AZZ: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $22.3 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period.

AZZ expects full-year earnings to be $2.65 to $3.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $855 million to $935 million.

AZZ shares have increased roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.