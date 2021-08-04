National Business

Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $40.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $306.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.8 million.

Boot Barn shares have climbed 92% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.42, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

