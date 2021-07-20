National Business

Bank of Marin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

NOVATO, Calif.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.3 million.

The Novato, California-based bank said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.6 million, which met Street forecasts.

Bank of Marin shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has stayed the same over the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

AutoNation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 20, 2021 12:45 AM

National Business

New Kentucky distillery celebrates its opening

July 20, 2021 12:45 AM

National Business

Sierra Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

July 20, 2021 12:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service