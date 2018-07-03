Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

July 03, 2018 08:48 PM

May 20-26

Oak Island N.C. 28465

Land

8108 E Oak Island Drive, $97,900

8100 E Oak Island Drive, $97,900

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

556 Slippery Rock Way, $239,500

8 Light House Cove Loop, $220,272

11 Court 5 Northwest Drive, $169,900

2103 NW Saybrooke Drive, $220,000

Whiteville 28472

Home

87 Greenwood Rd., $149,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

TBD Francis Parker Dr., $18,000

Home

24 Dene Ct., $546,000

402 Helena St., $372,500

624 Duke St., $285,000

586 Francis Parker Rd., $187,000

TBD Lot 42 Oak Landing Circle, $168,546

63 Amanda Dr, $153,100

Condo/Townhouse

153 Finch Dr., $139,900

Andrews 29510

Land

TBD Oglethorpe Dr, $13,200

Home

602 S Farr Ave., $172,000

836 Cooper Ln., $49,900

Aynor 29511

Home

404 Green Park Ct., $275,000

Conway 29526

Land

877 Rowe Pond Road, $135,000

148 Lure Court, $64,900

Home

6069 Pee Dee Highway, $325,000

301 Board Landing Cir, $315,009

1045 Hopscotch Lane, $300,727

124 Astoria Park Loop, $276,759

7211 Old Reaves Ferry Rd, $274,900

106 Furman Circle, $259,900

8216 Forest Lake Dr., $257,900

472 Shaft Pl., $256,502

4041 Ridgewood Drive, $243,220

2796 Sanctuary Blvd, $239,990

729 Weston Dr., $235,507

129 Astoria Park Loop, $226,619

432 Shaft Pl., $216,234

232 Dunbarton Ln., $215,341

217 Old Hickory Drive, $209,900

185 Barons Bluff Dr., $193,500

127 Birchwood Ln., $185,000

103 Boxwood Ln., $180,000

334 Lenox Dr, $175,000

333 Lenox Drive, $174,900

903 Castlewood Ln., $169,900

6030 Palisade Ct., $153,570

1304 Riverport Drive, $144,900

1204 Anderson St., $137,700

1003 11th Ave. N, $129,000

986 Chateau Dr., $114,900

2075 Pitch Landing Rd, $112,000

1043 Academy Dr., $110,400

1926 Rolling Hills Drive, $79,000

289 Williamson Lake Circle, $39,900

Condo/Townhouse

1107 Fairway Ln., $141,825

1025 Carolina Rd., $85,000

Commercial

1801 Park View Road, $310,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Pee Dee Hwy, $185,000

1710 Brown St., $12,500

Hill St., $11,900

Hill St., $10,000

Home

507 Janette Street, $199,900

998 Eaglet Circle, $179,500

3452 Holly Loop, $178,481

3308 Rainer St., $168,660

1838 Ackerrose Dr, $157,950

1225 Donald St., $153,000

1831 Heirloom Dr, $151,950

1879 Ackerrose Dr, $142,450

7104 Horseshoe Circle, $40,000

197 Penn Circle, $230,845

1200 Radio Rd, $19,800

Little River 29566

Land

Tract 53 Off Highway 50, $94,500

Home

4384 Ellis Ave., $389,000

2789 Desert Rose St., $239,500

4326 Bayshore Dr., $230,000

3789 Pinewood Ct, $228,900

4422 Barcelona Ln., $205,900

2545 Stones Edge Blvd., $179,900

4310 Grande Harbour Blvd., $174,900

700 Callant Drive, $165,000

2803 Highway 111, $145,000

3233 LYNDON DR, $69,900

140 Queen Rd, $63,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave. #112, $219,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $169,500

4617 Lightkeepers Way, $159,900

951 Plantaion, $95,000

1025 Plantation Drive, $55,900

610 Putter's Lane, $46,900

Longs 29568

Land

TBD LOOP CIRCLE, $170,000

LOT 1 MCNEIL CHAPEL ROAD, $15,000

Home

1539 Bluegil Dr., $315,000

1829 Sapphire Drive, $232,999

2004 Duckweed Road, $186,500

591 Mossbank Loop, $175,860

2256 Carries Ln., $89,900

Condo/Townhouse

646 Tupelo Ln #C-4, $93,725

673 Tupelo Lane, $88,900

673 Tupelo Lane, $64,000

Commercial

9348 Highway 90, $650

Loris 29569

Land

3338 Carter Rd., $44,500

Whispering Hills Road, $25,000

TBD Broad St., $25,000

Whispering Hills Road, $20,000

Whispering Hills Road, $20,000

TBD Matts Path, $19,000

Home

115 Mountain Dr, $167,749

142 Winding Path Drive, $138,000

320 Stone Crop Court, $133,990

5130 Spring Street, $99,000

7551 Siena Blvd, $489,900

307 75th Ave. N, $235,000

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $179,900

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $999,900

420 Appledore Circle, $389,900

9820 Queensway Boulevard, $299,000

311 69th Ave. N, $179,900

10027 Washington Circle, $177,500

201 77th Ave. N, $168,900

9550 Shore Drive #934, $159,500

307 77th Ave. N, $149,900

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2443, $128,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Road, $122,900

9500 Shore Drive, $119,000

9501 Shore Dr., $117,500

9661 Shore Dr, $112,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $108,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd, $99,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $94,999

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd #1243, $82,000

210 Maison Drive, $76,500

415 Ocean Creek Drive #2215, $72,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd, $69,900

9550 Shore Drive #433, $69,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd Unit 625, $61,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd Unit 523, $61,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd Unit 223, $59,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd Unit 614, $59,000

6900 N OCEAN BLVD, $54,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

122 N 14th Ave. N, $449,900

613 S Myrtle Drive, $369,900

511 N 13th Ave. N, $350,000

1017 S Sea Bridge Court, $344,900

105 Georges Bay Rd., $319,900

598 Kessinger, $289,800

1453 Windwood Crossing, $259,900

165 Ocean Commons Drive, $257,000

108 Ocean Commons Drive, $250,000

132 Ocean Commons Drive, $248,285

133 Ocean Commons Drive, $239,800

619 5th Ave. N, $228,900

1917 Candy Ln., $209,900

6001 S Kings Highway, Site 1238, $229,900

2131 Deerfield Ave., $224,900

1612 Crooked Pine Dr., $218,500

2130 Wentworth Dr, $209,999

Condo/Townhouse

310 5th Ave. N, $187,500

8554 Hopkins Cir Apt B, $125,000

8862 Duckview Dr., $124,900

2000 Crossgate Blvd., $97,000

1925 Bent Grass Dr., $86,500

800-C Deer Creek Rd., $59,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $102,000

Commercial

1014 Surf Pine Drive, $1,200

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

4454 RICHMOND HILL DR, $136,899

Home

4502 Planters Row, $667,500

617 Nautilus Drive, $524,900

117 Champions Village Dr., $424,900

13 Grovecrest Dr., $379,900

240 Splendor Circle, $350,366

196 Shenandoah Drive, $324,900

724 Bay Hill Ct., $309,900

653 Cherry Blossom Dr., $299,900

704 Cherry Blossom Dr., $290,325

4008 Emerald Bay Ct, $289,000

414 Waties Drive, $256,900

1445 Winged Foot Court, $249,000

1020 Meadowoods Drive, $239,435

5150 Berkeley Ct., $239,000

1040 Meadowoods Drive, $235,625

4634 Fringetree Dr., $224,900

128 Molinia Dr, $214,900

2004 Bob White Ct., $182,900

9616 Sullivan Drive, $182,500

9745 KINGS GRANT DRIVE, $159,750

9739 Kings Grant Dr., $129,500

123 Moultrie Court, $49,900

23 Seaway Lane, $41,900

19 Buccaneer St., $36,900

813 S Waccamaw Drive, $698,000

831-A N Waccamaw Dr, $549,900

186 Offshore, $72,500

Condo/Townhouse

513 Botany Bay Loop, $257,900

167 Parmelee Drive, $249,900

168 Stonegate Boulevard, $225,000

780 Pickering Drive, $199,000

600 N Waccamaw Drive, $189,900

4657 Fringetree Dr., $179,900

312 WEMBLY WAY, $170,000

315 Wembley Way, $164,400

615 Woodmoor Circle, $137,500

2478 Coastline Ct., $114,900

704 Indian Wells, $98,999

502 N Waccamaw Drive, $194,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

407 37th Ave. N, $700,000

1701 Suncrest Dr, $415,274

1176 Peterson St, $389,900

1685 Westminster Dr, $380,000

1632 Thornbury Drive, $350,000

1738 Suncrest Dr, $349,378

1714 Edgewood Dr., $326,985

1528 Parish Way, $306,990

1485 Parish Way, $302,000

1265 Culbertson Ave., $287,500

1400 Harbour Towne Dr., $285,000

601 Oakhurst Drive, $204,900

1107 Scott, $185,500

1818 Plantation Drive, $165,000

1557 Elizabeth Rd., $159,900

614 61st Ave. N, $114,900

1001 Scott Drive, $99,900

800 Columbia Drive Lot 47, $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd, $349,000

2700 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd #1035, $213,400

5308 N Ocean Blvd, $210,000

4829 Luster Leaf Cir, $189,900

4827 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 405, $189,500

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,900

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $159,900

600 Mallard Lake Drive, $154,900

4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $151,900

4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $147,500

1742 Low Country Place, $140,898

4811 ORCHID WAY 301, $139,900

4869 Magnolia Pointe Lane, $138,752

2701 N Ocean Blvd, $136,500

947 Pendant Circle, $135,500

2000 N OCEAN BOULEVARD, $135,000

4839 Carnation Circle, $129,900

4765 WILD IRIS DRIVE UNIT 302, $124,900

4787 Wild Iris Dr, $123,900

1604 N Ocean Blvd, $119,900

3847 Myrtle Pointe Dr, $117,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd, $116,900

3008 Church St., $110,000

3762 Citation Way, $104,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $99,500

306 S 21st Ave. N, $98,000

1501 S OCEAN BLVD, $94,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd Unit 1242, $89,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd Unit 937, $89,000

4705 Wild Iris Drive, $84,500

2001 S. Ocean Blvd, $74,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd, $63,700

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,400

1501 S Ocean Blvd #420, $61,500

1301 Pridgen Road, $59,900

2611 S Ocean Blvd, $48,500

1207 S OCEAN BLVD., $46,900

Commercial

341 Wellness Ct, $600,780

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9675 RAVELLO CT, $182,500

Lot 36 Starlit Way, $145,000

4369 Winged Foot Court, $119,000

Lot 148 West Palms Drive, $49,900

1029 E Isle Of Palms Avenue, $45,000

1216 Bentcreek Lane Lot 349, $39,900

Home

627 Edgecreek Dr., $542,500

649 Indigo Bay Circle, $341,024

4433 Marshwood Drive, $332,969

617 Carolina Farms Blvd., $319,900

1296 Ficus Dr., $304,025

1201 Ficus Dr., $304,025

9316 Pond Cypress Lane, $302,992

116 Campania St., $298,359

6447 Chadderton Circle, $297,000

3790 Limerick Road, $279,900

1072 Caprisia Loop, $261,305

4816 Brookside Ln., $239,900

2037 Copper Creek Ct., $239,900

2058 Haystack Way, $214,900

211 Springlake Drive, $214,500

832 Sivercrest Drive, $174,900

Condo/Townhouse

8591 SAN MARCELLO, $469,900

104 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

1491 Lanterns Rest Road, $169,950

1143 Harvester Circle, $169,900

281 Connemara Dr., $169,900

502 Hay Hill Ln., $169,500

1400 Harvester Circle, $151,900

1993 Mossy Point Cove, $128,800

637 Waterway Village Blvd, $123,900

4525 Girvan Dr., $114,900

4561-D Girvan Dr., $109,900

615 Waterway Village Boulevard, $105,450

110 Fountain Pointe Ln., $92,500

448 RED RIVER CT, $89,900

801 Burcale Rd., $59,000

755 Burcale Rd., $52,900

Commercial

4006-A Postal Way, $1,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4110 Grey Heron Dr., $415,000

Home

406 S 15th Ave. N, $689,000

3202 Stoney Creek Ct., $419,500

502 S 23rd Ave. N, $385,000

1313 Hillside Dr S, $369,500

325 51st Ave. N, $339,899

1111 Inlet View Drive, $324,900

1232 Trisail Ln, $294,900

1741 N 24th Ave. N, $269,900

829 9th Ave. S, $259,900

609 Bay St., $225,000

609 -A 28th Ave. S, $206,500

1118 Woodville Circle, $129,900

2706 Grove Lane, $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

409 & 507 30th Ave. S, $999,000

4710 N Ocean Blvd, $700,000

100 North Beach Blvd., #1413, $597,900

5700 NORTH OCEAN BLVD, $469,900

1625 S OCEAN BLVD, $410,000

1625 S OCEAN BLVD, $349,000

4800 S OCEAN Blvd, $325,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd, $315,000

3703 N Ocean Blvd, $294,900

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $274,900

6244 Catalina Dr., $265,000

516 Hillside Drive S, $264,900

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $260,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $242,500

4605 S Ocean Blvd, $229,900

503 20th Ave. N, $199,900

2001 N Ocean Blvd., $189,999

73 Shadow Moss Place, $186,900

6253 Catalina Drive Unit 1215, $176,900

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy, $161,900

609 S Hillside Ave., $144,900

6100 N Ocean Blvd, $139,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Drive Unit 1334, $136,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr, $134,900

5825 Catalina Dr., $134,900

613 S 2nd Ave #21-B, $134,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $129,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd, $126,900

1919 Spring St, $124,995

901 West Port Drive, $124,900

1221 Tidewater Dr #1914, $124,900

4409 N Ocean Blvd, $63,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

170 Watson Way Lot 2, $139,000

114 Chapel Creek Rd., $69,000

Lot 14 Grayman's Loop, $50,000

Home

79 Parker Drive, $649,000

193 Hunter Oak Court, $560,000

39 Monarch Court, $399,000

Condo/Townhouse

56 Osprey Watch Circle #6-C, $395,000

80 Lumbee Circle, $315,000

75 Avian Dr., $254,900

66-2 Hidden Oaks Ct., $210,000

70 Mingo Drive Bldg B, $194,900

675 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900

640 Pinehurst Lane, $159,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6564 St. Peters Church Rd, $79,900

Lot 524 Chamberlin Rd., $44,999

Home

3815 Ed Smith Ave., $779,000

5768 Friendship Ln., $499,900

5120 Stockyard Loop, $289,000

4249 Mynatt Court, $288,500

278 Harbinson Circle, $272,390

521 Oyster Dr, $269,335

286 Harbinson Circle, $263,860

240 Angel Wing Dr., $256,870

512 Running Deer Trail, $244,900

834 Devon Estate Ave., $239,729

712 Indian Wood Lane, $224,900

1016 Great Lakes Circle, $219,900

144 Harmony Ln., $212,895

108 Fox Haven Blvd., $204,900

1451 Brighton Avenue, $199,900

59 Plantation Dr., $194,900

280 Archdale St., $189,900

512 Coopers Hawk Ct., $188,000

250 Seagrass Loop, $179,900

405 Pritchard St, $177,000

100 Benchmark Ct, $174,900

106 Sunnehanna Drive, $164,900

255 Stonebrook Drive, $149,900

260 La Patos Drive, $147,500

1504 Saint George Lane, $144,900

423 Highland Ridge Dr., $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

220 C Machrie Loop, $205,990

205 C Machrie Loop, $195,000

556 Banks Dr., $165,500

3947 Gladiola Ct., $109,900

6801 Creekwatch Rd., $79,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $59,900

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $34,500

Commercial

112 S Service Court, $350,000

140 Rittenhouse Road, $1,875

4973 Socastee Boulevard, $995

