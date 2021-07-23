OP Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.4 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.8 million, beating Street forecasts.

OP Bancorp shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.76, a rise of 52% in the last 12 months.