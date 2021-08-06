National Business

TDS: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $27 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period.

TDS shares have climbed slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.56, rising slightly in the last 12 months.

