National Business

Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DULUTH, Ga.

Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $97.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $637.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $636.7 million.

Primerica shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 62% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

National Business

Ashford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:11 AM

National Business

Western Asset Mortgage: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:09 AM

National Business

Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:09 AM

National Business

Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:08 AM

National Business

Vector: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:08 AM

National Business

Adtran: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 06, 2021 5:08 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service