Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

June 3-9, 2018
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
9.56 Ac Calabash Rd., $124,900
9279 Devaun Pointe Circle, $99,900
601 Lathrop Court Nw, $24,900
Home
521 Slippery Rock Way, $221,625
783 Thistle Trail, $255,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 105 Richfield Road, $63,000
8322 Choppe Rd., $45,000
914 Francis Parker Rd., $25,000
Home
219 Timber Run Drive, $159,970
124 Midway, $149,000
Commercial
206 Aviation Boulevard, $450,000
Andrews 29510
Home
81 Mahogany, $14,900
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Hucks, $373,500
Home
361 Farmtrac Dr., $186,900
Conway 29526
Land
156 Lure Court, $74,900
1420 Gadwell Ct., $56,900
1297 Hwy 905, $49,500
1308 Restful Lane, $22,900
Home
1013 Limpkin Dr Whooping Crane Drive, $365,665
1016 Whooping Crane Drive, $325,790
314 Board Landing Cir., $273,281
249 Board Landing Circle, $268,388
514 Sand Ridge Rd, $245,000
4028 Tupelo Court, $237,365
403 Herringbone Ct., $225,000
113 Astoria Park Loop, $219,547
117 Rialto Drive, $217,975
228 Cricket Ct., $209,500
114 Cedar Ridge Ln., $199,500
112 Myrtle Trace Dr, $176,000
271 Copperwood Loop, $165,250
962 Chateau Dr., $149,000
402 Sean River Rd, $143,000
1107 Cox Ferry Rd., $135,900
2521 Reta Street, $135,000
969 Meadowbrook Dr., $70,000
836 Riverbirch, $29,900
Condo/townhouse
1113 Fairway Ln., $174,000
260-D Myrtle Greens, $84,000
Commercial
1350 W Hwy. 501 Business, $950
Conway 29527
Home
988 Honeysuckle Ln, $215,000
932 Eaglet Circle, $178,900
7363 Johnson Shortcut Road, $175,000
1212 Black Top Ln., $172,900
1828 Heirloom Dr, $168,450
1206 Pecan Grove Blvd., $166,900
1221 Donald St., $162,253
312 Bryant Park Ct., $148,800
1424 Leatherman Rd., $146,900
1712 Dillon Street, $125,000
6284 Donahue Dr., $107,000
1011 Daniel Rd., $99,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
5200 Highway 712, $157,900
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 4 Live Oak Drive, $299,000
Home
613 Ginger Lily Way, $281,860
1365 Reflection Pond Dr., $253,775
2788 Desert Rose St., $221,675
4348 Rivergate Ln., $199,900
242 Blackpepper Loop, $194,999
533 Tourmaline Drive, $189,400
4348 Oakwood Circle, $184,900
3792 Parker Place, $142,899
Condo/townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $198,900
4296 Baldwin Ave., $198,000
4672 Lightkeepersway, $185,000
4520 N Plantation Harbour, $179,900
4519 N Plantation Harbour Dr, $159,900
4238 Pinehurst Circle, $79,900
4141 Hibiscus Dr., $69,000
Longs 29568
Home
716 Ashley Manor Dr., $230,000
557 Buck Trail, $227,899
314 Greenhaven Dr., $209,900
554 Mossbank Loop, $201,930
332 Sun Colony Blvd, $194,500
564 Mossbank Loop, $189,920
339 Marino Trail, $169,900
143 Oak Crest Circle, $154,999
393 Plymouth Loop, $149,900
305 Oak Crest Circle, $147,016
100 Rolling River Road, $100,000
Condo/townhouse
239 Stonewall Circle, $179,900
Commercial
1560-B E Hwy 9, $1,500
Loris 29569
Home
313 Stone Crop Court, $159,990
1942 E Highway 9 Business, $159,900
164 Lions Paw Court, $147,990
2139 Jasmine Rd., $59,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
100 N Kings Highway, $419,000
Home
221 Myrtle Lane, $649,900
7268 Catena Ln., $599,500
7715 N Ocean Blvd, $590,010
Lot 6 8180 Sandlapper Way, $559,900
403 68th Ave. N, $399,900
9674 Stillwater Court, $199,900
9700 Kings Road, $92,900
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $797,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $609,900
8560 Queensway Blvd., $449,900
727 Windermere By The Sea, $435,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $364,900
9650 Shore Drive, $359,000
210 75th Ave. N, $345,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr, $305,000
331 Wendover Court, $199,900
180 Rothbury Circle, $185,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $185,000
211 76th Ave. N, $172,000
9530 Shore Drive, $160,000
9550 Shore Drive, $139,900
404 N 76th Ave. N, $139,900
9550 Shore Drive, $94,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd #1043, $79,999
214 Maison Drive, $77,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd, $74,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1514-B S Ocean Blvd, $899,000
120 Lake Court, $389,900
341 13th Ave. N, $308,000
1618 Heathmuir Dr., $277,842
1829 Gibson Ave., $199,900
112 Spanish Oak Drive, $149,900
30 Evergreen Circle, $139,900
Condo/townhouse
713 S 4th Ave. N, $239,900
310 N 3rd Ave. S, $177,900
423 Deerfield Links Dr., $172,900
2070 Cross Gate Blvd., $137,000
1431 Turkey Ridge Rd, $89,900
900 Deercreek Rd., $57,900
5905 S Kings Hwy, $79,600
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
631 Fox Hollow Rd., $104,900
Home
4420 Saint Andrews Court, $445,000
5073 Spanish Oaks Ct., $369,000
1033 Longwood Bluffs Cir, $365,660
11 Grovecrest Dr, $342,000
185 Stonegate Blvd, $314,900
541 Grand Cypress Way, $314,900
1201 Kiawah Loop, $311,900
1187 Kiawah Loop, $309,000
5230 Hwy 17 Business, $289,900
829 Flicker Pl., $245,000
750 Mt. Gilead Place Drive, $239,900
1036 Meadowoods Drive, $220,839
809 Marlin Court, $175,000
9645 Bradford Ln., $174,900
1256 Pollen Loop, $157,500
9462 Old Palmetto Rd, $149,990
527 Woodland Drive, $135,000
1 Dover St., $57,000
12 Offshore Drive, $39,900
9 Ocean Reef Lane, $44,800
Condo/townhouse
1620 N Waccamaw Dr, $329,000
710-A Pickering Dr, $230,000
130 Parmelee Drive, $224,500
1106 Louise Costin Way, $199,900
402 Warrington Way, $194,000
4676 Fringetree Drive, $167,900
401 Mahogany Dr Unit 101, $149,900
6104 Sweetwater Blvd #6104, $92,500
624 N Waccamaw Drive, $269,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr, $175,900
1012 N. Waccamaw Dr., $156,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1205 Highway 15, $250,000
Home
1576 Suncrest Drive, $438,732
1145 Prescott Circle, $349,990
563 Dania Beach Drive, $343,216
1205 Prescott Circle, $338,140
1755 Suncrest Dr, $300,076
1480 Culbertson Ave., $298,900
2053 Oxford St, $282,300
1154 Parish Way, $259,000
1370 Cottage Dr., $229,900
955 Cayman Ct., $224,900
1409 Shoreline Dr, $199,900
1334 Melanie Lane, $149,900
800 Columbia Dr., $49,900
2709 Gemini Dr., $40,000
Condo/townhouse
410 17th Avenue S, $285,000
107 S Ocean Blvd, $244,900
207 S Ocean Blvd, $199,500
4891 Luster Leaf Cir., $179,900
201 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000
530 Pelican Street, $164,900
201 S Ocean Blvd #710, $160,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd, $157,900
549 Quince Avenue, $154,500
3555 Chestnut Dr., $152,900
2004 N Ocean Blvd #1973, $150,000
900 Courtyard Dr., $139,900
4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $133,700
4811 Magnolia Lake Drive 104, $129,800
2311 S Ocean Blvd, $124,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd, $118,900
4655 Wild Iris, $117,900
601 Mitchell Drive, $95,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd, $84,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd, $76,900
4715 Cobblestone Dr., $69,900
1301 Pridgen Road, $64,900
2207 S Ocean Blvd, $59,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd Unit 51301, $53,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $47,900
2000 Greens Blvd., $47,500
Commercial
505 28th Ave. N, $990,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1615 Serena Dr, $299,000
Lot 344 Bird Key Ct., $139,900
679 Armelise Dr., $79,500
510 Quincy Hall Drive, $45,000
1119 E Isle Of Palms Lot 479 Ph 3, $39,998
1112 Cycad Dr., $33,900
Home
6016 Fish Hawk Ct., $724,900
8558 Rosano Circle, $595,000
998 Bluffview Dr., $499,900
1049 E Isle Of Palms Avenue, $450,000
4229 Congressional Dr., $379,900
3001 Moss Bridge Ln, $375,900
672 Oxbow Drive, $361,900
5446 Sunset Lake Lane, $290,203
656 Barona Dr., $287,255
224 Carolina Farms Blvd., $279,999
4081 Alvina Way, $254,990
112 Sadler Way, $229,999
383 Stafford Drive, $214,500
5150 Morning Frost Place, $209,900
438 Forestbrook Dr., $199,900
308 Kerwin Court, $189,900
9080 Gatewick Ct., $183,900
4928 Darby Ln., $149,900
310 Encore Circle, $149,900
408 Villa Woods Drive, $149,500
560 Southern Pines Drive, $62,500
Condo/townhouse
1489 Lanterns Rest Road, $169,950
1009 World Tour Blvd, $159,900
4431 Montrose Lane, $144,900
109 Mountain Ash Lane, $139,900
4880 Dahila Ct., $137,000
4814 Innisbrook Court, $115,000
2033 Silvercrest Drive, $104,000
208 Castle Dr., $89,900
1314 River Oaks Drive, $87,900
108 Cypress Point Ct., $45,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 11 Herndon Ln., $48,000
Home
1421 Holly Drive, $645,900
308 53rd Ave. N, $394,000
4835 Bucks Bluff Dr., $344,900
4608 Lewis Cirlce, $319,900
3601 White Oleander Court, $315,000
3805 N Ocean Blvd, $304,900
928 Leah Jayne Lane, $279,000
1208 Edge Dr., $244,000
1303 Elizabeth St., $219,000
5400 Little River Neck Road, $65,000
Condo/townhouse
1903 S Ocean Blvd, $369,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $354,900
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $337,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd, $325,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $309,000
201 S Ocean Blvd, $316,500
1625 S Ocean Blvd, $315,000
108 N Ocean Blvd, $304,900
503 20th Ave. N, $229,900
2241 Waterview Drive, $225,900
6095 Catalina Dr., $212,500
3901 S Ocean Blvd., $209,000
760 Shell Creek Circle, $198,000
1401 Lighthouse Drive, $182,900
941 S Ocean Boulevard, $179,900
4916 Market Street, $169,000
212 58th N., $159,900
300 N Ocean Blvd, $149,900
612 S 3rd Ave, $149,900
2100 N Ocean Blvd #1128, $148,500
3601 N Ocean Blvd, $143,999
819 Villa Drive, $131,900
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy # 130, $116,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd, $113,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd, $96,900
1012 Possum Trot Road, $94,900
5409 N Ocean Blvd, $65,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 123 Fieldgate Circle, $119,900
Home
285 Weston Road, $475,000
20 Reynolds Place, $379,900
240 Widgeon Dr, $349,900
258 Hagley Dr., $349,000
304 Congressional Dr., $264,900
Condo/townhouse
13-C Captain's Quarters, $535,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $397,000
28 Tern Place #d, $289,900
601 Retreat Beach Loop, $248,500
47-2 Twelve Oaks Drive, $224,900
66 Wallys Way, $207,900
Commercial
10080 Ocean Hwy, $788
137 Professional Lane, $12
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
4927 Oat Fields Drive, $420,000
4971 Oat Fields Court, $375,000
2136 Timmerman Rd, $369,950
3713 Kingsley Drive, $315,000
3709 Kingsley Drive, $314,900
237 Angel Wing Dr., $306,720
314 Marsh Tacky, $265,900
169 Harmony Ln., $244,410
434 Battey Dr., $229,000
235 Fox Catcher Dr., $219,900
161 Harmony, $208,995
405 Lake Park Drive, $204,999
604 Towhee Court, $196,500
1020 Great Lakes Circle, $195,500
146 Sea Turtle Drive, $194,000
617 Cottontail Trail, $189,900
553 Fort Moultrie Ct., $184,900
422 Caspian Tern Dr., $179,900
1227 Eagle Creek Dr., $175,000
204 Grey Hawk Ct., $164,900
663 Ruthin Ln, $163,950
4645 Teakwood, $149,000
Condo/townhouse
1562 Palmina Loop, $186,500
304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $156,900
110 Lazy Willow Lane #104, $125,000
855a Tall Oaks Court, $82,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $53,000
Comments