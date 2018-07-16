Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 16, 2018 06:27 PM

June 3-9, 2018

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

9.56 Ac Calabash Rd., $124,900

9279 Devaun Pointe Circle, $99,900

601 Lathrop Court Nw, $24,900

Home

521 Slippery Rock Way, $221,625

783 Thistle Trail, $255,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 105 Richfield Road, $63,000

8322 Choppe Rd., $45,000

914 Francis Parker Rd., $25,000

Home

219 Timber Run Drive, $159,970

124 Midway, $149,000

Commercial

206 Aviation Boulevard, $450,000

Andrews 29510

Home

81 Mahogany, $14,900

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Hucks, $373,500

Home

361 Farmtrac Dr., $186,900

Conway 29526

Land

156 Lure Court, $74,900

1420 Gadwell Ct., $56,900

1297 Hwy 905, $49,500

1308 Restful Lane, $22,900

Home

1013 Limpkin Dr Whooping Crane Drive, $365,665

1016 Whooping Crane Drive, $325,790

314 Board Landing Cir., $273,281

249 Board Landing Circle, $268,388

514 Sand Ridge Rd, $245,000

4028 Tupelo Court, $237,365

403 Herringbone Ct., $225,000

113 Astoria Park Loop, $219,547

117 Rialto Drive, $217,975

228 Cricket Ct., $209,500

114 Cedar Ridge Ln., $199,500

112 Myrtle Trace Dr, $176,000

271 Copperwood Loop, $165,250

962 Chateau Dr., $149,000

402 Sean River Rd, $143,000

1107 Cox Ferry Rd., $135,900

2521 Reta Street, $135,000

969 Meadowbrook Dr., $70,000

836 Riverbirch, $29,900

Condo/townhouse

1113 Fairway Ln., $174,000

260-D Myrtle Greens, $84,000

Commercial

1350 W Hwy. 501 Business, $950

Conway 29527

Home

988 Honeysuckle Ln, $215,000

932 Eaglet Circle, $178,900

7363 Johnson Shortcut Road, $175,000

1212 Black Top Ln., $172,900

1828 Heirloom Dr, $168,450

1206 Pecan Grove Blvd., $166,900

1221 Donald St., $162,253

312 Bryant Park Ct., $148,800

1424 Leatherman Rd., $146,900

1712 Dillon Street, $125,000

6284 Donahue Dr., $107,000

1011 Daniel Rd., $99,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

5200 Highway 712, $157,900

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 4 Live Oak Drive, $299,000

Home

613 Ginger Lily Way, $281,860

1365 Reflection Pond Dr., $253,775

2788 Desert Rose St., $221,675

4348 Rivergate Ln., $199,900

242 Blackpepper Loop, $194,999

533 Tourmaline Drive, $189,400

4348 Oakwood Circle, $184,900

3792 Parker Place, $142,899

Condo/townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $198,900

4296 Baldwin Ave., $198,000

4672 Lightkeepersway, $185,000

4520 N Plantation Harbour, $179,900

4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $159,900

4238 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900

4141 Hibiscus Dr., $69,000

Longs 29568

Home

716 Ashley Manor Dr., $230,000

557 Buck Trail, $227,899

314 Greenhaven Dr., $209,900

554 Mossbank Loop, $201,930

332 Sun Colony Blvd, $194,500

564 Mossbank Loop, $189,920

339 Marino Trail, $169,900

143 Oak Crest Circle, $154,999

393 Plymouth Loop, $149,900

305 Oak Crest Circle, $147,016

100 Rolling River Road, $100,000

Condo/townhouse

239 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

Commercial

1560-B E Hwy 9, $1,500

Loris 29569

Home

313 Stone Crop Court, $159,990

1942 E Highway 9 Business, $159,900

164 Lions Paw Court, $147,990

2139 Jasmine Rd., $59,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

100 N Kings Highway, $419,000

Home

221 Myrtle Lane, $649,900

7268 Catena Ln., $599,500

7715 N Ocean Blvd, $590,010

Lot 6 8180 Sandlapper Way, $559,900

403 68th Ave. N, $399,900

9674 Stillwater Court, $199,900

9700 Kings Road, $92,900

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $797,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $609,900

8560 Queensway Blvd., $449,900

727 Windermere By The Sea, $435,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $364,900

9650 Shore Drive, $359,000

210 75th Ave. N, $345,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr, $305,000

331 Wendover Court, $199,900

180 Rothbury Circle, $185,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $185,000

211 76th Ave. N, $172,000

9530 Shore Drive, $160,000

9550 Shore Drive, $139,900

404 N 76th Ave. N, $139,900

9550 Shore Drive, $94,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd #1043, $79,999

214 Maison Drive, $77,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd, $74,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1514-B S Ocean Blvd, $899,000

120 Lake Court, $389,900

341 13th Ave. N, $308,000

1618 Heathmuir Dr., $277,842

1829 Gibson Ave., $199,900

112 Spanish Oak Drive, $149,900

30 Evergreen Circle, $139,900

Condo/townhouse

713 S 4th Ave. N, $239,900

310 N 3rd Ave. S, $177,900

423 Deerfield Links Dr., $172,900

2070 Cross Gate Blvd., $137,000

1431 Turkey Ridge Rd, $89,900

900 Deercreek Rd., $57,900

5905 S Kings Hwy, $79,600

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

631 Fox Hollow Rd., $104,900

Home

4420 Saint Andrews Court, $445,000

5073 Spanish Oaks Ct., $369,000

1033 Longwood Bluffs Cir, $365,660

11 Grovecrest Dr, $342,000

185 Stonegate Blvd, $314,900

541 Grand Cypress Way, $314,900

1201 Kiawah Loop, $311,900

1187 Kiawah Loop, $309,000

5230 Hwy 17 Business, $289,900

829 Flicker Pl., $245,000

750 Mt. Gilead Place Drive, $239,900

1036 Meadowoods Drive, $220,839

809 Marlin Court, $175,000

9645 Bradford Ln., $174,900

1256 Pollen Loop, $157,500

9462 Old Palmetto Rd, $149,990

527 Woodland Drive, $135,000

1 Dover St., $57,000

12 Offshore Drive, $39,900

9 Ocean Reef Lane, $44,800

Condo/townhouse

1620 N Waccamaw Dr, $329,000

710-A Pickering Dr, $230,000

130 Parmelee Drive, $224,500

1106 Louise Costin Way, $199,900

402 Warrington Way, $194,000

4676 Fringetree Drive, $167,900

401 Mahogany Dr Unit 101, $149,900

6104 Sweetwater Blvd #6104, $92,500

624 N Waccamaw Drive, $269,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $175,900

1012 N. Waccamaw Dr., $156,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1205 Highway 15, $250,000

Home

1576 Suncrest Drive, $438,732

1145 Prescott Circle, $349,990

563 Dania Beach Drive, $343,216

1205 Prescott Circle, $338,140

1755 Suncrest Dr, $300,076

1480 Culbertson Ave., $298,900

2053 Oxford St, $282,300

1154 Parish Way, $259,000

1370 Cottage Dr., $229,900

955 Cayman Ct., $224,900

1409 Shoreline Dr, $199,900

1334 Melanie Lane, $149,900

800 Columbia Dr., $49,900

2709 Gemini Dr., $40,000

Condo/townhouse

410 17th Avenue S, $285,000

107 S Ocean Blvd, $244,900

207 S Ocean Blvd, $199,500

4891 Luster Leaf Cir., $179,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

530 Pelican Street, $164,900

201 S Ocean Blvd #710, $160,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd, $157,900

549 Quince Avenue, $154,500

3555 Chestnut Dr., $152,900

2004 N Ocean Blvd #1973, $150,000

900 Courtyard Dr., $139,900

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $133,700

4811 Magnolia Lake Drive 104, $129,800

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $124,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $118,900

4655 Wild Iris, $117,900

601 Mitchell Drive, $95,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $84,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd, $76,900

4715 Cobblestone Dr., $69,900

1301 Pridgen Road, $64,900

2207 S Ocean Blvd, $59,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd Unit 51301, $53,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $47,900

2000 Greens Blvd., $47,500

Commercial

505 28th Ave. N, $990,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1615 Serena Dr, $299,000

Lot 344 Bird Key Ct., $139,900

679 Armelise Dr., $79,500

510 Quincy Hall Drive, $45,000

1119 E Isle Of Palms Lot 479 Ph 3, $39,998

1112 Cycad Dr., $33,900

Home

6016 Fish Hawk Ct., $724,900

8558 Rosano Circle, $595,000

998 Bluffview Dr., $499,900

1049 E Isle Of Palms Avenue, $450,000

4229 Congressional Dr., $379,900

3001 Moss Bridge Ln, $375,900

672 Oxbow Drive, $361,900

5446 Sunset Lake Lane, $290,203

656 Barona Dr., $287,255

224 Carolina Farms Blvd., $279,999

4081 Alvina Way, $254,990

112 Sadler Way, $229,999

383 Stafford Drive, $214,500

5150 Morning Frost Place, $209,900

438 Forestbrook Dr., $199,900

308 Kerwin Court, $189,900

9080 Gatewick Ct., $183,900

4928 Darby Ln., $149,900

310 Encore Circle, $149,900

408 Villa Woods Drive, $149,500

560 Southern Pines Drive, $62,500

Condo/townhouse

1489 Lanterns Rest Road, $169,950

1009 World Tour Blvd, $159,900

4431 Montrose Lane, $144,900

109 Mountain Ash Lane, $139,900

4880 Dahila Ct., $137,000

4814 Innisbrook Court, $115,000

2033 Silvercrest Drive, $104,000

208 Castle Dr., $89,900

1314 River Oaks Drive, $87,900

108 Cypress Point Ct., $45,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 11 Herndon Ln., $48,000

Home

1421 Holly Drive, $645,900

308 53rd Ave. N, $394,000

4835 Bucks Bluff Dr., $344,900

4608 Lewis Cirlce, $319,900

3601 White Oleander Court, $315,000

3805 N Ocean Blvd, $304,900

928 Leah Jayne Lane, $279,000

1208 Edge Dr., $244,000

1303 Elizabeth St., $219,000

5400 Little River Neck Road, $65,000

Condo/townhouse

1903 S Ocean Blvd, $369,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $354,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $337,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd, $325,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $309,000

201 S Ocean Blvd, $316,500

1625 S Ocean Blvd, $315,000

108 N Ocean Blvd, $304,900

503 20th Ave. N, $229,900

2241 Waterview Drive, $225,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $212,500

3901 S Ocean Blvd., $209,000

760 Shell Creek Circle, $198,000

1401 Lighthouse Drive, $182,900

941 S Ocean Boulevard, $179,900

4916 Market Street, $169,000

212 58th N., $159,900

300 N Ocean Blvd, $149,900

612 S 3rd Ave, $149,900

2100 N Ocean Blvd #1128, $148,500

3601 N Ocean Blvd, $143,999

819 Villa Drive, $131,900

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy # 130, $116,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd, $113,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd, $96,900

1012 Possum Trot Road, $94,900

5409 N Ocean Blvd, $65,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 123 Fieldgate Circle, $119,900

Home

285 Weston Road, $475,000

20 Reynolds Place, $379,900

240 Widgeon Dr, $349,900

258 Hagley Dr., $349,000

304 Congressional Dr., $264,900

Condo/townhouse

13-C Captain's Quarters, $535,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $397,000

28 Tern Place #d, $289,900

601 Retreat Beach Loop, $248,500

47-2 Twelve Oaks Drive, $224,900

66 Wallys Way, $207,900

Commercial

10080 Ocean Hwy, $788

137 Professional Lane, $12

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

4927 Oat Fields Drive, $420,000

4971 Oat Fields Court, $375,000

2136 Timmerman Rd, $369,950

3713 Kingsley Drive, $315,000

3709 Kingsley Drive, $314,900

237 Angel Wing Dr., $306,720

314 Marsh Tacky, $265,900

169 Harmony Ln., $244,410

434 Battey Dr., $229,000

235 Fox Catcher Dr., $219,900

161 Harmony, $208,995

405 Lake Park Drive, $204,999

604 Towhee Court, $196,500

1020 Great Lakes Circle, $195,500

146 Sea Turtle Drive, $194,000

617 Cottontail Trail, $189,900

553 Fort Moultrie Ct., $184,900

422 Caspian Tern Dr., $179,900

1227 Eagle Creek Dr., $175,000

204 Grey Hawk Ct., $164,900

663 Ruthin Ln, $163,950

4645 Teakwood, $149,000

Condo/townhouse

1562 Palmina Loop, $186,500

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $156,900

110 Lazy Willow Lane #104, $125,000

855a Tall Oaks Court, $82,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $53,000

