How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks had their biggest drop since May as traders worried about potential ripple effects if a debt-laden Chinese real estate company defaults and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will signal that it will pull back its supports for markets and the economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 75.26 points, or 1.7%, to 4,357.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 614.41 points, or 1.8%, to 33,970.47.

The Nasdaq fell 330.06 points, or 2.2%, to 14,713.90.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 54.67 points, or 2.4%, to 2,182.20.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 601.66 points, or 16%.

The Dow is up 3,363.99 points, or 11%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,825.62 points, or 14.2%.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Russell 2000 is up 207.35 points, or 10.5%.