Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 10.25 cents at $6.51 a bushel; July corn gained 10 cents at $6.52 a bushel; July oats was up 9.25 cents at $3.86 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 5.50 cents at $13.4975 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .12 cent at $1.22 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.33 cents at $1.5830 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 3.73 cents at 1.0480 a pound.

