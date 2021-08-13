Daily Journal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

National Business

Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $42.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $30.83. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.03 per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period.

Daily Journal shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

