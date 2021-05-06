National Business

BioDelivery: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

BioDelivery expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.41. A year ago, they were trading at $4.42.

