Sierra Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

The bank, based in Porterville, California, said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The parent company of Bank of the Sierra posted revenue of $34.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.9 million.

Sierra Bancorp shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.