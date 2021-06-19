National Business

Grains, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.75 cents at $6.43 a bushel; July corn dropped 14.75 cents at $6.4275 a bushel; July oats was off 4 cents at $3.6850 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 39.75 cents at $13.7650 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .93 cent at $1.2137 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 3.37 cents at $1.5640 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 3.10 cents at 1.1102 a pound.

