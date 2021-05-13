National Business

Blink Charging: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 million.

Blink Charging shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.22, increasing fifteenfold in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

New Relic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

May 13, 2021 7:49 PM

National Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

May 13, 2021 7:49 PM

National Business

Fiesta Restaurant Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 13, 2021 7:49 PM

National Business

Missouri lawmakers vote to keep lottery winners secret

May 13, 2021 7:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service