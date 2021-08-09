Viatris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $279.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.37 billion.

Viatris expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.9 billion.

Viatris shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.