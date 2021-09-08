National Business

Avid Bioservices: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

TUSTIN, Calif.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The contract manufacturer posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period.

Avid Bioservices expects full-year revenue in the range of $115 million to $117 million.

Avid Bioservices shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.65, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

