Ruth’s Hospitality: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $9.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Winter Park, Florida-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $87.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.7 million.

Ruth's Hospitality shares have increased 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.