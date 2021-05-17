National Business

Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Monday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its first quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 77% in the last 12 months.

