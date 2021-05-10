National Business

Clear Channel Outdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Monday reported a loss of $332.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and to extinguish debt, were 42 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $370.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.56. A year ago, they were trading at 85 cents.

