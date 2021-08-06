National Business

Wesco International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $119.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $2.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.64 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.35 billion.

Wesco International expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.40 to $8.80 per share.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Wesco International shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National Business

Resideo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 12:40 AM

National Business

Recession housing relief chief gets prison in bribery case

August 06, 2021 12:40 AM

National Business

Zynga: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 12:40 AM

News

Bill going to Cooper requires parents to OK kid’s COVID shot

August 06, 2021 12:40 AM

National Business

Trupanion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 12:40 AM

National Business

Eventbrite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 06, 2021 12:40 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service