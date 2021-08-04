National Business

Cornerstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CARY, N.C.

Cornerstone Building Brands, In (CNR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.9 million.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The maker of products used in commercial buildings posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cornerstone said it expects revenue in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion.

Cornerstone shares have climbed 80% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
