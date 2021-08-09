National Business

Adamas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) on Monday reported a loss of $12.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 27 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $22 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.2 million.

Adamas shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.18, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

