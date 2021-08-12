Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Beam Global (BEEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 million.

Beam Global shares have climbed sixfold since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.29, rising fivefold in the last 12 months.