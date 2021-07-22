Central Valley Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

The bank, based in Fresno, California, said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The holding company for Central Valley Community Bank posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.8 million.

Central Valley Community Bancorp shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.47, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.