes Dr, $169,900

1013 Burroughs St., $167,000

125 Shady Ln., $149,900

128 Berry Tree Ln., $149,900

1101 John Quincy Circle, $138,000

80 Wellspring Drive, $105,000

1759 Bridgewater Dr, $85,000

1051 Hunter Way, $71,995

3838 Stern Dr, $49,900

Condo/townhouse

1040 Tee Shot Drive, $175,630

1011 Fairway Ln., $144,900

1038 Tee Shot Drive, $143,000

1156 Fairway Lane, $124,999

280 Myrtle Greens Dr, $68,900

260 Myrtle Greens Dr #G, $59,900

Commercial

5325 Hwy 501, $122,500

3320 4th Ave. N, $1,000

Conway 29527

Home

412 wine ct, $230,000

1120 Pecan Grove Blvd., $220,900

3296 Holly Loop, $215,000

1322 Blackwood Drive, $200,200

3273 Holly Loop, $189,055

1307 Blackwood Drive, $186,705

3226 Holly Loop, $184,380

1312 Boker Rd, $172,000

3213 Holly Loop, $170,645

1851 Ackerrose Dr, $157,808

126 Bancroft Dr., $155,000

2720 Green Pond Circle, $152,500

1332 Boker Rd., $146,500

1034 Oglethorpe, $144,900

172 Springtide Drive, $135,000

1301 Cherokee Street, $121,900

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tract B Hodge Rd., $49,600

Home

1896 Bud Graham Rd., $320,000

125 Penn Circle, $219,000

250 Penn Circle, $208,550

Green Sea 29545

Home

1531 Green Sea Rd., $144,900

Hemingway 29554

Land

96 ac Weaver Rd, $264,000

Little River 29566

Land

2102 Marion Circle, $52,900

Lots 1A & 1B Carolina Crossing Blvd., $20,400

Home

3168 Cedar Creek Run, $369,900

2552 Lake Vista Drive, $315,000

412 Palm Lakes Blvd., $298,990

435 Palm Lakes Blvd., $289,990

1330 Reflection Pond Dr., $288,845

1384 Reflection Pond Drive, $283,024

232 Sienna Drive, $264,500

859 Cypress Way Ct., $259,990

1338 Reflection Pond Dr., $254,165

1377 Reflection Pond Dr., $252,585

148 Zostera Drive, $244,900

870 Cypress Way Ct., $226,990

570 Flowering Branch Ave., $222,853

480 Copenhagen Dr., $189,900

165 Bendick Ct., $167,990

2120 Lexington Circle, $159,000

3580 Cypress Dr., $149,000

11660 Hwy 90, $74,900

Condo/townhouse

4801 Lightkeepers Way, $339,900

4440 Turtle Lane, $166,900

120 Barnacle Ln., $119,900

1025 Plantation Dr, $85,900

1095 Plantation Drive, $79,500

4242 Pinehurst Circle, $78,500

4265 Villas Drive, $77,500

4438 Little River Inn Lane, $76,000

4493 Little River Inn Lane, $74,900

4350 Intercoastal Drive #2301, $69,900

4107 Pinehurst Circle, $54,900

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $54,900

Longs 29568

Land

446 Beargrass Road East, $109,900

tbd East Bear Grass Rd., $79,999

146 Watson Drive, $32,500

Home

515 Saltwood Court, $435,580

341 Sun Colony Blvd, $275,662

1914 Pine Cone, $215,000

582 Mossbank Loop, $202,510

1820 Fairwinds Dr., $202,192

592 Mossbank Loop, $191,550

2053 Old Star Bluff Road, $184,900

1593 Langley Drive, $175,000

407 Turtlehead Dr, $169,900

639 Trap Shooter Circle, $168,000

201 Cupola Dr., $164,900

156 Oak Crest Circle, $149,062

166 Cheshire Ct, $134,900

392 Blue Rock Dr., $119,900

Condo/townhouse

661 Tupelo Drive, $49,999

Loris 29569

Land

1422 Daisy Rd., $75,000

TBD Cay Rd., $39,600

Home

1729 Hwy 348, $249,900

4259 E Hwy 9, $195,000

239 Sweetbay Magnolia Street, $169,900

192 Winding Path dr, $148,299

175 Sweetbay Magnolia, $139,900

2721 Sunset Street, $42,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

303 Club Circle, $830,250

8138 Sandlapper Way, $525,000

6409 Cascata Drive, $420,774

1030 Waterway Ln, $309,000

6821 DeLago Ct., $274,500

815 62nd Ave. N, $205,000

Condo/townhouse

9650 Shore Drive, $469,900

8560 Queensway Blvd., $289,500

435 Ocean Creek Drive #2701, $239,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $195,500

215 77th Ave North #805, $179,900

180 Rothbury Circle, $154,900

200 N 76th Ave. N, $145,998

7100 N Ocean Blvd #524, $135,500

223 Maisons Drive, $135,000

501 Maison Drive, $132,900

9776-08 Leyland Drive, $129,000

6302 Timberline St, $124,900

223 Maison Dr, $124,900

351 LAKE ARROWHEAD ROAD, $122,900

9501 Shore Dr, $119,950

191 Maison Drive, $115,000

6813 Porcher Drive, $106,999

200 Maison Drive, $99,975

200 N 76th Ave #1209, $99,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $97,499

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2183, $94,900

415 Ocean Creek, $92,900

6500 Colonial Dr., $89,900

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2373, $86,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd #1044, $86,900

9550 Shore Drive, $72,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $63,900

7000 N Ocean Blvd Unit 532, $57,000

Commercial

8212 Devon Ct., $925,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

318 N Oak Drive, $730,000

1029 Sea Bridge Court, $349,900

412 S Willow Drive, $349,900

2091 Deerfield Ave., $309,000

599 Hickman, $292,000

1646 Pennystone Trail, $282,500

124 Ocean Commons Dr., $269,800

700 Sandberg Street, $264,880

224 Hull St., $275,000

Condo/townhouse

417 S Poplar Drive, $199,999

360 Deerfield Links Dr., $186,900

8549 Hopkins Circle, $108,000

2020 Cross Gate Blvd #302, $97,000

204 Double Eagle Dr., $81,000

1891 Colony Dr., $68,000

2080 Crossgate Blvd., $129,900

5905 S Kings Highway Unit 133-A, $97,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $69,000

Commercial

780 N Hwy 17 #A, $289,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

100 Stonington Drive, $889,000

157 Creek Harbour Circle, $734,999

34 Stonington Drive, $585,000

114 Hagar Brown Rd., $499,999

4 Cottage Dr., $430,000

118 Sugar Loaf Lane, $359,900

805 Wind Whisper Circle, $344,900

1012 Nittany Ct, $329,000

58 Fish Shack Alley, $324,900

438 Oaklanding Lane, $319,900

6427 Somersby Dr., $299,000

748 Cherry Blossom Dr., $297,990

776 Dreamland Dr., $295,000

4612 Fringetree Dr., $279,900

336 Waties Dr, $269,000

37 Fish Shack Alley, $249,900

1470 Canterbury Ct., $248,000

1641 Sedgefield Drive, $245,000

184 Molinia Drive, $235,000

46 Easter Lilly Ct., $234,995

1507 Inverness Ln., $224,900

1060 Meadowoods Drive, $220,261

1309 Conifer Ct., $195,000

220 Stone Throw Dr, $154,000

147 Crooked Island Circle, $79,900

604 William Dallas Avenue, $63,800

60 Crooked Island Circle, $42,900

344 Cypress Ave., $169,000

Condo/townhouse

509 Botany Bay Loop, $257,900

104 Parmelee Drive, $249,900

249 MOONGLOW CIRCLE, $183,700

1582 S WACCAMAW DRIVE, $169,900

400 Mahogany Drive, $155,000

237 Moonglow Circle, $149,999

623 Woodmoor Circle, $140,000

647 Woodmoor Dr, $129,500

4382 Daphne Ln., $127,000

4383 Daphne Ln., $119,950

4323 Lotus Ct, $119,900

5141 Inlet Garden Ct., $65,000

1429 Waccamaw Drive, $165,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

2700 S Highway 17, $575,000

Home

1221 Peterson St, $449,000

1687 Suncrest Dr, $435,445

1610 Thornbury Dr., $400,000

2500 Isle Royale Drive, $389,900

930 Hendrick Ave., $381,826

5707 Woodside Avenue, $375,000

1669 Suncrest Drive, $368,293

818 Berkshire Ave., $366,600

1551 thornbury Dr, $365,990

1465 Parish Way, $353,135

2393 Goldfinch Dr, $320,830

2381 Goldfinch Drive, $311,180

831 Culbertson Ave., $300,320

783 Berkshire Ave., $298,000

2516 Clearwater St., $265,000

4159 Livorn Loop, $229,900

704 Reef Rd., $84,000

Condo/townhouse

5300 N Ocean Blvd, $349,500

3460 Pampas Drive, $288,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $212,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $188,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd, $170,000

4865 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,500

4847 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,900

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $119,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $118,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $114,900

6804 North Ocean Blvd, $108,800

1605 S Ocean Blvd, $99,900

4880 DAHLIA COURT 103, $89,900

4745 Wild Iris Dr, $87,500

4713 Wild Iris Drive, $84,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd #1140, $82,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd #311, $74,900

1206 Tiffany Ln, $72,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $59,750

Commercial

5001 N Kings Highway, $4,242

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

8974 Florantino Ct., $225,000

1128 East Isle of Palms Ave., $59,900

1062 E East Isle of Palms Ave., $58,750

410 Harbour View Dr., $32,999

Home

504 Goff Creek Ct., $528,900

829 Waterton Avenue, $475,000

190 Carlisle Way, $399,900

827 Celene Ct., $329,999

3424 Picket Fence Lane, $324,900

1204 Ficus Dr., $322,665

5409 Sunset Lake Ln., $320,595

2841 Scarecrow Way, $320,000

909 Teak Court, $306,345

2837 Scarecrow Way, $303,655

5418 Sunset Lake Ln., $298,000

1068 Caprisia Loop, $294,560

6158 Chadderton Circle, $290,540

3130 Bramble Glen Ct., $289,900

4325 Hawkins Dr, $284,965

2763 Eton St., $277,399

3936 Briar Vista Dr., $272,000

316 Turning Pines Loop, $270,080

4812 Bramblewood, $269,900

724 Cabazon Dr., $269,900

5408 Sunset Lake Ln., $266,000

208 Camilo Ct., $265,000

5125 Casentino Ct., $264,900

5314 Abbey Park Loop, $260,190

582 Wildflower Tr, $258,900

609 Mirella Loop, $258,000

1514 Osage Drive, $257,400

2800 Scarecrow Way, $252,000

5310 Abbey Park Loop, $248,185

5145 Casentino Ct., $244,900

4840 Harvest Dr., $229,990

288 Vesta Drive, $224,800

937 Tullamore Court, $219,900

4524 Farm Lake Dr., $210,000

459 Oakmont Dr, $209,000

1644 Palmetto Palm Dr, $207,643

265 Carolina Farms Blvd., $199,900

6032 Pantherwood Drive, $179,000

4743 Southgate Parkway, $175,000

Condo/townhouse

680 Pistoia Lane, $294,900

773 Salerno Circle Unit F, $230,335

773 Salerno Circle, Unit A, $225,000

773 Salerno Circle Unit B, $206,631

773 Salerno Circle, Unit C, $206,366

773 Salerno Circle, Unit E, $201,000

772 Salerno Circle, Unit D, $179,039

220 Connemara Dr., $173,900

1988 Mossy Point Cove, $149,900

5030 Windsor Green Way, $127,500

694 Riverwalk Drive, $121,148

4819 Innisbrook Ct., $119,900

698 Riverwalk Drive, $116,000

1252 Shoebridge Dr., $115,000

230 Seabert Road, $109,900

1525 Lanterns Rest Road, $98,000

533 White River Dr, $96,500

549 White River Drive, $67,500

585 Blue River Ct., $61,500

705 22nd Ave. S, $169,999

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

TBD Perrin Drive, $169,900

1116 Doubloon Dr., $109,900

1708 24th Ave. N, $69,900

TBD Thomas Avenue, $69,900

Home

3800 N Ocean Blvd, $999,900

516 12th Avenu S North Myrtle Beach, $574,900

2206 Via Palma Dr, $539,900

4935 South Island Drive, $485,000

3203 Nixon Street, $439,900

1214 Pine Valley Rd., $439,800

2107 Via Palma Drive, $425,233

1504 East Island Dr., $415,000

4949 S. Island Dr, $339,500

812 Lorenzo Drive, $324,900

1118 Inlet View Dr., $320,000

5910 Mossy Oaks Drive, $298,000

325 N 55th Ave. N, $295,000

1423 Cottesmoor Ct., $289,900

1009 Anne St., $286,000

2411 Bert Dr., $259,900

3602 Club Course Dr., $259,900

1117 Inlet View Dr., $259,500

4106 Dunes St., $219,900

2806 Wiley Drive, $209,414

5400 Little River Neck Road, $155,000

928 Baron Ln., $39,900

Condo/townhouse

600 48th Ave. S, $589,900

1819 N Ocean Boulevard, $330,000

6172 Catalina Dr #314, $299,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $284,900

6014 Catalina Dr., $269,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $249,900

1706 S Ocean Blvd, $239,900

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $210,000

4619 S Ocean Blvd, $209,900

3217 S Ocean Blvd, $189,900

601 Hillside Dr, N #4103, $184,900

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $179,999

5000 N Ocean Blvd. D-1, $179,900

901 W Port Drive, $147,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $144,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $139,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $137,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $135,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $134,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $134,900

1221 Tidewater Dr, $129,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $124,800

213 Landing Road, $121,900

806 Conway St, $114,900

1501 S. Ocean Blvd. #406, $99,900

Commercial

2700 Highway 17 South, $795,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 3 Island Estates Dr., $212,500

Home

85 Logan Court, $774,900

130 Running Oak Ct, $579,000

275 Cayman Loop, $556,000

223 All Saints Loop, $449,000

27 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $389,900

426 Masters Drive, $389,000

118 Ellington Lane, $379,900

131 Heron Way, $375,000

32 Sawgrass Loop, $349,900

1334 Tradition Club Drive, $348,000

796 Fieldgate Circle, $327,500

143 Fairway Ln., $300,000

164 Boatmen Dr., $299,000

428 Crooked Oak Dr., $298,000

82 Allison Dr., $269,900

144 Crane Dr., $259,900

260 Woodville Circle, $249,000

49 Georgeanna, $245,000

90 Parkside Drive, $240,525

176 Safe Harbor Ave, $199,000

Condo/townhouse

320 Myrtle Drive, $675,000

645 Retreat Beach Cir, $544,900

121 Harbor Club Dr., $510,000

423 Parker Dr #334, $249,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $234,900

663 Pinehurst Drive, $199,500

1081 Blue Stem Dr., $198,000

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $174,500

60 Crane Dr., $163,000

88 Salt Marsh Circle #22G, $139,900

712-B Algonquin Dr., $134,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Bear Dance Road Lot 3, $65,000

Home

140 Kenzgar Drive, $369,000

500 Waccamaw River Road, $315,000

141 Copper Leaf Dr., $310,000

145 Copper Leaf Dr., $306,000

173 Copper Leaf Dr., $301,790

5422 Longhorn Drive, $269,990

894 Devon Estate Ave., $269,365

298 Harbinson Circle, $260,315

3246 Plattmoor Dr, $259,900

152 Harmony Ln., $245,570

411 Lumber River Road, $233,000

1452 Registry Drive, $232,000

377 Skyland Pines Drive, $219,900

417 Accord St., $219,700

513 Affinity Dr., $218,595

605 W Oak Circle Drive, $215,000

154 Sebring Ln, $209,900

123 Harmony Ln., $209,860

669 Blackstone Dr., $207,500

336 Truce Street, $207,020

2663 Corn Pile Rd., $204,900

6 Cheyanne Rd., $199,900

3905 Glenmere Dr., $195,000

508 Brooksher Dr., $193,900

7374 Guinevere Circle, $192,000

265 Cabo Loop, $189,900

127 Fountain Pointe Ln., $178,553

649 Ruthin Ln, $167,750

4450 Bradford Circle, $164,900

2903 Temperance Dr., $148,900

607 Goosecreek Dr., $139,900

12 Cheyenne Rd., $130,000

Condo/townhouse

1538 Palmina Loop, $199,900

505 Riverward Drive, $138,000

132 Olde Towne Way, $131,500

515 Riverward Drive, $129,000

3983 Forsythia Ct., $119,000

6805 Creekwatch Road, $69,500

500 Fairway Village Dr Unit 7-M, $59,000

Commercial

3248 Holmestown Rd., $900

