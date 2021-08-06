National Business
Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $119.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.64 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.
The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.
Wesco International expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.80 per share.
Wesco International shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
