Correction: Britain-Shortages story

A view of a sign at a petrol station, in Bracknell England, Sunday Sept. 26, 2021. In a U-turn, Britain says it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help fix supply-chain problems that have caused empty supermarket shelves, long lines at gas stations and shuttered petrol pumps. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) AP

In a story published Sept. 26 about gasoline shortages in Britain, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Ruby McGregor-Smith is president of the Confederation of British Industry. She is president of the British Chambers of Commerce.