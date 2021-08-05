OneSpan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.

The internet security company posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

OneSpan expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

OneSpan shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.92, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.