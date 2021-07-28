National Business

Affiliated Managers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $109 million.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $4.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.82 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $586.3 million in the period.

Affiliated Managers shares have climbed 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

