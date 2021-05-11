Vishay: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The precision sensors and systems producer posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $66.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $71 million to $77 million.

Vishay shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44% in the last 12 months.