CenterPoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $363 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period.

CenterPoint shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.