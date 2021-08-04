Trimble: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $138.9 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $945.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865.7 million.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion.

Trimble shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $86.85, a climb of 92% in the last 12 months.