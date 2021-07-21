Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.9 million.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Citizens shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.47, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.