Kindred Bio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif.

Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

Kindred Bio shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

