Judge approves settlement in Columbia Waffle House shooting

A judge has approved a settlement between two companies and the family of a man who was shot and killed by a security guard at a Waffle House in Columbia three years ago.

The settlement approved Monday was between Waffle House, security company Signal 88 and the family of Anthony Warren. The agreement's terms are confidential but a motion filed in the case says it includes structured settlements for Warren's three children, KMIZ reported.

Warren was shot by a private security guard, Robert Moses, on New Year's Day 2018. Investigators said Moses was breaking up a fight between two other men. Moses fired one shot at Warren, who was standing nearby but was not involved in the fight, investigators said.

Matthew McMillan was convicted of felony murder because McMillan and another man began the fight that led to Warren's death. Moses was not charged in the shooting.

Waffle House and Signal 88 denied liability as part of the settlement.

Warren’s family argued that Moses was incompetent as an armed security guard, noting he failed a shooting test several times before getting his license from the city of Columbia.