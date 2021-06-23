National Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.25 cents at $6.59 a bushel; July corn rose 9.25 cents at $6.6325 a bushel; July oats was off 7 cents at $3.59 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 13 cents at $14.19 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 2.92 cents at $1.2322 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 3.17 cents at $1.5732 a pound; Jun. lean hogs gained 2.52 cents at 1.0917 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Kentucky offers sweepstakes to encourage summer reading

June 23, 2021 5:37 AM

National Business

Nestle unit to open second meal hub in Georgia, hiring 665

June 23, 2021 5:37 AM

National Business

Kansas City: Lawsuit over police funding is ‘false flag’

June 23, 2021 5:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service