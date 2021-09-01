CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $57.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $337.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324 million.

For the current quarter ending in November, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 10 cents.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $358 million to $365.3 million for the fiscal third quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of 43 cents to 49 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion.

CrowdStrike shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $279.11, more than doubling in the last 12 months.