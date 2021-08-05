CommScope: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CommScope Holding Co. (COMM) on Thursday reported a loss of $153.8 million in its second quarter.

The Hickory, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The wireless and broadband network technology company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.15 billion.

CommScope shares have risen 54% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.