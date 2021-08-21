Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $7.2150 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 15.25 cents at $5.4125 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 10.25 cents at $4.99 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 20.50 cents at $13.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up .40 cent at $1.2375 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was fell .15 cent at $1.5770 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.8872 a pound.