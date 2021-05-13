Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.26 to $63.82 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell $2.27 to $67.05 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 6 cents to $2.10 a gallon. June heating oil fell 7 cents to $2 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $1.20 to $1,824 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 18 cents to $27.06 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.69 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.46 Japanese yen from 109.60 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.2076 from $1.2080.